Motability autumn price update for PIP and ADP claimants: 815,000 users, 860 cars, will you save?

Thousands of disabled drivers face a fresh round of choices as the Motability Scheme prepares its seasonal shake-up of packages.
Next month the Motability Scheme will publish its autumn price list, refreshing vehicle options, advance payments and leasing costs for people who exchange the mobility part of their disability benefits for a car, scooter, powered wheelchair or wheelchair-accessible vehicle.
What changes next month
The autumn pricing update lands on 1 October, the latest quarterly refresh that can alter which models are available and how much you pay up front. The current list launched on 1 July features more than 860 vehicles across petrol, hybrid and electric ranges. That breadth of choice will be reshuffled when the new pricing goes live.
New Motability prices and model availability are scheduled to update on 1 October, as part of the quarterly cycle.
Quarterly adjustments reflect manufacturer pricing, insurance costs and supply trends, particularly the shift towards electric cars. Some models appear with lower or zero Advance Payments, others move up the price bands, and certain trims may drop off entirely.
How big the scheme is now
Motability Operations, the company behind the scheme, says around 815,000 people across the UK now lease a vehicle or equipment through it. Approximately 80,000 of those customers are in Scotland, where the programme runs under the national label Accessible Vehicles and Equipment Scheme but operates in the same way.
815,000 people are currently using the scheme across the UK — a record level of take-up.
Who can join
You can apply if you receive the higher or enhanced rate of the mobility component of a qualifying disability benefit. The mobility payment is then directed to Motability to cover your lease, and you may add a one-off Advance Payment depending on the vehicle chosen.
Eligible benefits at a glance
- Personal Independence Payment (PIP) — enhanced rate mobility
- Adult Disability Payment (ADP) — enhanced rate mobility
- Disability Living Allowance (DLA) — higher rate mobility
- Scottish Adult DLA — higher rate mobility
- War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement (WPMS)
- Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP)
Applicants usually need at least 12 months remaining on their award. Parents or guardians can apply on behalf of eligible children, and appointees can act for adults who cannot manage the agreement themselves.
What the lease includes
Leasing through the scheme wraps most motoring essentials into a single package. That helps people budget and removes the stress of unexpected bills.
- Comprehensive insurance for up to three named drivers, with changes allowed during the term
- Servicing, routine maintenance and MOTs
- Full UK breakdown cover
- Vehicle tax
- Replacement tyres
- Windscreen repairs or replacement
- Mileage allowance of 60,000 over three years (up to 100,000 for wheelchair-accessible vehicles)
- Many driving adaptations supplied and fitted at no extra cost
Advance payments and why they vary
While some models can be leased using only your mobility award, many require an Advance Payment. This one-off contribution typically ranges from about £100 to £2,000 and reflects the vehicle’s list price, specification, supply pressures and running costs such as insurance.
Expect many models to carry a one-off Advance Payment, often between £100 and £2,000 depending on spec and demand.
Higher-spec trims, larger vehicles and some electric cars tend to sit at the upper end. Entry models, smaller hatchbacks and certain hybrids often come in lower. These bands move with each quarterly list, so timing can influence what you pay.
Scotland: how the scheme fits with ADP and Child Disability Payment
In Scotland the scheme is delivered by Motability Operations but funded via Social Security Scotland awards. If you receive the enhanced rate mobility component of Adult Disability Payment, the higher rate mobility component of Child Disability Payment, or the higher rate mobility element of Scottish Adult DLA, you can direct some or all of that payment towards a lease.
Applicants need a certificate of entitlement, included in their benefit decision letter. When a claim moves to Scottish Adult DLA, Social Security Scotland issues the certificate shortly after the transfer so you can progress an application without delay.
How to apply, step by step
- Check your award qualifies and confirm you have at least 12 months remaining.
- Browse the current price list and shortlist vehicles that suit your access needs and mileage.
- Contact a local dealership for test drives and adaptation advice.
- Bring your certificate of entitlement and photo ID to the dealer.
- Agree the vehicle, adaptations and any Advance Payment; the dealer submits the order.
Key timings and what to do now
The quarterly updates generally arrive in early January, April, July and October. If your delivery date matters, or you are targeting a model that currently suits your budget, speak to a dealer before 1 October to understand any pipeline changes, lead times and whether an order placed now can secure today’s terms.
|When
|What happens
|What you can do
|Now to 30 September
|July list still active
|Test-drive, confirm adaptations, decide whether to lock in current pricing
|1 October
|Autumn list goes live
|Recheck models, Advance Payments and delivery estimates before ordering
|October to December
|Orders under new pricing
|Monitor lead times, keep documents ready, arrange finances for any Advance Payment
|Early January
|Next quarterly refresh
|Review options again if you delayed or if a preferred model moved bands
Practical questions people ask
Can I add or change drivers?
Yes. You can name up to three drivers and update them during the agreement. This helps households share driving or support a non-driving customer.
What happens at the end of the lease?
You return the car in fair condition and can order a replacement on the next list. Some customers may receive a good condition payment if the vehicle meets return standards.
What if my benefit changes mid-lease?
If your qualifying award ends or reduces, Motability will discuss options. Early returns are handled case by case, with support aimed at minimising disruption.
How to get the most from the autumn refresh
List updates can work in your favour if you line up your needs in advance. Make a shortlist based on access, boot space for equipment, and whether you need automatic transmission or hand controls. Ask dealers about factory-fit adaptations versus post-delivery fittings, as that can affect waiting times. If you have funds for an Advance Payment, decide a ceiling and stick to it.
If you are weighing a petrol or hybrid against an electric car, think about home charging, off-street parking and your typical journeys. The package includes tyres and maintenance, but electricity costs and public charging fees sit outside the lease, so build those into your monthly budget. For wheelchair-accessible vehicles, confirm ramp or lift design, headroom and tie-down points, and note the higher mileage allowance of up to 100,000 over three years.