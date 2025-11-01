Nationwide shake-up starts Wednesday: 18-year handover and Aviva tie-up—will your mortgage change?

A midweek change at the UK’s biggest building society puts brokers, home insurance and investment partnerships firmly in focus.
Nationwide has confirmed a fresh lead for its broker network and third‑party partnerships, saying the change takes effect from Wednesday. The move brings a seasoned figure to the fore and signals a renewed push on service for intermediaries and customers.
A new face at the helm of broker relations
Nationwide has appointed Damian Thompson as Director of Mortgage Intermediaries and Partnerships. He will oversee the building society’s extensive relationships with brokers as well as external partners across mortgages, insurance, protection and investments. His remit includes managing the society’s long-standing home insurance relationship with Aviva.
Thompson steps into the role after steering landlord strategy at The Mortgage Works (TMW), Nationwide’s specialist lending arm, since early 2023. He brings two decades of experience working with intermediaries, and he will report directly to Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s Group Director of Mortgages.
What changes for customers right now
Nationwide framed the move as a leadership handover designed to deepen relationships and sharpen service. There was no announcement of product withdrawals, pricing shifts or cover changes. For customers, current mortgages, policies and investments continue as agreed.
Where you may notice a difference is in the service you receive through brokers: speed of decisioning, clarity on criteria, and smoother journeys between lender, insurer and adviser. Nationwide also signalled continued focus on its home insurance tie-up with Aviva, a partnership that underpins policy underwriting rather than day‑to‑day branch service.
The end of an 18‑year chapter
The change comes as longstanding intermediary lead Ian Andrew steps aside after 18 years shaping Nationwide and TMW’s broker-facing teams. Industry peers credit him with building one of the sector’s most consistent lender–broker relationship models during an era of rapid regulatory change and volatile mortgage pricing.
Nationwide paid tribute to Andrew’s tenure and said the new leadership will build on that base. By putting Thompson in post, it aims to safeguard continuity for partners while pushing new improvements in process and communication.
|Area
|Outgoing lead
|Incoming lead
|What Nationwide says
|Effective
|Intermediary relationships
|Ian Andrew
|Damian Thompson
|Focus on stronger broker service and continuity
|Wednesday
|Third‑party partnerships
|—
|Damian Thompson
|Oversight across mortgages, insurance, protection, investments
|Wednesday
|Home insurance underwriting
|Aviva partnership
|Aviva partnership
|Relationship management reaffirmed
|Ongoing
Why brokers matter to Nationwide—and to you
Most UK borrowers still arrange mortgages through intermediaries. Brokers help compare products, interpret lender criteria and coordinate documentation. For building societies, a strong intermediary channel widens reach, balances risk and keeps service competitive.
For customers, the broker–lender relationship can influence how swiftly an application progresses, how exceptions are handled, and how complex cases are assessed. Leadership with deep broker knowledge tends to prioritise transparent criteria, reliable case updates and quicker answers on edge cases such as long fixed terms, part‑and‑part structures or complex income.
What this means for your home insurance
Nationwide’s home insurance is underwritten by Aviva. That won’t change with Wednesday’s announcement. What may evolve is how the partnership is managed: think service standards, claims coordination and digital updates. Customers should expect continuity in cover, with potential service refinements over time.
- Existing policies remain valid under Aviva’s underwriting.
- No change to cover terms was announced.
- Service improvements are the stated focus.
Signals for brokers, landlords and first‑time buyers
Thompson’s background at The Mortgage Works hints at attentiveness to landlord needs, portfolio complexities and affordability stress tests that differ from standard residential lending. Brokers working with buy‑to‑let portfolios may see an emphasis on clearer criteria, better valuation pipelines and consistent offers for multi‑property clients.
For first‑time buyers and movers, the leadership aims to maintain competitive turnaround times and a stable product line-up. The message to brokers is that Nationwide intends to preserve its position in the intermediary market while making processes simpler and faster.
Expect continuity on products and criteria, with a push for faster decisions, clearer communication and smoother case handling.
How to make the most of the change
If you’re part‑way through an application via a broker, you don’t need to do anything. Your adviser remains your first point of contact. If you’re planning a remortgage or purchase in the next few months, a quick conversation with your broker can help you understand whether service enhancements could benefit your case timing.
Three smart actions for this week
- Check your timelines: if your fixed rate ends within six months, ask your broker to map lender turnaround times and rate switch options.
- Review your documents: up‑to‑date payslips, bank statements and ID help avoid delays as systems and teams bed in under new leadership.
- Note your renewal dates: if your home insurance is with Nationwide (underwritten by Aviva), add your renewal to your calendar and review cover early.
Context: why timing matters on a Wednesday
Lenders often implement rate and policy updates midweek to align with funding windows and internal release schedules. Announcing a leadership change “effective from Wednesday” synchronises with those operational rhythms, helping teams switch over responsibilities without disrupting live cases or peak-weekend contact volumes.
What to watch over the next 90 days
Leadership transitions often bring incremental updates rather than overnight shifts. Watch for broker communications about case tracking enhancements, any changes to packaging requirements, and pilot schemes for specialist cases. Customers may see subtle improvements in status updates, valuation bookings and decision times as new measures roll through.
A quick example
A landlord remortgaging two flats through TMW might notice clearer guidance on rental stress testing and a more predictable valuation timetable. A first‑time buyer using a broker could benefit from earlier requests for documents, reducing the risk of last‑minute queries that stall exchange dates.
For now, Nationwide’s message is steady: leadership changes on Wednesday, relationships with brokers and partners remain central, and customers should expect continuity with a gradual lift in service. If you have an active mortgage case or a policy underwritten by Aviva through Nationwide, keep your normal contact routes and review your documents and renewal dates to stay ahead.