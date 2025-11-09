Mums, is this £65 Next raincoat your school-run saviour? 9 reasons dog walks and downpours feel easy

Morning clouds, damp pavements, a timetable that won’t wait. When the sky turns, the right outer layer changes the day.
Parents across Britain keep reaching for a simple formula: a longer-length, hooded raincoat that shrugs off drizzle, zips fast and pockets the essentials. Next’s Friends Like These Black Longer Length Raincoat, priced at £65, has quietly become that dependable grab-and-go choice for school gates, dog loops and sudden showers.
What makes the £65 Next raincoat stand out
The appeal sits in practical details rather than gadgets. The fabric carries a water-repellent finish that beads raindrops and buys time when the weather turns. The cut runs longer, so thighs and the tops of trousers stay covered when you’re crouching to fasten a car seat or standing at the touchline. A full hood pulls close with drawcords, keeping wind out while you steer a buggy or keep a lead in hand. A front zip teams with an adjustable drawstring for a snug seal. Deep, easy-access pockets hold a phone, keys and those emergency wipes that always seem to save the day.
Price, coverage, pockets and a secure hood: this coat earns space by the door because it solves daily weather problems fast.
The look stays low-key: black, clean lines, nothing fussy. That makes it simple to wear with leggings and trainers at drop-off, jeans and boots at the weekend or a knit dress during a city dash. It belongs to Next’s Friends Like These range, which leans into wearable shapes rather than short-lived trends.
Fabric, feel and movement
The shell is 100% polyester with a PU coating, so the jacket feels light and easy rather than stiff. The 100% polyester lining reduces cling and pulls on smoothly over jumpers. Because the fabric doesn’t weigh much, it suits quick errands and longer strolls alike, and it won’t swamp you on a crowded bus. The drawcord helps you cinch the waist on gusty days, which keeps out drafts and avoids the balloon effect.
Real-world use: school runs, sideline shivers and dog loops
On the school run, the longer hem stops the familiar damp-patch line across the thighs after a five-minute shower. At Saturday football, the hood adjusts tight enough to save you balancing an umbrella and a hot drink. Dog walkers will appreciate the pocket depth and the quick zip when the sky darkens over a field.
It’s worth understanding what “water-repellent” means in practice. The coating sheds light to moderate rain for a decent stretch. In continuous downpours or wind-driven squalls, most coated polyester will eventually darken and “wet out”. Plan your layers accordingly if you’re standing outside for hours at a time.
Water-repellent outperforms an ordinary jacket in showers, but for all-day, heavy rain you’ll want extra defence or a technical shell.
Quick checks before you head out
- Scan the forecast: if prolonged heavy rain looms, add an umbrella or a compact poncho in your bag.
- Layer right: a breathable base layer and a midweight knit keep you warm if the wind picks up.
- Think feet: water-resistant trainers or boots matter more than an extra scarf when paths puddle.
- Pocket plan: phone in one pocket, keys in the other, wipes in a zip bag to avoid soggy corners.
Style that works hard
Black keeps life simple. It hides splash marks, pairs with sportswear and denim, and looks tidy for appointments. The minimalist cut reads as current without shouting about itself, so you can wear it through several seasons without feeling off-trend. Because the jacket is light, it also suits a carry-on or a work tote when the forecast shifts midday.
Sizing and fit tips
If you plan to wear chunky knits, consider the room you’ll need at the shoulders and upper arms. Use a current coat to compare measurements on Next’s size guide and check the length against where you want coverage to fall—many parents prefer mid-thigh for cycling or pushing a buggy. The waist drawcord creates shape if you’re between sizes. The black colour looks sleek, but if you’re on dark mornings, add a reflective armband or a bright scarf for visibility.
Care, cleaning and keeping it going
PU-coated polyester doesn’t like high heat. Shake off raindrops, hang to dry and brush off mud once it’s set. Spot clean with a damp cloth and mild soap. If you machine-wash, follow the label, skip fabric softener and use a gentle cycle. Dry flat or on a hanger away from radiators to preserve the coating. Store it on a hook with space so the hood can air out between uses.
Water-repellent finishes can be refreshed. If beading fades, a spray-on reproofing product designed for coated fabrics helps rain roll off again. Check seams and drawcord ends from time to time; a quick stitch or replacement toggle extends the coat’s life by seasons, not weeks.
Value: how the numbers add up
|Scenario
|Why this coat earns its place
|School run, 4 days a week for 6 wet months
|About 96 wears, putting the cost near 68p per outing
|Daily dog walk through spring showers
|Add 100 more uses and you’re closer to 33p per wear
|Weekend sport sidelines
|Longer length and a tight hood keep you watching, not shivering
At £65, this sits in the mid-range for high-street rainwear. Lightweight anoraks often hover around £35–£55, while fully technical shells with taped seams and high ratings can jump to £100–£220. If your week includes short, frequent bursts in the rain rather than all-day hiking, a coated, longer-line option makes financial sense.
What this coat is—and isn’t
This is a practical, everyday raincoat aimed at busy lives. It sheds showers, covers thighs, secures at the waist and gives hands-free protection with a full hood. It isn’t a mountaintop shell. If you expect hours in sustained rain, pair it with an umbrella or choose a seam-sealed waterproof for those specific days.
Match the coat to the job: school gates and soggy pavements most days, specialist kit when the forecast turns severe.
Extra tips for getting more from your outerwear
Think in three layers on colder mornings: a moisture-wicking base, a warm mid layer, and this raincoat as the weather shield. Keep a compact microfibre towel in a pocket for seats and swings. If you cycle, add a clip-on rear light to a bag strap for visibility beneath the longer hem. When you no longer need the coat daily, lend it to a friend facing a rainy week or donate it; extending use is the easiest sustainability win.
Bottom line for busy parents
The Friends Like These Black Longer Length Raincoat from Next blends the bits that matter: a water-repellent finish, a reliable hood, practical pockets and a shape that keeps trousers dry. It looks tidy with what you already own and doesn’t weigh you down. For £65, it covers the awkward middle ground between a fashion mac and a technical shell, which is exactly where most of our lives unfold—at the school gate, on the pavement and down a muddy path with the dog.