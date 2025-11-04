M&S £66 riding boots are flying off shelves: will you grab yours before 25 pairs go today?

September arrives with damp pavements and darker mornings, nudging wardrobes away from sandals. A polished knee-high option is calling.
The first cool snap usually settles the footwear debate. This season, a sleek high-street pair has stepped into the gap with a price that undercuts designer rivals and a shape that flatters most outfits.
Autumn switch-up: why knee-highs matter
When the weather turns, ankle boots feel too light and trainers soak up puddles. A knee-high boot adds coverage, structure and warmth without sacrificing style. It works with midi dresses, slips under straight-leg trousers and sharpens a blazer-and-jeans look. The silhouette also creates a long line, which helps balance chunkier knits and coats.
Riding styles, in particular, bring a clean, equestrian edge. They avoid fussy hardware and sky-high heels, yet still look smart enough for commutes, meetings and dinners. That mix of practicality and polish explains their perennial return when the leaves start to fall.
The M&S pair at £66: what you get
Marks & Spencer has launched a black knee-high riding boot at £66 that lands squarely in the sweet spot between wearable and refined. It comes in a wide fit, features a neat silver-tone buckle at the ankle and sits on a stable block heel. A side zip keeps the entry easy, while the upper has the smooth look of leather without using animal hide.
Price point: £66. Wide fit. Side-zip entry. Black faux-leather finish with a subtle ankle buckle. Designed for daily wear.
Fit and comfort
Wide-fit boots are a relief if standard shafts pinch the calf or the instep feels cramped by midday. The cut of this pair gives extra space where it’s needed most, but the leg doesn’t balloon. A block heel distributes weight more evenly than a stiletto, which helps for long days on your feet or fast walks to the station.
Shoppers looking for a sign that demand is building already have one: 25 purchases have been logged over the past five days, hinting at limited sizes if you hesitate.
Early demand indicator: 25 pairs sold in five days suggests popular sizes may move first.
Materials and care
The boot’s manmade upper and lining make wet commutes less fraught. Synthetic finishes can shrug off light showers better than untreated leather, and they wipe clean with a damp cloth. A quick once-over with a microfibre cloth keeps the sheen, while a silicone-based spray offers an extra layer of water resistance.
How people are wearing them
A riding boot thrives on simplicity. Let the sleek leg do the work and build around it with textures and layers.
Office to weekend styling
- Work day: slip midi skirt, fine-knit roll-neck, tailored single-breasted coat.
- Smart-casual: barrel jeans, crisp white shirt, oversized blazer.
- Off-duty: side-stripe joggers, longline tee, belted trench for contrast.
- Evening: knit dress, waist belt, statement earrings for subtle shine.
Weather-proofing tips
Pair them with knee-high socks on cold mornings to add insulation and reduce rub. If the pavements are slick, check the outsole and consider adding a cobbler-fitted rubber sole guard for extra grip. Store them with boot shapers so the shafts don’t crease by spring.
Stock watch and pricing
At £66, the boots undercut much of the mid-market while delivering a timeless profile. That price also sits well below leather equivalents, which frequently cost triple on the high street. Signs of early momentum—25 sales across five days—often translate into patchy size availability after the first fortnight of autumn drops. If you’re between sizes, try your usual first; the wide fit gives a touch more room without forcing an upsize.
What else to pick up at M&S this season
Coats and layers
A twill single-breasted coat makes a strong partner for a knee-high boot. The structure handles office hours, while generous pockets earn daily-use points. Choose a neutral—camel, navy or charcoal—to stretch the cost-per-wear from September to March.
Elevated casuals
Side-stripe joggers at £36 bring an athleisure line that still looks sharp with heels or boots. For denim days, barrel jeans at £45 add shape and feel modern tucked into a taller shaft. If you prefer flats, tasselled patent loafers, square-toe pumps and even cow-print ballet styles are filtering through stores—handy for drier weeks.
Quick look: key specs at a glance
|Feature
|Detail
|Style
|Knee-high riding boot
|Fit
|Wide fit through foot and calf
|Fastening
|Side zip
|Upper
|Manmade, leather-look finish
|Hardware
|Silver-tone ankle buckle
|Heel
|Block heel for stability
|Price
|£66
Before you buy: fit checks you can do at home
Measure the fullest part of your calf over trousers you intend to wear. Note the ankle circumference at the narrowest point. Compare both to the brand’s size guide and note any returns window in case you’re between fits. When you try them on, walk up and down a stair or a slight incline; a good fit won’t tug at the back of the knee or gape drastically at the top.
Care, longevity and value
Synthetic boots live longer when you let them dry fully between wears. Stuff them with newspaper if they get drenched. Rotate with another pair at least one day a week; it reduces odour and creasing. If the heel tip wears, swap it early—an inexpensive repair that extends life by a season or two.
Work out cost-per-wear to justify the spend. If you reach for them three days a week over a four-month stretch, that’s roughly 48 wears by New Year. At £66, you’re paying about £1.38 per outing before spring even starts, and you’ll still have them for crisp March mornings.
If this style isn’t for you
Prefer a shorter shaft? Look at mid-calf and Chelsea options to avoid the knee crease and to pair with cropped denim. Need extra room? Seek styles labelled “wide fit” or “extra wide” and look for stretch panels behind the knee. Sensitive to hardware? Opt for clean, buckle-free fronts that sit quietly under tailoring.
A timeless shape, a sensible heel and a price under £70: the basics are right, which is why sizes move.
Final checks to make your choice easier
- Try with the thickest socks you’ll wear in January to confirm space.
- Sit, stand and climb a step; the shaft shouldn’t bite behind the knee.
- Look at the toe profile; rounded almond shapes work with more trouser cuts.
- Photograph the boots with your regular coat to test proportion and colour.
If you’re building a small autumn capsule, anchor it with these knee-highs, a neutral coat, one tailored trouser, one relaxed jean, and a knit dress. That five-piece core handles office days, wet weekends and impromptu dinners without much thought. The riding boot slots into each scenario with minimal fuss and a polished finish that reads put-together in seconds.