44 Stars With Acne Who Prove You're Not The Only One

Because of all of the stylists, the make-up teams and, of course, the photoshop, it's easy to forget that celebrities are human beings who can occasionally suffer an outbreak of spots, too. Yep you heard it here first, celebs can have flaws! Here are the celebs who have suffered from acne in the past, along with how they coped when banishing the blemishes.

Miley Cyrus

Growing up onscreen, Miley had to live those awkward teen years in the spotlight. That alone is pretty impressive, but she also did it whilst dealing with grim skin problems. She said: "I used to have really bad breakouts. My mom took me in to see a doctor and we sorted that out. But it made me really insecure."



However, according to AceShowbiz Miley is tough on what she eats and drinks now to avoid outbreaks. She said she eats: "all organic products", and that: "getting all those chemicals out of your body is the best thing."

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham has always had pretty bad skin problems, and apparently was once nicknamed 'Spotty Spice' (sad face). However, she couldn't look MORE flawless today, and apparently it's all thanks to her legendary dermatologist Dr Lancer (who also treats Kim Kardashian, just FYI). Victoria told Elle magazine: "I swear by Dr Lancer products. He's a dermatologist that I met in Los Angeles. I started going to him for oxygen facials, and I haven't looked back.



"I don't really use products other than his. I keep it quite simple with a really good polish, then an exfoliating cleanse, then I use a nourish cream, which is a really beautiful moisturiser."

Britney Spears

Britney's skin now looks like a glowing angels, but a few years ago she went through a rough patch and her skin suffered from it. ​According to Hollywoodlife, Britney ditched the acne by using laser resurfacing with a dermatologist, a procedure that clears away bad skin cells and prevents an outbreak. Though it's meant to be pretty pricey, these dermatologists definitely seem to know what they're doing.

Pixie Lott

Poor old Pixie has had a rough time with acne. Apparently it was particularly bad when she started out, but she has found a way to control it. She told Express online: "I usually find I get breakouts when I am really busy and don’t have much time to look after my skin properly."

Cameron Diaz

In her book, The Body Book, Cameron doesn't hold back from admitting exactly what the problem was with her skin. She said: “I did everything I could think of to make it go away... It was awkward and embarrassing and frustrating, and I always felt really bad about myself."



However, she soon realised that it was probably her diet that was causing the problem. She said after she stopped eating fast food every: “a funny thing happened…my skin began to clear up! My acne wasn’t totally gone, but it was significantly better. Looking back, I realise that I hadn’t needed those prescription drugs, those vials of potions and creams...I hadn’t needed to be angry at my skin or feel bad about myself. I had just needed to LISTEN TO MY BODY."

Kate Moss

Kate Moss turns to oil as her to-go skin product, and told Glamour: "I love using oils at night, they make you feel like your skin has been restored; oils are just so nourishing for the skin."

Rihanna

Rihanna has admitted that even she has her off days with pimples, and we love her for it. Speaking to Star magazine, she said: “I have an ugly day every month; pimples on my face, I’m fat and in a bad mood. It’s more like an ugly week.”



ONE OF US, ONE OF US.

Eva Longoria

Eva might have her bad skin days, so she knows the importance of finding a way to beat the blemishes to have healthy skin. According to the Desperate Housewives actor, it's all about the moisturiser. In an interview with Hello! magazine she said: "Moisturising. Because I fly so much, hydration is important. When you have good skin, everything else kind of falls into place. Also, I use blush with shimmer in it. That way, your skin glows and people notice it."

Holly Willoughby

Holly's had her break ups, but she is still absolutely flawless! Much like Cameron, she sees a difference when she is healthier and claims water is the best thing for her skin. She told Marie Claire: "I do drink a lot of water and when I do I notice a huge difference in my skin."

Amanda Seyfried

Forget healthy food or water, Amanda is ALL about the products to sort out her skin! Speaking to Allure.com, she said: "Every month I tended to get pimples in the centre of my face. I always needed that concealer stick to cover them up. But since I've been using the Clé de Peau skin care, I have such clear skin, it’s amazing."



We know what we're investing in next!

Check out the other celebs who have had breakouts:

