M&S fans, is this £36 merino jumper worth your money? 1,729 rave reviews and a top-3 ranking

Morning chills are back, wardrobes tighten, and budgets feel stretched. One knit is quietly winning over shoppers across the country.
A £36 Marks & Spencer merino jumper has surged up the charts, bringing premium fabric to the high street without the premium price tag. It now sits among M&S’s biggest knitwear hits, buoyed by thousands of ratings and a reputation for wearability that’s hard to ignore.
Why a £36 merino knit is trending
M&S’s Pure Merino Wool Crew Neck Jumper has become the number three bestseller in the retailer’s knitwear line-up. The draw is simple: 100% merino wool in a classic cut, offered at a price that undercuts much of the market. Shoppers also like the breadth of colours and the size range that runs from 6 to 24, which broadens its appeal.
£36, 100% merino, and a top-three sales spot at M&S: this knit marries price, fabric and fit in one hit.
Reviews back up the traction. The product has 1,729 customer reviews and more than 1,200 five-star ratings, suggesting real-world satisfaction rather than marketing gloss. That momentum matters during an autumn of cautious spending.
Fit, fabric and feel
Merino wool sits apart from standard wool because its fibres are finer. That means softer touch, better drape and fewer scratchy complaints. It also regulates temperature well, keeping heat in when you’re outside and letting excess warmth out once you’re back in a centrally heated office or kitchen.
M&S has opted for a regular fit and a clean crew neck. Ribbing at the cuffs, hem and neckline adds structure, helping the jumper hold shape after repeated wears. Textured stitching details lift it beyond basics without making it fussy. For those who track measurements, the brand cites a neck-to-hem length of 62cm in size 12, and showcases the knit on a 5ft 11in model in size 8 for scale.
At a glance: key specs
|Price
|£36
|Composition
|100% merino wool, fine-gauge knit
|Fit
|Regular, crew neck, ribbed trims
|Sizes
|6–24
|Colours
|Navy, black, brown, beige, grey, red, burgundy, pink, blue, green
|Product code
|T387978
|Length (size 12)
|62cm neck to hem
Care that suits busy lives
Care labels often make or break knitwear purchases. Here, home laundering is permitted at 40°C, with a low iron and a medium tumble dry setting noted on the instructions. Professional dry cleaning remains an option, but you won’t be forced into it after every wear.
Machine wash at 40°C and wear again: maintenance sits closer to cotton than to finicky knitwear.
For longevity, many knitwear fans still favour a cool wash bag cycle, reshape while damp and flat drying on a towel. That reduces pilling and preserves the ribbed edges. A quick de-bobble every few weeks keeps the surface neat without thinning the fabric.
How it slots into real wardrobes
The appeal lies in versatility. Weekday school run? Throw it over a tee with jeans and trainers. Workplace smart-casual? Pair with pressed trousers and loafers. Cooler evenings? Layer under a blazer or a trench without bulk. The crew neck makes it a safe partner for shirts and turtlenecks alike.
- Workwear: navy or grey under a tailored jacket keeps things polished.
- Weekend: heathered neutrals with denim and a waxed jacket travel well.
- Evening: burgundy or forest green adds depth under dark outerwear.
- Home comfort: the soft handle works against bare skin, cutting the need for base layers.
Value against the high street
At £36, this knit lands below many merino pieces from rival chains, which often sit between £45 and £80. The saving matters when your autumn list also includes coats, school shoes and energy bills. Assuming 30 wears across a season, the cost per wear drops to £1.20, and much lower if it returns for spring and next autumn.
Stock breadth helps the value case. With ten-plus colours and a full size run, shoppers aren’t pushed into “whatever’s left” compromises. Free standard delivery over £60 and in-store returns reduce risk for those who prefer a try-on before committing.
What shoppers are saying
Feedback signals a reliable fit. Reviewers report true-to-size proportions and an easy drape that layers without clinging. Wearers mention breathable warmth in changeable weather and a soft touch that suits sensitive skin. Reports also praise shape retention after multiple washes, helped by the ribbed trim.
The details that nudge it into basket
Colour options cover the bases: navy for office rotation, black for evening, beige and grey for capsule wardrobes, red and burgundy for a lift, pink and blue for spring carryover, and green for autumnal outfits. That spectrum reduces duplication: buy once, then build outfits around it rather than chasing another knit.
Availability across sizes 6 to 24 is another draw, especially when combined with next day Click & Collect for speed and simple returns in-store if the shade or fit isn’t quite right.
Tips to get more from merino
Merino earns its keep when you treat it well. Turn it inside out before washing to limit friction. Use a wool-friendly detergent and skip fabric softener, which can coat fibres and dull breathability. If you tumble dry, stick to the label’s medium setting and remove while slightly damp to finish flat. To maintain the neckline’s line, fold rather than hang.
If you run warm, choose lighter colours for sunny days, as darker shades absorb heat. Sensitive skin? Start with a long-sleeve cotton top underneath until your skin adjusts; merino often softens further after a few gentle washes.
Who this jumper suits
- Parents needing a washable knit that moves from school gate to desk.
- Commuters wanting warmth without bulk under a coat.
- Budget watchers aiming for low cost per wear without sacrificing fabric quality.
- Capsule wardrobe builders seeking timeless colours and a standard fit.
A quick sizing guide you can trust
With thousands of ratings and consistent reports of true-to-size fit, most people can order their usual size confidently. If you’re between sizes and plan to wear shirts underneath, step up one for shoulder ease. The 62cm length in size 12 hits most wearers around the hip, which pairs neatly with mid-rise trousers and skirts.
A final thought on fabric credentials
Shoppers increasingly ask about wool sourcing. While this garment centres on the fabric benefits—breathability, softness, odour resistance—those curious about welfare standards can check product listings for mentions of certifications such as Responsible Wool Standard on future buys. For now, the draw remains straightforward: a pure merino knit at a high-street price, backed by a mountain of customer feedback and a position among M&S’s top sellers.