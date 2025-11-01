Marks & Spencer’s £80 denim car coat: will you join the 20 buyers in 5 days chasing autumn chic?

Colder afternoons have sidelined light jackets, pushing one practical layer to the front of the weekend wardrobe queue.
On the high street, a denim car coat from Marks & Spencer has become a talking point, blending easy polish with Sunday-stroll comfort.
Why this coat is getting people talking
Shoppers have been gravitating to M&S’s Denim Car Coat, priced at £80. The appeal feels simple: it looks smart, wears casual, and works with trainers or heeled boots. Retailer data shows more than 20 sales in the last five days, which hints at a mini rush as the temperature drops.
The draw: £80, longline shape, added stretch, and a tan cord collar that sharpens the silhouette without trying too hard.
Owners report a stream of compliments. Several say friends tried on their coat and ordered one soon after. That ripple effect tells its own story about fit and feel in real life, not just on a product page.
Key details at a glance
|Price
|£80
|Sizes
|6–22
|Colour
|Dark denim
|Fit
|Regular, longline
|Length (size 12)
|112 cm, neck to hem
|Collar
|Tan cord
|Fastening
|Zip front with button detail
|Pockets
|Two large patch pockets
|Fabric feel
|Denim with added stretch
Longline cut and 112 cm length give extra coverage for blustery commutes and late-October park walks.
What shoppers say in practice
Early reviewers have been positive. Many describe it as chic without fuss. They mention frequent compliments from colleagues and friends. A few note it sold out during earlier attempts to buy, then reappeared in stock. At the time checked, negative feedback was notably absent.
The pattern repeats across comments: people like the length, the neat collar contrast, and the easy way it dresses up jeans and knitwear. That mix often separates keepers from impulse buys once the novelty wears off.
How it compares on the high street
Warmth and lining
Denim brings weight but not heavy insulation. The M&S coat suits brisk days with a jumper underneath. If you run cold, a fleece or thermal layer will carry it into early winter.
Next’s Mid Blue Borg Lined Denim Jacket (£78) offers more warmth out of the box, thanks to its plush lining and taller collar. It comes shorter, which suits drivers and cyclists who prefer less bulk around the legs, but loses some of the trench-like coverage the M&S piece provides.
Style and versatility
The M&S longline shape reads smarter. The cord collar gives a country-leaning note without tipping into costume. The Next jacket leans casual and cosy. In office-adjacent settings, the car coat wins. For pub firesides and away days, the borg-lined option makes sense.
- If you value warmth first: the borg-lined jacket edges it.
- If you need day-to-night flexibility: the longline car coat lands better.
- If you want leg coverage in wind and drizzle: 112 cm length helps.
- If you cycle daily: a shorter hem may prove easier.
Fit notes and sizing tips
With a regular fit and added stretch, many will stay true to size. The shoulder and upper arm feel matter with denim, which has less give than wool. If you plan thicker knits, consider trying your usual size and one up to check layering room.
The single dark denim shade brings consistency across outfits, but it also means shade variation is minimal. If you prefer lighter denim contrast, this particular release will not offer it.
Sold 20+ times in five days suggests demand. If your size sits at the edges of the range (6 or 22), order promptly.
Outfit ideas for real life
Weekday commute
Wear over a fine merino roll-neck, tailored trousers, and leather trainers. The cord collar frames scarves neatly. Choose a compact crossbody to keep pockets free for gloves.
Weekend walk
Layer with a chunky Aran knit, straight-leg jeans, and waterproof boots. Add a beanie in tan to echo the collar colour. Keep a foldable umbrella in the pocket; the patch design handles bulk well.
Evening casual
Switch to a satin midi skirt, ribbed tee, and ankle boots. The longline hem balances the skirt sheen, pulling the look from casual to polished.
Care, durability and cost per wear
Denim outerwear rewards gentle care. Spot-clean light marks to reduce washing. When needed, cool machine wash, then reshape and hang to dry. Warmth comes from layering, so the fabric avoids puffy quilting that flattens over time.
Run the numbers. At £80, worn three days a week across a 12-week autumn, then repeated for three seasons, you reach roughly 108 wears. That places cost per wear at about 74p before spring re-use. Extend into March with lighter layers and it drops further.
Who should consider it right now
Anyone upgrading from a short denim jacket for colder months. Shoppers who want smart-casual without a formal wool coat. People between sizes who benefit from stretch in the shoulders. Those who like a single do-it-all layer for school runs, office days and Sunday lunches.
Extra context to help you decide
Think about your existing footwear. Dark denim pairs cleanly with black, brown and white trainers, plus tan leather boots that echo the collar. If most of your shoes are bright or pastel, you may prefer a lighter outer layer to match. Consider your bag straps too; raw denim can transfer dye when new, so test with a light cloth and avoid rain-soaked rub on pale leather during the first few wears.
If you want more insulation without bulk, add a thin gilet underneath for morning commutes, then slip it off at the office. For taller readers, check the 112 cm length against a coat you own; measure neck seam to hem at home to visualise where it will fall. For petite frames, the longline look still works if sleeves are tailored; most high-street services can shorten them quickly at low cost.