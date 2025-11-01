Morrisons to shut 103 UK sites in 2025: will your cafe, florist or pharmacy be next in your town?

Big changes are coming to a familiar name on the high street, with shoppers facing a shake-up to in‑store services and small outlets.
Supermarket chain Morrisons will trim back a raft of in‑store offers and convenience sites through 2025, reshaping how many people shop, eat and collect prescriptions. The plan affects sites across England, Scotland and Wales, with closures phased in over several months and some staff set for redeployment.
What is changing and why
Morrisons will close 103 locations this year across multiple formats: 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, 51 cafes, 18 Market Kitchens, four pharmacies and 13 florists. The company says some services no longer attract enough footfall to justify their running costs. Management plans to reallocate space in certain stores, and in places where cafes close, it may invite specialist partners to take over on a franchise or concession basis.
Morrisons is winding down 103 touchpoints in 2025: 17 Daily stores, 51 cafes, 18 Market Kitchens, four pharmacies and 13 florists, with changes rolling out over the months following a March announcement.
The programme stretches nationwide, from Devon and Somerset to the Scottish Borders and the central belt. The retailer has indicated that colleagues will be redeployed where possible, with a focus on protecting frontline jobs within core supermarket operations.
|Category
|Number closing
|Notes
|Morrisons Daily
|17
|Most shut on 16 April; Haxby closed 14 May
|Cafes
|51
|Some sites could switch to third‑party operators
|Market Kitchens
|18
|In‑store hot food concept to be withdrawn
|Pharmacies
|4
|Prescriptions can be moved to another pharmacy
|Florists
|13
|Part of a wider rethink of Market Street craft counters
Key dates and areas affected
Most Daily convenience store closures fell on 16 April. One further Daily branch in Haxby, North Yorkshire, closed on 14 May. Cafe, Market Kitchen, pharmacy and florist changes are proceeding through 2025, with dates varying by site. Below is the full list published for each category.
Morrisons Daily store closures in 2025
- Gorleston, Lowestoft Road, Norfolk – 16 April
- Peebles, 3-5 Old Town, Scottish Borders – 16 April
- Shenfield, 214 Hutton Road, Essex – 16 April
- Poole, Waterloo Estate, Dorset – 16 April
- Tonbridge, Higham Lane Estate, Kent – 16 April
- Romsey, The Cornmarket, Hampshire – 16 April
- Stewarton, Lainshaw Street, East Ayrshire, Scotland – 16 April
- Selsdon, Featherbed Lane, Greater London – 16 April
- Great Barr, Queslett Road, West Midlands – 16 April
- Wickham, Oakfield Road, Tyne & Wear – 16 April
- Worle, Queensway, Somerset – 16 April
- Goring-by-Sea, Strand Parade, West Sussex – 16 April
- Woking, Westfield Road, Surrey – 16 April
- Wokingham, 40 Peach Street, Berkshire – 16 April
- Exeter, 51 Sidwell Street, Devon – 16 April
- Bath, Moorland Road, Somerset – 16 April
- Haxby, 19 The Village, North Yorkshire – 14 May
Cafe closures in 2025 (dates to be confirmed)
- Banchory, North Deeside Road, Aberdeenshire
- Bathgate, West Lothian
- Bellshill, John Street, North Lanarkshire
- Blackburn, Railway Road, Lancashire
- Borehamwood, Hertfordshire
- Bradford, Thornbury, West Yorkshire
- Brecon, Free Street, Powys, Wales
- Bromsgrove, Buntsford Industrial Park, Worcestershire
- Caernarfon, North Road, Gwynedd, Wales
- Connah’s Quay, Flintshire, Wales
- Crowborough, East Sussex
- Dumbarton, Glasgow Road, West Dunbartonshire
- East Kilbride (Lindsayfield), South Lanarkshire
- East Kilbride (Stewartfield), South Lanarkshire
- Elland, West Yorkshire
- Erskine, Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Renfrewshire
- Failsworth, Poplar Street, Greater Manchester
- Glasgow (Newlands), Glasgow City
- Gloucester, Metz Way, Gloucestershire
- Gorleston, Blackwell Road, Norfolk
- Hadleigh, Suffolk/Essex
- Helensburgh, Argyll & Bute
- High Wycombe, Temple End, Buckinghamshire
- Kirkham, Poulton Street, Lancashire
- Largs, Irvine Road, North Ayrshire
- Leeds (Horsforth), West Yorkshire
- Leeds (Swinnow Road), West Yorkshire
- Leighton Buzzard, Lake Street, Bedfordshire
- Littlehampton (Wick), West Sussex
- London (Erith), Greater London
- London (Harrow, Hatch End), Greater London
- London (Queensbury), Greater London
- London (Stratford), Greater London
- London (Wood Green), Greater London
- Lutterworth, Bitteswell Road, Leicestershire
- Mansfield (Woodhouse), Nottinghamshire
- Newcastle upon Tyne (Cowgate), Tyne & Wear
- Northampton, Kettering Road, Northamptonshire
- Oxted, Station Yard, Surrey
- Paisley, Falside Road, Renfrewshire
- Portsmouth, Hampshire
- Reigate, Bell Street, Surrey
- Sidcup, Westwood Lane, Greater London
- Solihull, Warwick Road, West Midlands
- Stirchley, West Midlands
- Troon, Academy Street, South Ayrshire
- Warminster, Weymouth Street, Wiltshire
- Watford, Ascot Road, Hertfordshire
- Welwyn Garden City, Black Fan Road, Hertfordshire
- Weybridge, Monument Hill, Surrey
- Wishaw, Kirk Road, North Lanarkshire
Market Kitchen closures in 2025 (dates to be confirmed)
- Aberdeen, King Street
- Basingstoke, Thorneycroft
- Brentford, Waterside
- Camden Town, London
- Canning Town, London
- Cheltenham, Up Hatherley
- Eccles, Irwell Place, Greater Manchester
- Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Gravesend, Coldharbour Road
- Kirkby, Merseyside
- Leeds, Kirkstall
- Lincoln, Triton Road
- Little Clacton, Centenary Way
- Milton Keynes, Westcroft
- Nottingham, Netherfield
- Stoke, Festival Park
- Tynemouth, Preston Grange, North Shields
- Verwood, Dorset
Pharmacy closures in 2025 (dates to be confirmed)
- Birmingham, Small Heath
- Blackburn, Railway Road
- Bradford, Victoria
- London, Wood Green
Florist closures in 2025 (dates to be confirmed)
- Aberdeen, King Street
- Bradford, Enterprise 5
- Canning Town, London
- Evesham, Four Pool Estate
- Newcastle-under-Lyme, Goose Street
- Rubery, Bristol Road South
- Sheffield, Meadowhead
- Sheldon, Birmingham
- St Albans, Hatfield Road
- St Helens, Boundary Road
- Stirchley, Birmingham
- Sunderland, Doxford Park
- Swinton, Swinton Hall Road
What this means for you
Shoppers who rely on in‑store cafes may find new food partners arriving in some locations, while others could see the space repurposed for core grocery ranges. The withdrawal of Market Kitchens ends an in‑store hot‑food experiment as the group focuses on simpler propositions. Pharmacy closures affect a small number of stores; under NHS rules, you can nominate an alternative pharmacy to receive your prescriptions, either through the Electronic Prescription Service or via your GP surgery.
Check your local store’s notices for closure dates, new operators taking over cafe spaces, and where services are moving inside the same building.
- Ask staff about where prescription services will transfer and how to nominate a new pharmacy.
- Look for signage about new food concessions or refurbished grocery aisles replacing closed cafes or kitchens.
- If you use a Daily convenience store that has closed, plan alternative routes and factor in time for bus or parking changes.
- Keep receipts and gift cards handy; customer service desks can advise on redemptions at nearby branches.
- Check adjusted opening hours during refits, as some departments may operate reduced times.
The bigger retail picture
Food retailers continue to manage higher energy, wage and business rates costs while consumer habits shift. More people buy meal deals and ready‑to‑eat items from specialist operators, and that puts pressure on in‑house counters with heavy staffing. Convenience formats face tough competition from independent franchises and discounters. Against that backdrop, chains trim services that underperform and double down on price, range and availability in the main shop.
For communities, the risk lies in reduced access to nearby pharmacies and sit‑down spaces used by older or isolated customers. Local authorities and health boards often step in to map alternatives when a pharmacy closes. There can be upsides: where space gets reallocated, stores can add more popular ranges, expand click‑and‑collect, or install new value displays. If a branded cafe partner replaces a Morrisons cafe, you may see new menus and loyalty schemes, albeit often at different price points.