Next’s £65 leather lace-up boots rated 4.2/5: will you pick extra wide fit for thick socks?

Cold mornings are back, and shoppers are eyeing sturdy boots that handle commutes, puddles and pub plans without fuss now.
As the mercury dips, one high street pair has sparked chatter for being wearable, wallet-friendly and ready for bulky socks. Next’s leather lace-ups, priced at £65, aim to bring weekday polish and weekend resilience without the heavy break-in many fear.
Price, build and fit
Next’s black ankle boots sit in that sweet spot between style and practicality. A leather upper brings structure and shape, while a lace-up front allows precise adjustment. A side zip takes the chore out of getting them on and off during the morning rush. Underfoot, a cleated sole promises grip on rail platforms, wet cobbles and leaf-strewn pavements.
The brand’s Forever Comfort cushioned footbed targets pressure points and supports longer wear. Importantly, the boots come in multiple width options: a standard/wide fit as well as an extra wide fit, which signals space for thicker socks or wider forefeet.
£65 for real leather, a cleated outsole and a cushioned footbed positions these boots as a rare value play for autumn dressing.
|Feature
|Detail
|Upper
|Leather
|Closure
|Lace-up front plus side zip
|Toe shape
|Round
|Sole
|Cleated for grip
|Insole
|Forever Comfort cushioned footbed
|Fits
|Standard/wide and extra wide options
|Colour
|Black
|Price
|£65
|User rating
|4.2/5 on the retailer’s site
How they compare to spendier icons
For shoppers weighing up classics versus cost, the arithmetic is stark. Entry-level boots from heritage labels now exceed £170. Next’s pair delivers the core ingredients—leather, lace-up adjustability and a grippy sole—at well under half the price. The trade-offs are often brand cachet, stitched-welt construction and long-term resoling. If you simply want dependable, comfortable boots for daily wear, the £65 outlay may prove the more rational move.
Break-in can be another differentiator. Heavier, welted boots often need weeks to soften. These feel aimed at immediate wear, thanks to cushioning and a forgiving round toe. That said, any leather boot can rub if laced too tightly over the arch or worn without adequate socks during the first few outings.
What shoppers report
The model carries a 4.2 out of 5 rating on the brand’s website. Recurring comments highlight day-long comfort, a neat smart-casual look and surprising room across the forefoot. Several buyers note the boots pair well with jeans and midi dresses alike. A handful mention rubbing at the arch beneath the laces, which often eases once the leather softens or when the lacing is adjusted for tension.
Those choosing the extra wide option frequently remark on the added volume for thicker socks—useful when temperatures drop or when sizing between widths. Reports of steady traction on frosty pavements point to the practical benefits of the cleated sole.
Feedback clusters around three themes: comfort straight from the box, a clean profile that dresses up or down, and generous width that accommodates winter socks.
Styling ideas for weekday to weekend
Lean into the boots’ modest silhouette to cover multiple dress codes. For the office, try dark denim or tailored trousers with a fine-gauge knit; the round toe keeps things tidy under a hem. On weekends, balance the chunkier sole with a floaty midi dress and a trench. If you’re following seasonal palettes, brown-toned skirts and denim set off the black leather, while ribbed tights add warmth without bulk.
Budget capsule builders might look to multi-packs of lightweight jumpers to rotate under coats. Layering creates warmth without overwhelming the ankle boot’s shape, ensuring the laces and toe line remain visible.
Fit tips and sizing
- Plan your socks first. If you wear thermal or hiking socks, consider the extra wide fit to keep toe splay and circulation intact.
- Try on in the afternoon. Feet swell during the day; an afternoon fit test prevents surprise tightness.
- Check the lacing. Start snug at the instep and relax the tension over the arch to avoid pressure hot spots.
- Assess heel lift. A slight lift prevents friction; excessive lift signals the need to re-lace or size down.
- Walk on a slope. Test grip and forefoot comfort on an incline to mimic real streets and stairs.
Care, comfort and longevity
Protect new leather with a neutral cream or conditioner before the first wet day. Wipe away grit after commutes, as trapped dirt accelerates scuffs. If water resistance matters, use a suitable spray and reapply monthly during heavy rain. Rotate insoles or air them overnight to maintain cushioning rebound—cushioned footbeds feel best when dry.
Expect the upper to relax within a week of regular wear. If rubbing persists at the arch, experiment with a thinner sock or skip one eyelet over the pressure point; both tweaks reduce lace bite without sacrificing hold. For winter, pair with merino socks to add warmth without too much bulk.
Value check and availability
At £65, these boots fill an everyday gap: they’re smart enough for meetings yet robust enough for a school run in drizzle. September stock can move quickly, so sizes may ebb and flow as returns come back. If you sit between widths, many shoppers prefer going wider for sock flexibility rather than longer in length.
Compared with trend-led, over-the-knee shapes and heeled silhouettes, this ankle height earns its keep across more outfits. You avoid the wobble of slim heels and gain better traction on slick city paving. That practicality makes the cost-per-wear equation especially compelling as autumn deepens.
Who should consider them
- Daily commuters who need grip, quiet comfort and a tidy profile under trousers.
- Parents and carers balancing school runs, playground mud and coffee catch-ups.
- Students wanting a single pair that suits lectures, part-time shifts and nights out.
- Shoppers who need extra room for thick socks or a wider forefoot without sizing up in length.
- Not ideal for readers seeking vegan materials or calf-height coverage.
Extra pointers for cold-weather wear
If you plan to walk on icy pavements, consider adding a thin wool insole. It boosts insulation while supporting a closer fit if you alternate between sock thicknesses. For long wet spells, rotate pairs to let leather rest; alternating days extends lifespan and keeps the cushioning lively.
Budgeting for autumn? A simple calculation helps. If you wear these four days a week from September to March—about 28 weeks—that’s roughly 112 wears. At £65, your cost per wear lands at well under 60p. Spread across another spring of rain showers, the figure drops further. That maths, plus the width options for winter socks, explains why so many shoppers feel these boots punch above their price.