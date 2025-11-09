M&S £39.50 trousers with 2,300 reviews and a 4.6 rating: will these sell-outs flatter you too?

Busy diaries, changeable weather and shrinking budgets raise the stakes for one item that can work hard all week long.
Shoppers say M&S’s crepe wide-leg trousers tick that box, balancing polish with ease at a price under £40. They promise a drape that looks tailored, with a fit kind to movement and everyday life. The result has sparked a loyal following and repeat buys.
What is driving the buzz
M&S’s Crepe Tab Detail Wide Leg Trousers have become a fixture in countless wardrobes. They lean smart without feeling stiff. The fabric carries weight, so the leg falls straight and skims rather than clings. A subtle stretch helps them move cleanly from desk to doorstep without losing their line.
More than 2,300 ratings average 4.6 out of 5, pointing to rare agreement on fit, finish and value at £39.50.
The tab feature at the waistband hints at tailoring. It frames the midsection and gives structure at the top, which helps the wider hem feel considered. Machine-washable care keeps upkeep simple. Many buyers note they hold their shape after a long day, so the silhouette stays sharp.
Fit, fabric and feel
Wide-leg trousers can be unforgiving when the fabric is too flimsy or too rigid. This crepe sits in the sweet spot. It carries enough heft to drape, while a touch of stretch eases sitting, commuting and school runs. The result is a leg that hangs smoothly from hip to hem.
- Crease resistance keeps them presentable after travel or meetings.
- Generous but controlled cut avoids cling without looking oversized.
- Tabbed waistband adds interest and a gentle nip at the waist.
- Core colours such as black anchor work looks; seasonal shades add freshness.
- Machine-washable care reduces maintenance and cost over time.
Shoppers often say the trousers “hang beautifully”, a sign that the fabric weight and cut are working together.
Styling that earns its keep
Versatility is the point. The same pair can anchor a blazer at 9am and a knit by 7pm. Shoes change the mood. Trainers soften the line. Loafers add polish. Heels lengthen the leg and sharpen the drape.
Outfit ideas for real life
|Occasion
|Top
|Shoes
|Finishing touch
|Office days
|Crisp cotton shirt, half-tucked
|Leather loafers
|Slim belt to echo the tab detail
|Client meetings
|Silky blouse
|Block-heel ankle boots
|Single-breasted blazer
|Weekend
|Cosy crew-neck jumper
|Clean white trainers
|Crossbody bag
|Evening
|Fitted knit or cami
|Heeled sandals
|Statement earrings
Who they suit
Wide-leg cuts tend to flatter when the fabric falls straight from the widest point of the hip. That’s what these trousers aim to do. The waist tab brings definition, which aids hourglass and pear shapes. The clean front keeps the line tidy for apple shapes. Many shoppers mention the fit runs comfortable without sliding into baggy.
Lengths and sizes vary by store and season, and M&S typically offers more than one leg length. Trying two lengths can change the whole look. If you stand between sizes, check how the waistband sits when you sit down as well as when you stand. The right rise should meet your natural waist without pinching.
Price, value and availability
At £39.50, the calculation comes down to wear rate and replacement cycles. If you reach for them twice a week for a year, the cost per wear lands near 38p. The crease resistance can lengthen the life of the garment by cutting down on hot ironing, which can degrade fibres.
Frequent sell-outs suggest demand outpaces supply, with core colours going first during busy back-to-work periods.
If your size or preferred shade has gone, stores sometimes restock staples between seasons. Staff can advise on delivery days. Trying an alternative shade can also open up more outfits than black alone, particularly if your wardrobe leans neutral.
Care and longevity
Crepe blends respond well to gentle cycles. Wash inside out at a cool temperature to preserve surface texture. Hang from the waistband to dry so gravity helps the drape. A handheld steamer revives the leg in seconds. If you prefer an iron, keep the heat low and use a pressing cloth to protect the face of the fabric.
Storing trousers on a clip hanger by the waistband reduces knee bulges. Rotate between pairs to avoid seat shine. If hems meet the floor in flats, either reserve that length for heels or consider a minor alteration to protect the edge from fraying.
What shoppers keep mentioning
Patterns in the reviews stand out. Many praise the trousers for smart looks with loungewear comfort. Parents value a pull-on-and-go feel that still reads respectable on the school run. Commuters mention the way they emerge from a train seat without a crushed crease. Those with formal dress codes appreciate the way they pair with blazers without feeling corporate on downtime.
Buying tips before you commit
Check the hem-to-shoe relationship
Wide legs need a clean line to the shoe. Aim for the hem to graze the top of a loafer or sit a finger above the floor in heels. That single detail lengthens the leg and protects the cloth.
Test the sit-down fit
Do a quick desk test in the fitting room. Sit, cross your legs, and reach forward. The waistband should hold steady. The fabric should skim the thigh without pulling. If the pocket area strains, go up a size or try the next length.
Select colours with your week in mind
Black anchors a formal wardrobe. Navy softens the look for mixed office days. A seasonal shade can lift basics you already own. One colour in a trusted cut often leads to a second pair once you’ve worn them in.
The wider trend and where these fit
After seasons of skinnies and leggings, many people have shifted to relaxed tailoring. The appeal lies in freedom of movement without sacrificing shape. Crepe wide-leg trousers answer that mood, bridging trainers and tailoring with ease. They sit neatly beside the ongoing knit-and-blazer formula that still dominates British high streets.
If you rotate with jeans or leggings, a wide-leg trouser adds range without a steep learning curve. The structure at the waist gives clarity, while the leg lengthens under longer coats. On colder days, lightweight thermals layer cleanly under the drape, which keeps the line smooth.