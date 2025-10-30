Southampton cruise parking shock: 17 cars vanish in 24 hours — are your holiday wheels safe?

Families returned from voyages to a nasty surprise, raising fresh questions about car park security near Britain’s busiest cruise docks.
Police in Southampton are investigating a large-scale theft from a private cruise parking depot after 17 vehicles disappeared over a single day. The site sits on First Avenue in Millbrook and is operated by Southampton Cruise Parking Services. Detectives now want witnesses, dashcam footage and any sightings of suspicious activity around the dates in question.
What happened on First Avenue
Officers received reports of multiple vehicles missing from a unit used to store cars while their owners sailed from the city’s cruise terminals. The thefts occurred between 9 and 10 September, according to Hampshire Constabulary. The operator confirmed the location as First Avenue, close to industrial units that serve the docks.
Police say 17 vehicles vanished from a cruise parking unit in Millbrook between 9 and 10 September.
Staff raised the alarm when vehicles booked for collection could not be found. Owners, many only just back from holiday, arrived to find empty bays and a flurry of phone calls underway. The company has been approached for comment about how thieves gained access, which models were targeted and what support affected customers can expect.
Cctv signs, but cars vanished
Visitors to the site pointed to prominent notices declaring 24-hour surveillance. Another sign states that vehicles and contents remain on site at the owner’s sole risk. Such disclaimers are common at off-site cruise and airport parks. They do not automatically cancel a firm’s duty to take reasonable care, but they warn customers about the limits of cover for theft or damage.
Signs at the depot mention “24 hour surveillance” and warn that vehicles remain at owners’ risk while parked.
Investigators will now check whether cameras recorded the period in question, whether footage was retained, and whether access controls worked as advertised. Detectives will also review how keys were stored, which staff held codes or fobs, and whether thieves exploited a gap in procedures.
How the investigation is unfolding
Hampshire Constabulary has opened an inquiry and wants anyone who saw unusual movement of cars, transporters or people near First Avenue on 9 or 10 September to come forward. Officers also want drivers with dashcams who used nearby routes during those hours to review footage for convoys of vehicles leaving the area.
The force issued a reference number to help direct reports and intelligence.
|Where
|First Avenue, Millbrook, Southampton
|When
|Between 9 and 10 September
|Vehicles reported stolen
|17
|Operator
|Southampton Cruise Parking Services
|Police reference
|44250409694
|Contact lines
|Hampshire Constabulary; Crimestoppers 0800 555 111
Why cruise parking draws thieves
Southampton’s cruise calendar runs heavy through late summer. Thousands leave their cars close to the docks for a week or longer. That concentration attracts criminal attention. Thieves know when ships depart and return. They also know that owners are away, which reduces the risk of immediate detection. A large site without constant checks becomes a tempting target for organised groups who can move several cars rapidly.
Criminals may clone plates before leaving, or move cars to a “cooling” location to avoid early tracking. Some head straight to ports, others to lock-ups. The speed and scale described here suggest coordination and inside knowledge, which investigators will test against access logs, phone records and local CCTV networks.
What travellers can do before they sail
Choose the right parking
Not every parking provider offers the same safeguards. Look for robust key handling, limited site access, and audited CCTV coverage. Ask direct questions and keep written replies with your booking confirmation.
- Check how and where keys are stored, and who can access them.
- Ask whether CCTV covers all entry and exit points and how long footage is kept.
- Confirm whether staff patrol the site overnight and at shift change.
- Use a steering wheel lock and remove valuables from view.
- Photograph your car, mileage and any existing marks before handover.
- Give the parking firm only the key you need, not your full keyring.
- Enable manufacturer tracking apps or a discrete GPS tag if you have one.
Know your cover
Many travel policies exclude vehicle theft from third-party car parks. Comprehensive motor insurance usually responds to theft, but excesses and no-claims impact apply. Some parking firms carry liability cover for their own negligence. A “cars parked at owners’ risk” sign does not give a company a free pass where procedures fall short. If you suffer a loss, notify your insurer promptly, secure a crime reference, and keep all correspondence with the operator.
Voices from the dockside
Locals reported increased traffic around First Avenue during turnaround days throughout the season. Workers describe busy scenes when multiple ships berth. That bustle can mask the removal of vehicles, especially if offenders stagger departures to avoid drawing attention. Businesses on the estate often rely on shared security arrangements and mixed lighting, which makes consistent surveillance challenging.
What happens next
Police will cross-reference ANPR hits, depot logs and ship schedules to reconstruct the timeline. They will likely speak to staff who handled keys during the relevant shifts and request any smartphone or radio records that track movements on and off site. Stolen vehicles sometimes surface in parts within weeks; others reappear intact, abandoned after intensive searches make resale risky.
Officers have urged the public to report anything suspicious linked to the dates and location and to quote the case number. People can also share information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Key takeaways for anyone driving to a cruise
Parking near a major port feels convenient, but it comes with clear risks that travellers can manage. Consider split travel, with a drop-off by a relative, or book a hotel that allows you to leave the car in a monitored garage. If you do park off-site, confirm the basics in writing and arrive early enough to inspect the arrangements before you hand over your keys.
Extra context that could help affected readers
What “owners’ risk” really means
UK law places limits on how far a company can exclude responsibility for negligence. A notice that shifts all risk to the customer does not remove a provider’s duty to use reasonable care and skill. Where negligence leads to loss, a court may judge any exclusion clause against tests of fairness and reasonableness. Keep detailed records, as clear evidence strengthens any claim.
A quick self-audit for car park operators
Operators around the port can use this incident as a stress test. Review how keys are stored, how shifts overlap, and how alarms alert managers when many vehicles leave rapidly. Rehearse an incident plan that freezes exits, preserves CCTV, and communicates with owners instantly. These steps protect customers and also protect companies from spiralling claims and reputational damage.