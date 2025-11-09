Aldi’s £19.99 beauty advent calendar with 12 Lacura treats lands 26 October: will you miss out?

Beauty fans are already eyeing up December treats, with budgets squeezed and stocking fillers in short supply across high streets.
Aldi has timed its move carefully, dropping a compact Lacura calendar with familiar favourites, bite-size formats and a price that undercuts the crowd.
What’s new and when it lands
The “12 Days of Lacura” beauty Advent calendar arrives in Aldi stores on 26 October, giving shoppers a shorter countdown that still packs variety. The set features 12 Lacura products across make-up, skincare and haircare, focusing on formulas fans already rate. It carries a £19.99 price tag and, as with many of Aldi’s seasonal specials, stock is expected to be limited in each store.
In stores from 26 October, £19.99, 12 products, cruelty-free range. When it’s gone, it’s gone.
The calendar sticks to a half-month format. That suits anyone who wants a neat run-up to the holidays or prefers opening doors from Christmas Day through to Twelfth Night. The compact size also makes it easier to gift, post or split among family members.
What you’ll find behind the doors
The 12 products, sizes and how they fit your routine
- Lacura Honey Infused Hair Oil (25ml) – tames flyaways and adds softness, handy for winter frizz.
- Lacura Scalp & Body Scrub (50g) – helps lift buildup; use pre-wash on scalp or as a quick body buff.
- Lacura Collagen Lip Oil (8ml) – adds gloss and comfort; a desk-drawer staple for dry days.
- Lacura Vitabase Moisturising Primer (15g) – grips makeup while giving a smoother base.
- Lacura Illuminate Setting Spray (32ml) – sets makeup with a gentle glow for evening plans.
- Lacura Silky Kajal ‘Matte Black’ Eyeliner (1.2g) – creamy pencil for a quick smoky eye.
- Lacura Dramatic Lash Mascara (6ml) – travel-sized tube for lift and definition.
- Lacura Stay Illuminated ‘Champagne’ Highlighter (2.1ml) – subtle sheen that layers well.
- Lacura ‘Peachy Pink’ Liquid Blush (2.1ml) – a small dot gives a fresh winter flush.
- Lacura ‘Berry Bliss’ Tinted Lip Oil (2ml) – sheer colour with a hydrating feel.
- Lacura 100% Silk Scrunchie – kinder on hair, reduces creases overnight.
- Lacura Creaseless Hair Clips (2 pieces) – set waves or keep hair off the face while doing makeup.
Aldi positions Lacura as a cruelty-free range. That matters to shoppers who prioritise ethics without paying luxury prices. The lineup also skews practical: minis for handbags, a few glow-givers for parties, and tools that extend beyond December.
Practical minis and tools you’ll actually finish: glosses, base-boosters, a hair oil and a silk scrunchie.
Cruelty-free credentials and checks
Aldi states the selection comprises cruelty-free products. UK and EU regulations restrict animal testing for cosmetics, and many shoppers still look for third-party logos on boxes to guide choices. If certification symbols matter to you, check the packaging in-store before buying and review any ingredient concerns, especially if you patch test new skincare.
Price, value and who it suits
At £19.99, this sits far below the triple-figure calendars that dominate social feeds. The 12-day format keeps costs down yet still covers a full face routine, a hair-care duo and useful accessories. It’s a tidy pick for teens starting out, for Secret Santa at work, or as a second calendar to open later in the month.
Because the items are small, they travel well. The blush, highlighter and setting spray slot into a small makeup bag for parties. The hair oil and silk scrunchie help revive second-day hair with minimal faff. Nothing here feels overly niche, so there’s less risk of products gathering dust in January.
|Feature
|Detail
|Price
|£19.99
|Launch date
|26 October
|Format
|12 days
|Brand
|Lacura (Aldi)
|Availability
|In stores, limited stock
|Ethics
|Cruelty-free range
|Mix
|Make-up, haircare, skincare, accessories
How to secure yours without the stress
These seasonal drops often sell through fast. Plan an early store visit the week it launches. If your local branch regularly gets Lacura specials on a particular delivery day, time your trip accordingly. Ask staff where seasonal bays sit to avoid backtracking. If you’re gifting, keep a spare bag with tissue paper in the car so you can wrap on the go.
Not everyone needs a full 24-day blowout. If you’re curating a hamper, a 12-day box can anchor the gift while leaving budget for chocolates or pyjamas. You can also split the calendar between siblings: allocate odd and even days, or divide by category so no-one ends up with duplicates.
Why beauty calendars keep flying off shelves
Shoppers chase two things in the run-up to Christmas: small daily pick-me-ups and perceived value. The joy of opening a door each morning still resonates, and the right mix of minis offers low-risk trials without full-size commitment. Aldi’s approach plays to that mood, swapping brand bling for crowd-pleasers at a price that feels justifiable during a tight winter.
There’s also the social factor. A box that looks good on a shelf does more than store products; it becomes part of the seasonal scenery. Lacura’s colour cues and compact footprint make it an easy prop for a hallway console or dressing table, even once the doors are open.
Make the most of every item
Set a routine to avoid waste. Pair the Vitabase primer with the highlighter on work-from-home days for a quick camera-ready finish. Use the scalp scrub before shampooing once a week to refresh roots. Alternate the clear and tinted lip oils to keep lips comfortable when the heating dries the air. Keep the creaseless clips by the mirror so base products set without fringe marks.
Recycle wisely. Rinse empty minis before binning or recycling, and repurpose the calendar’s inner trays for storing cotton buds, hair pins or sample sachets. If you plan a New Year declutter, top up the calendar with spare minis and re-gift it as a “January survival kit” to a mate who needs a lift.
A few practical cautions and extras
Patch test the scrub and primer if your skin is reactive. Keep the kajal capped to prevent drying and sharpen gently to protect the tip. The mascara is ideal for handbags; replace within three months for hygiene. The silk scrunchie fares better when hand-washed in cool water; a mild detergent helps preserve the sheen.
If you’re weighing this against a pricier 24-day box, ask what you’ll finish by February. A 12-day edit reduces the odds of untouched products, and the £19.99 entry point keeps gifting simple across friends, colleagues and teens without stretching the budget.