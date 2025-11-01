Morrisons cuts 103 services in 2025: is your local cafe or pharmacy on the list of closures?

Shoppers across Britain face a shake-up as a household supermarket trims services, reshaping cafes, pharmacies and convenience sites.
Morrisons has begun a major reset of its estate in 2025, confirming a wave of closures that touches everything from in-store dining to prescriptions. The changes span England, Scotland and Wales, and will unfold over the coming months as the grocer reallocates space and simplifies operations.
What is shutting and when
The programme totals 103 closures nationwide. It includes 51 cafes, 18 Market Kitchens, 13 in-store florists, four pharmacies and 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores. Most Daily closures took place on 16 April, with Haxby closing on 14 May. The other closures carry dates to be confirmed, but Morrisons has said the work will complete over the next few months.
Some staff will be redeployed into other roles. The company says it is removing services where costs and footfall no longer match, while focusing investment on what customers value most day to day.
“Costs of operations are significantly out of line with usage, volumes or the value that customers place on them,” said chief executive Rami Baitiéh when setting out the changes.
|Category
|Number of closures
|Status and timing
|Daily convenience stores
|17
|Mostly closed on 16 April; Haxby closed 14 May
|Cafes
|51
|Dates to be confirmed in 2025
|Market Kitchens
|18
|All to close in 2025
|Florists
|13
|Dates to be confirmed in 2025
|Pharmacies
|4
|Dates to be confirmed in 2025
The full list of affected sites
Morrisons Daily store closures in 2025
All but one of these sites shut on 16 April. Haxby closed on 14 May.
- Gorleston, Lowestoft Road, Norfolk – April 16
- Peebles, 3-5 Old Town, Scottish Borders – April 16
- Shenfield, 214 Hutton Road, Essex – April 16
- Poole, Waterloo Estate, Dorset – April 16
- Tonbridge, Higham Lane Estate, Kent – April 16
- Romsey, The Cornmarket, Hampshire – April 16
- Stewarton, Lainshaw Street, East Ayrshire, Scotland – April 16
- Selsdon, Featherbed Lane, Greater London – April 16
- Great Barr, Queslett Road, West Midlands – April 16
- Whichham, Oakfield Road, Tyne & Wear – April 16
- Worle, Queensway, Somerset – April 16
- Goring-By-Sea, Strand Parade, West Sussex – April 16
- Woking, Westfield Road, Surrey – April 16
- Wokingham, 40 Peach Street, Berkshire – April 16
- Exeter, 51 Sidwell Street, Devon – April 16
- Bath, Moorland Road, Somerset – April 16
- Haxby, 19 The Village, North Yorkshire – May 14
Cafe closures in 2025 (dates to be confirmed)
Morrisons says cafes will remain part of the business in many locations, and some sites may see a specialist partner take over the space.
- Banchory, North Deeside Road, Aberdeenshire
- Bathgate, West Lothian
- Bellshill, John Street, North Lanarkshire
- Blackburn, Railway Road, Lancashire
- Borehamwood, Hertfordshire
- Bradford, Thornbury, West Yorkshire
- Brecon, Free Street, Powys, Wales
- Bromsgrove, Buntsford Industrial Park, Worcestershire
- Caernarfon, North Road, Gwynedd, Wales
- Connah’s Quay, Flintshire, Wales
- Crowborough, East Sussex
- Dumbarton, Glasgow Road, West Dunbartonshire
- East Kilbride (Lindsayfield), South Lanarkshire
- East Kilbride (Stewartfield), South Lanarkshire
- Elland, West Yorkshire
- Erskine, Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Renfrewshire
- Failsworth, Poplar Street, Greater Manchester
- Glasgow (Newlands), Glasgow City
- Gloucester, Metz Way, Gloucestershire
- Gorleston, Blackwell Road, Norfolk
- Hadleigh, Suffolk/Essex
- Helensburgh, Argyll & Bute
- High Wycombe, Temple End, Buckinghamshire
- Kirkham, Poulton Street, Lancashire
- Largs, Irvine Road, North Ayrshire
- Leeds (Horsforth), West Yorkshire
- Leeds (Swinnow Road), West Yorkshire
- Leighton Buzzard, Lake Street, Bedfordshire
- Littlehampton (Wick), West Sussex
- London (Erith), Greater London
- London (Harrow, Hatch End), Greater London
- London (Queensbury), Greater London
- London (Stratford), Greater London
- London (Wood Green), Greater London
- Lutterworth, Bitteswell Road, Leicestershire
- Mansfield (Woodhouse), Nottinghamshire
- Newcastle upon Tyne (Cowgate), Tyne & Wear
- Northampton, Kettering Road, Northamptonshire
- Oxted, Station Yard, Surrey
- Paisley, Falside Road, Renfrewshire
- Portsmouth, Hampshire
- Reigate, Bell Street, Surrey
- Sidcup, Westwood Lane, Greater London
- Solihull, Warwick Road, West Midlands
- Stirchley, West Midlands
- Troon, Academy Street, South Ayrshire
- Warminster, Weymouth Street, Wiltshire
- Watford, Ascot Road, Hertfordshire
- Welwyn Garden City, Black Fan Road, Hertfordshire
- Weybridge, Monument Hill, Surrey
- Wishaw, Kirk Road, North Lanarkshire
Market Kitchen closures in 2025 (dates to be confirmed)
Market Kitchen brought made-to-order meals and counters into stores. All remaining locations will shut this year.
- Aberdeen, King Street
- Basingstoke, Thorneycroft
- Brentford, Waterside
- Camden Town, London
- Canning Town, London
- Cheltenham, Up Hatherley
- Eccles, Irwell Place, Greater Manchester
- Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Gravesend, Coldharbour Road
- Kirkby, Merseyside
- Leeds, Kirkstall
- Lincoln, Triton Road
- Little Clacton, Centenary Way
- Milton Keynes, Westcroft
- Nottingham, Netherfield
- Stoke, Festival Park
- Tynemouth, Preston Grange, North Shields
- Verwood, Dorset
Pharmacy closures in 2025 (dates to be confirmed)
- Birmingham, Small Heath
- Blackburn, Railway Road
- Bradford, Victoria
- London, Wood Green
Florist closures in 2025 (dates to be confirmed)
Morrisons’ in‑store florists formed part of its Market Street craft departments. These are the sites due to close:
- Aberdeen, King Street
- Bradford, Enterprise 5
- Canning Town, London
- Evesham, Four Pool Estate
- Newcastle Under Lyme, Goose Street
- Rubery, Bristol Road South
- Sheffield, Meadowhead
- Sheldon, Birmingham
- St Albans, Hatfield Road
- St Helens, Boundary Road
- Stirchley, Birmingham
- Sunderland, Doxford Park
- Swinton, Swinton Hall Road
Why Morrisons is pulling back
Morrisons says some counters and services no longer justify their footprint, energy use and staffing given lighter customer demand. The chief executive set out a plan to renew and reinvigorate the chain by focusing on what most shoppers use every week. That reprioritisation mirrors moves seen across British grocers, where cafes, hot food hubs and specialist counters have been trimmed as shopping habits change and costs rise.
Where a cafe shuts, Morrisons aims to bring in a third‑party operator in some stores. That could include branded coffee or quick‑serve food offers more aligned to local demand. Space released elsewhere will be repurposed to support the core shop, including improved ranges or fulfilment areas.
What this means for you
Customers who rely on these services should plan ahead. Pharmacies will work to ensure prescription continuity. Cafe regulars may see a partner brand arrive later in the year. Daily store shoppers can use nearby larger stores or other convenience options.
- Check your local store page before you travel for a cafe or florist service.
- If your pharmacy is listed, ask the team about prescription transfers and repeat ordering timelines.
- Look for signage in affected stores detailing new operators or replacement services.
- Ask staff about redeployment: many familiar faces will remain elsewhere in the same branch.
How the changes could affect prices and choice
Streamlining frees up labour hours and floor space. That can shift focus to pricing, availability and fresh ranges where demand is strongest. Removing under‑used kitchens and counters can also reduce waste and energy consumption. The trade‑off is less on‑site dining and fewer made‑to‑order options in some towns.
For shoppers who value hot food, a partner cafe can maintain convenience, though menus may change. For those who prefer speed, more space devoted to rapid pick‑up and self‑checkout can shorten queues. The floristry pullback will matter most around peak occasions; you may need to order earlier or use click‑and‑collect bouquets if your local counter goes.
Background and context
Morrisons operated 497 supermarkets in 2021, serving around 11 million customers weekly. The 2025 reset focuses on realigning services with usage at a local level. Market Kitchens, launched to bring restaurant‑style food into stores, are ending as part of that shift. The florist scale‑back follows earlier changes to Market Street departments across the industry.
If you want to gauge the impact on your household budget, run a simple test for a month: note any meals or prescriptions you usually buy at an affected site, log the replacement cost or travel, and compare. Many customers find the extra spend is small when alternatives are nearby. Others may benefit from planned promotions as space is repurposed into core grocery.