Nine money shocks coming for you this autumn: HMRC bank grabs, Aldi pay rise and a £10 heat hack

Bills creep up, shopfronts change, and new rules stir in the background. Small shifts add up fast when paydays feel tighter.
This autumn brings a clutch of wallet‑shaping moves across banking, tax, retail and energy. Some could help you breathe. Others will demand quick action. Here’s what’s changing, what it means, and how to stay one step ahead.
Your bank and the taxman
Britain’s tax authority is switching gears. After a quiet spell, it will resume a rarely used power that lets it instruct banks and building societies to hand over cash where tax debts sit unpaid after repeated warnings. The push sits alongside more data‑matching, more letters, and a return to face‑to‑face checks for stubborn cases.
HMRC can order money from accounts after prior contact and missed deadlines. Engagement early is the safest route.
Households and small firms should not wait for a knock at the door. Set out your numbers, get ahead of any arrears, and keep records tidy. A “Time to Pay” plan often costs less than silence.
- Open every brown envelope and read the dates on it.
- Call early if cash flow looks tight; proposals beat penalties.
- Update bank, address and phone details so notices reach you.
- Ring‑fence rent, payroll and priority bills; agree terms for the rest.
- Challenge clear errors in writing and keep copies of everything.
Lloyds changes how you pay in cash
From September 2025, Lloyds Bank customers will gain a way to pay in notes and coins using the banking app rather than queueing in a branch. It won’t suit every corner case, but it signals a steady turn toward branch‑light, phone‑first banking. If you still rely on cash, check whether your local Post Office remains your nearest counter.
Prices, pay and the high street
Retail feels fragile. Bodycare has entered administration, putting hundreds of jobs at risk and injecting more uncertainty into everyday shopping trips. Gift card holders should check terms now and use credit where possible while stores remain open.
Scope, the disability equality charity with more than 130 shops, has flagged a fresh wave of closures. Charity stores often anchor small parades, support volunteering and raise funds close to home. Expect gaps on some high streets while leases unwind and stock redistributes.
On pay, Aldi is lifting its base hourly rate for store assistants from 1 September, nudging ahead of rivals again. The move sends a clear message on retention and pressure across supermarket payrolls. For staff, small hourly gains can offset travel and lunch costs as shifts darken into winter.
Shoppers face closures and refits just as staff see modest pay lifts; the high street is balancing on thin margins.
Shelf labels go digital
One of Britain’s biggest grocers is rolling out electronic shelf‑edge labels in convenience aisles. Expect fewer paper tickets and more screens. Price changes will land faster, short flash offers may multiply, and staff time will shift from printing to replenishing. Keep a sharper eye on unit prices and price‑per‑100g when you switch sizes mid‑shop.
Heat, homes and winter support
With frost on the forecast and budgets stretched, support is widening. Starting today, a major energy supplier is expanding a winter help scheme that can include heated blankets and other energy‑saving kit, with customers who have medical needs placed first in line. It’s designed to steady bills while keeping people warm where it matters most.
A £10 aisle find is everywhere again: heat the person, not the whole home, and your smart meter calms down.
Shoppers are racing for low‑cost warmth. Oversized fleeces, hot water bottles and hooded throws at around £10 warm a core body area for pennies per hour. Used with draught stoppers and a lower thermostat, they can shift evening costs without misery.
- Layer strategy: thermal base layer + fleece + lap blanket beats turning the dial.
- Targeted heat: a heated throw on low uses less power than a full radiator circuit.
- Stop the leaks: draught excluders and letterbox brushes keep warm air where you paid for it.
- Smart plug test: check what a device draws, then choose the lowest comfy setting.
On the streets and screens
Readers report more verification prompts across big news sites. These checks aim to stop scraping and bots, yet they often stall legitimate visits. If you hit a wall, allow essential cookies, disable aggressive tracker blockers for that visit, refresh, or try a different browser. The aim is a quick pass, not a permanent lockout.
Elsewhere, B&Q Patchway shut unexpectedly one evening after a late‑night disruption, while temporary signs and cameras around the A417 have caught out motorists as routines shift. Keep a closer eye on variable limits along the M4/M5 corridors; a single flash can hurt a tight budget.
Dates and details at a glance
|What
|When
|Who it hits
|One action
|HMRC restarts direct bank recovery powers
|Autumn
|People with unpaid tax after warnings
|Call early and propose a Time to Pay plan
|Aldi base pay for store assistants rises
|From 1 September
|Frontline supermarket staff
|Check payslips and updated shift premiums
|Bodycare enters administration
|Now
|Shoppers and staff in affected stores
|Use gift cards promptly; keep receipts
|Scope shop closures
|September
|Communities near closing branches
|Donate at surviving sites; watch for relocations
|Lloyds app cash deposit feature
|From September 2025
|Customers who bank in cash
|Check how your Post Office fits in
|Energy supplier widens winter kit support
|Today
|Customers with medical needs first
|Ask your supplier about eligibility
|Electronic shelf labels roll out
|Phased
|Convenience shoppers
|Compare unit prices, not just totals
Weather nudges and why they matter
Forecasts now point to a chance of up to 10cm of snow on Scottish high ground around 21 October, with a broader northerly snap possible mid‑month. Even short cold spells drive quick spikes in demand and alter delivery schedules. If your home sits far from a depot, stock the basics and keep a couple of low‑energy warmers to hand.
Practical add‑ons you can use tonight
Test your heating costs with a simple drill. Run the boiler for one hour, note the meter jump, and record the room temperature gain. Next night, try a heated throw on low with the thermostat 2°C lower. Compare the costs and comfort. You’ll learn faster than any generic advice sheet.
If debt anxiety is climbing, sketch a three‑line budget: essentials, fixed payments, and flexible spends. Essentials and fixed payments get priority. Phone the hardest creditor first. A short, honest call usually cuts charges more than a month of worry. Keep names, times and agreed steps in a notebook.
For benefits, recent guidance sets out who most often receives the longest Personal Independence Payment awards, which can reduce review stress. If your condition stays stable over time, gather medical letters that reflect that stability and check your review window well ahead of deadlines.