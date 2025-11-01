North Yorkshire’s town you’ve likely skipped is on Channel 5: 6 TV seasons, 2 markets, will you go?

Between moors and dales sits a cobbled-square town where markets bustle, walkers linger and cafés hum with weekend chatter.
Thirsk, framed by the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Dales, blends small-town warmth with countryside ease and a growing TV glow.
Why this modest market town is suddenly back on your screen
Thirsk is the real-life hometown of veterinary surgeon and author Alf Wight, better known by his pen name James Herriot. His stories inspired Channel 5’s hit All Creatures Great and Small, which recently completed filming its sixth series across Yorkshire. That steady drumbeat of primetime attention has pushed Herriot’s patch into the national conversation once again, nudging curious viewers to plan a visit.
Six series have reignited interest in Herriot’s Thirsk roots, turning screen-time into footfall on the cobbles.
Fans come for the gentle pace and the familiar rural scene-setting, but the town itself does the heavy lifting. It keeps to a human scale, greets strangers with a nod, and resists the temptation to turn every corner into a souvenir stall. The effect feels sincere rather than staged.
Markets, clock and cobbles: timing your visit
The heart of Thirsk is a broad, cobbled marketplace anchored by a prominent clock. On Mondays and Saturdays, stalls take over with fresh produce, baked goods and crafts. The mix suits browsers and list-tickers alike, from quick pantry top-ups to gift hunting.
- Two weekly markets: Monday and Saturday
- Setting: cobbled square beneath the town clock
- Typical finds: seasonal veg, Yorkshire cheeses, bread, preserves, handmade gifts
Two market days keep the square buzzing, with traders setting up under the gaze of the town clock.
If you prefer quieter streets, aim for midweek afternoons when the square thins and the cafés roll at a gentler clip. On race days the centre feels livelier, with visitors drifting between the course and the cafés.
Independent shops and places for a proper sit-down
Thirsk sticks up for independents. Around the square and down its side streets, you’ll find family-run retailers, delis and outfitters rather than one-size-fits-all chains. Food-wise, locals mention Bianco Ristorante, Yorks of Thirsk, The Pantry and Tea Time Cafe for everything from a full English to a slice-and-a-brew.
Green edges and easy walks
Cod Beck skirts the town and offers simple, flat paths for short ambles that suit most ages. You can stretch your legs without disappearing into the hills, then be back in time for coffee. If you want more gradient, the Hambleton Hills rise to the east with old trackways such as the Drove Road giving wide views. Long-distance hikers can pick up the Swale Way, which links Boroughbridge to the Eden Valley at Kirkby Stephen, passing through Thirsk en route.
From flat riverside ambles to moorland climbs, you can change the day’s mood in ten minutes.
Race days with a rural twist
Thirsk’s racecourse dates back to 1855 and trades on a distinctly country feel rather than big-city blare. The paddock is well kept, the atmosphere is relaxed, and the crowd blends newcomers with old hands who know a thing or two about form. Even non-racing visitors like the buzz it brings to town.
Getting there without the faff
The town sits just off the A19, close to the north–south A1 corridor, and lies within an easy drive of York, Harrogate and Ripon. That road access matters if you are dropping in for a market morning, a race meeting or a walk between errands. You can make it a standalone day out or stitch it into a longer Yorkshire loop between the moors and the dales.
|Quick fact
|Details
|Famous resident
|James Herriot (Alf Wight), vet and author
|TV link
|All Creatures Great and Small on Channel 5 (six series completed)
|Market days
|Monday and Saturday
|Racecourse founded
|1855
|Nearby landscapes
|North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales
|Main roads
|A19 and A1
|Waterside stroll
|Flat paths along Cod Beck
|Upland options
|Hambleton Hills, Drove Road
What a realistic day looks like
Start with the Monday or Saturday market for produce and small-batch treats. Slip into a café for a mid-morning bite. Loop out along Cod Beck for a swift riverside stretch. If the weather holds, drive ten minutes to the first slopes of the Hambleton Hills for a short climb and a view back over town. Those on a race day can end back at the course for a late-afternoon card.
If you are timing a visit around the TV connection, remember that the series draws on Herriot’s Thirsk roots rather than staging the entire production in one spot. That actually works in your favour: the streets feel like a working market town, not a set.
Practical notes for people who like a plan
Monday and Saturday bring the biggest bustle thanks to the markets. Race fixtures add extra footfall and a cheerful hum, so build in a little time if you need a table for lunch. The independent shops keep sensible hours, which means early afternoon is a sweet spot for browsing. Walkers should carry basic layers: moor top breezes can run cooler than the town square, even on blue-sky days.
Two markets, six TV series and one racecourse give you three neat reasons to put Thirsk on your list.
Stretching the trip without stretching your budget
You can stack low-cost activities. Markets are free to wander. Riverside paths cost nothing but time. Window-shopping the independents often sparks ideas for thoughtful, small-price gifts. If you want a modest upgrade, a light lunch and a coffee in the square keeps the day’s spend contained while still feeling like a treat.
Why Thirsk stays with you after you leave
Plenty of places look pretty. Fewer carry a habit of welcome. Thirsk does both. The working rhythm of market days, the stories that seeded a prime-time favourite, the ease of a short walk from cobbles to green edges—together they make a strong case for a simple day that feels restorative. And that, more than the TV halo, is why people come back.