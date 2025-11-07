Marks & Spencer’s £36 merino jumper hits no.3 after 1,729 reviews: will you join the queue?

A cold snap, busy mornings, and rising prices push knitwear hard. One lightweight layer keeps winning attention for comfort and value.
Shoppers want a jumper that feels soft, looks sharp and survives the wash. A £36 merino crew from the high street has broken through, landing at number three in knitwear rankings and drawing thousands of ratings. Here is why it is getting so much traction, and how it stacks up in real life.
Why this jumper is climbing the charts
The Pure Merino Wool Crew Neck Jumper has become a reliable pick for everyday wear. It mixes a classic crew with fine-gauge merino that suits heated trains and draughty school gates alike. At £36, it undercuts many rivals, yet it uses 100% merino rather than blends.
It holds the number three spot in knitwear with 1,729 customer reviews at the time of writing. Many buyers highlight the feel on skin, the easy fit and colours that slide into existing wardrobes.
The £36 pure merino crew sits at number three in knitwear, backed by 1,729 reviews and broad size and colour options.
What makes merino different
Merino fibres are finer than standard wool, so the fabric bends more easily and feels smoother. The fibre traps air for warmth while letting moisture escape. That helps regulate temperature during commutes, office hours and errands.
The knit is odour-resistant by nature. You can wear it several times between washes if you air it. That reduces laundry time and helps fabric longevity. Fine-gauge construction also slides under jackets and blazers without bulk.
Fit, finish and the details that matter
The cut runs as a regular fit. Most buyers say it fits true to size, so your usual size should be right. Rib trims at the neck, cuffs and hem keep the silhouette neat. A crew neckline adds simplicity and works with shirts, tees or on its own.
- Price: £36
- Fabric: 100% merino wool, fine-gauge
- Fit: regular, true to size
- Neckline: crew
- Sizes: 6–24
- Neck-to-hem length (size 12): 62cm
- Model reference: 5ft 11in/180cm wearing size 8
- Product code: T387978
- Colours: navy, black, brown, beige, grey, red, burgundy, pink, blue, green
Ten shades, sizes 6–24 and a regular fit make it an easy wardrobe add without guessing games.
Care that fits busy weeks
Care instructions allow a 40°C wash, no bleach, medium tumble, low iron and professional dry clean if needed. The ability to machine wash sets it apart from many merino pieces that insist on dry cleaning only.
For longer life, use a wool cycle with a mild detergent. Turn the jumper inside out and place it in a mesh bag. Reshape while damp and dry flat to reduce stretching. A quick pass with a fabric comb will remove early pills on high-friction zones like the underarms and cuffs.
Cost per wear: does £36 stack up?
Cost per wear gives a simple way to judge value. Here are three common scenarios.
|Use pattern
|Estimated wears
|Cost per wear
|Once a week for two seasons
|30
|£1.20
|Twice a week for two seasons
|60
|£0.60
|Three times a week across two seasons
|120
|£0.30
Merino’s odour resistance often reduces washing frequency, which can extend the fabric’s life and drive the cost per wear lower over time.
How people are wearing it now
Pair with jeans and trainers for weekend errands. Slip it over a crisp tee with straight-leg cords for a pub lunch. For work, layer under a blazer with pleated trousers. The crew shape also sits well under a mac or trench without bunching.
It works for school runs, desk days and dinner, which is why it keeps leaving the rails.
Service and availability
Shoppers get free standard delivery when orders hit £60. In-store returns are free, and next-day Click & Collect is available. The jumper drops in a broad size run from 6 to 24, easing fit anxiety for online orders. Multiple colourways mean you can anchor a capsule wardrobe with navy or black, then add a seasonal tone such as burgundy or forest green.
What to weigh before you buy
Merino is durable for its weight, but friction can cause pilling, especially with backpacks or desk edges. A gentle de-pilling routine keeps the surface tidy. Tumble drying at medium heat is permitted, yet flat drying reduces the risk of shrinkage and preserves shape.
Those with very sensitive skin usually tolerate merino better than standard wool, thanks to its finer fibres. If you prefer a looser drape, consider sizing up for a relaxed look. Store clean garments over summer, as moths target protein fibres. Cedar blocks, airtight bags and a quick freeze of suspect items can help.
Ethics matter to many buyers. Merino is biodegradable and renewable, but welfare standards vary by supplier. Check brand policy pages for animal welfare commitments and fibre sourcing if that guides your purchasing.
Alternatives at a glance
- Lambswool: warmer and loftier, but often bulkier and sometimes itchier.
- Cotton knit: easy to wash and good for mild offices, though less insulating in cold air.
- Cashmere blend: softer hand-feel, higher price, can pill faster without careful care.
- Synthetics: quick-drying and durable, but can trap odour and feel less breathable.
Extra tips to make it last
Rotate your knitwear to give fibres time to recover between wears. Fold rather than hang to avoid shoulder bumps. Use a mild wool detergent and avoid fabric softeners, which can coat fibres and reduce breathability. If a cuff loosens, a light steam refresh can help it spring back.
Planning a small knitwear capsule? Two neutrals (say navy and grey) plus one accent shade cover most dress codes. Add a collared shirt and a plain tee to shift the jumper from smart-casual to relaxed in seconds. With careful care and regular rotation, a £36 merino crew can serve across several seasons without fuss.