October harvest moon 2025: your 18:20 bst window to see a 14% bigger, 30% brighter first supermoon

A pale gold disc will climb over rooftops and fields this Tuesday. A familiar sight, yet charged with extra drama.
The first full Moon of autumn that looks larger and brighter than usual arrives after dusk, bringing a rare run of three in a row before year’s end.
What is happening on 7 October
The Moon rises across the UK at about 18:20 BST on Tuesday 7 October. It reaches its full phase while close to the point in its orbit where it lies nearest to Earth. That timing makes it the first supermoon of 2025 and the most eye‑catching full Moon of the year so far. It also marks the return of supermoons to British skies for the first time since November 2024.
Moonrise target: 18:20 BST on Tuesday 7 October, with the disc appearing noticeably larger and brighter than recent full Moons.
This full Moon also carries a seasonal name. It is the Harvest Moon, the one that falls closest to the autumn equinox, which took place on 22 September. In 2025 the calendar quirks mean the Harvest Moon arrives in October, not September, which last happened this late in 1987. Many people also refer to October’s full Moon as the Hunter’s Moon. This year, both labels collide.
Why this one counts as a supermoon
The Moon does not orbit Earth in a perfect circle. It travels on a squashed oval path, so its distance from us changes by tens of thousands of kilometres each month. When a full Moon happens while the Moon sits at, or close to, its nearest point to Earth (perigee), the disc looks slightly bigger and brighter than an average full Moon. That is what people call a supermoon.
The most commonly used yardstick says a full Moon within about 90% of its minimum Earth–Moon distance qualifies. On that basis, Tuesday’s full Moon makes the cut. Some astronomers prefer a tighter rule of thumb, such as any full Moon coming within 360,000 km of Earth’s centre. Under that stricter test, October’s Moon would miss the badge. Either way, your eyes will see a fuller disc that lifts the evening sky.
Expect up to 14% extra apparent size and around 30% more brightness compared with the faintest full Moons.
The harvest moon explained
Before electric light, farmers relied on bright autumn Moons to finish work in the fields after sunset. The Harvest Moon earns its name because for several evenings it rises near sunset and delays full darkness. That rhythm still happens. On Tuesday and the following nights, the Moon will appear soon after the Sun goes down, keeping a natural lamp on the landscape.
When and where to look in the UK
Look low to the eastern horizon from 18:10 BST onward. The disc will clear rooftops, hills and trees between 18:20 and 18:40 depending on your location and local skyline. A clear view to the east matters most. Urban light does not spoil the view; haze and low cloud do. The Moon will climb and swing south through the evening, so you will get several chances between dusk and midnight.
- Pick a vantage point with an open eastern view: a hill, seafront, park or top floor window.
- Arrive 10 minutes early. The first glimpse often comes suddenly along a street or over a ridge.
- Frame the Moon with landmarks. Buildings, trees and church spires add scale and drama.
- Use binoculars for crisper detail. The terminator line shows craters and highlands near the limb.
- Photograph with a tripod or steady surface. On phones, use night mode and tap to expose for the Moon.
The horizon illusion and the copper glow
Many people swear the Moon looks huge when it hugs the horizon. Your brain, not the Moon, does most of that work. When you compare the disc against familiar objects, your perception inflates its size. Hold out a small coin at arm’s length and you will see the Moon and coin match in size near the horizon and high in the sky.
A warm tint near moonrise is not a trick. Moonlight passes through more of Earth’s atmosphere when the Moon sits low, so air and fine particles scatter short blue light. Red and orange tones reach your eyes, giving the disc a coppery look that fades as the Moon climbs.
Will the weather play ball
Conditions look calmer after the passage of Storm Amy. A band of rain and cloud crosses Northern Ireland and Scotland during the day, then thins out. Clearing skies there should open a window for views by moonrise or shortly after. As the front tracks south, cloud thickens over northern England, the Midlands and Wales during the evening. Farther south, cloud breaks come and go, offering peeks at the Moon between patches of grey.
|Region
|Outlook around moonrise
|Scotland
|Early damp, then brighter with growing clear spells from the northwest.
|Northern Ireland
|Showery in the afternoon, gaps opening towards dusk.
|Northern England
|Front arriving; cloud likely to spoil the view for a time.
|Midlands and Wales
|Cloudier spells moving in, brief breaks possible later.
|Southern England
|Variable cloud, with occasional clear slots for sightings.
Best bets: northern Scotland after clearing, parts of southern England during breaks, and coastal spots with wide horizons.
Three supermoons in a row
This is the first of a trio. Two more arrive before the year wraps up, giving multiple chances if cloud spoils your plans on Tuesday.
- Tuesday 7 October: Harvest Moon, first supermoon of 2025.
- Wednesday 5 November: second supermoon, evening rise.
- Thursday 4 December: third supermoon, early evening rise.
The difference between one supermoon and another is modest to the eye. Weather and a clean horizon often matter more than the exact distance on the day.
What to expect at the coast and in the city
Supermoons align with slightly higher than average tides because the Moon’s gravity pulls a little harder at perigee. Most places see only a small uplift, but high tides can combine with onshore winds to raise splash‑over risks. If you plan a night walk along sea walls or estuaries, check local tide times and take care on wet surfaces.
Cities offer striking views. Street canyons point at the rising disc, and reflections in rivers or dock basins add theatre. A high terrace or bridge often beats a park hemmed in by trees. If you are photographing from pavements, mind traffic and keep well back from kerbs.
Simple kit, stronger results
A smartphone can capture the scene if you help it along. Use a tripod or rest the phone on a wall. Lower the exposure by tapping the Moon and sliding the brightness down so the disc shows detail rather than a white blob. Zoom less and crop later; digital zoom blurs. For cameras, start near 1/125s at ISO 200, f/8 with a short telephoto and adjust as the Moon climbs.
A night to share
Set a reminder for 18:15 and step outside with family or neighbours. Compare the Moon’s size near rooftops and again at 21:00 to test the horizon illusion for yourself. Note how the colour shifts from amber to silver as it rises. If cloud wins on Tuesday, mark 5 November and 4 December on your calendar for the next two chances. The sky is offering you a three‑part show this autumn, one bright evening at a time.