Met Office confirms wet weekend for millions: will your area see 48 hours of rain and 18C highs?

Grey skies return after a bright pause midweek, with plans for commuters and weekenders likely to need a rethink.
After a couple of fine days, forecasters say rain will sweep in from the west on Friday night and linger through Sunday. Temperatures hold near seasonal norms, while the track of Hurricane Gabrielle stays well to the south, shaping the pattern but not driving it.
What the Met Office says
The Met Office expects a spell of wet weather to move in from the Atlantic late on Friday, crossing the country through Saturday and Sunday. This follows largely sunny conditions on Wednesday and Thursday, when highs sit around 17C to 18C in many places.
Rain arrives from the west late Friday, then pushes east across much of the UK through the weekend. Midweek stays bright, with 17–18C highs.
Forecasters stress that Hurricane Gabrielle will not be the cause of the UK rainfall. Its remnants are forecast to brush the Azores before sliding east towards the Bay of Biscay, remaining well to the south of Britain.
The weekend timeline
- Friday night: Rain edges into western coasts and parts of Northern Ireland, then spreads inland.
- Saturday: A persistent band of rain nudges east, bringing damp conditions for many central and eastern areas.
- Sunday: Patchier rain and drizzle in places, with some drier intervals, particularly later in the day.
Hurricane Gabrielle is not the culprit
Hurricane Gabrielle has drawn headlines, but forecasters are clear: it is not driving the UK’s rain. Current guidance shows its leftovers passing near the Azores on Friday before tracking towards the Bay of Biscay, off France and northern Spain. That path keeps the system away from British shores.
Gabrielle’s remnants sit well to the south of the UK, nudging the timing and persistence of rain but not delivering it directly.
That distinction matters. The UK rain arrives on a separate Atlantic front. The distant presence of Gabrielle can tweak the wider pressure pattern and the jet stream, which in turn can slow or speed the rain band. Think of it as a distant tug on a conveyor belt rather than a direct hit.
Where and when you might get wet
Rain will not fall everywhere at once. It advances from the west, then gradually crosses the country. Many places will see on-and-off wet spells rather than a deluge from start to finish.
|Region
|Most likely window
|What to expect
|West and south-west
|Friday night into Saturday
|Earlier rain, occasionally heavy, with murky spells along coasts.
|Midlands and Wales
|Saturday daytime
|Steady rain at times, hill fog and some surface water on routes.
|South and south-east
|Saturday afternoon into early Sunday
|Damp and breezy, brighter breaks later on the eastern flank.
|North of England
|Saturday into Sunday
|Intermittent rain with a few heavier pulses, easing by Sunday afternoon.
|Scotland
|Late Saturday night into Sunday
|Patchy rain, more persistent in the west; drier intervals further north-east.
|Northern Ireland
|Friday night into Saturday
|Early onset rain, turning showery later with brief bright slots.
Temperatures and wind
Before the change, much of the UK enjoys pleasant September sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs close to 17C to 18C and light winds. Through the weekend, temperatures hover around seasonal norms for late September. Breezes will freshen near exposed coasts as the rain band passes, but wind speeds look modest for most.
Travel, events and the school run
With rain in the mix for up to 48 hours in some spots, plans may need flexibility. Roads can become greasy after the dry midweek spell, and standing water may appear where drains clog with early leaf fall.
- Leave extra time for Saturday journeys, especially on west–east routes crossing higher ground.
- Check local updates before kick-off times or outdoor performances; brief delays are possible.
- Pack a lightweight waterproof and swap canvas trainers for grip-friendly footwear.
- Cyclists should use brighter lights and low-glare lenses for murky spells.
What kind of rain is likely
This is a classic Atlantic setup: a frontal band brings steady rain, rather than short, sharp downpours. That means puddles can build in low spots, while higher ground collects more moisture on windward slopes. Behind the main band, expect patchier showers and brighter intervals.
Why a distant storm still matters
Even when a tropical system stays far away, it can reshape the atmosphere around it. As Gabrielle curves near the Azores and then towards the Bay of Biscay, it interacts with the mid-latitude flow. That process can tug the jet stream north or south by a small amount. A shift of only a few hundred kilometres can change when a rain band stalls, arrives, or clears the UK.
Forecasters watch these subtle pushes because they can alter the hour-by-hour picture. In this case, the message is steady: the UK’s weekend rain is home-grown Atlantic weather, with Gabrielle’s distant presence only adjusting the tempo.
What you can do now
Gardeners may welcome the moisture after dry patches earlier in the month. Autumn lawn seed takes well when the topsoil stays damp, and fresh planting beds benefit from slow, steady rain. If you are worried about soggy ground, lift pots onto feet and clear gutters of early leaves to keep water moving.
Hikers and campers should plan for low cloud on hills and a cooler, clammy feel under canvas. A spare layer, a breathable waterproof and dry socks make a big difference on a drizzly ridge. If the plan involves a coastal path, check tide times; breezier onshore winds can kick up spray and reduce visibility.
Looking beyond the weekend
Once the front clears, the pattern may flip to a fresher, showery regime with brighter breaks. That often brings a better feel between showers and a return to fine spells in the south for a time. Keep an eye on updated forecasts close to travel, as small shifts in the steering flow can speed the clearance or delay it by half a day.