Parents are rushing for Home Bargains’ £5.99 Nivea set: are you missing out on £10.01 of value?

Budgets are tight, skin is tired, and high-street shelves are shifting: a quiet bargain is turning heads this week.
Home Bargains has quietly listed a Nivea skincare set for £5.99, a price that challenges bigger-brand bundles this autumn.
Why this £5.99 offer matters right now
Value-led skincare is back in fashion. A branded trio at the price of a single product makes people pause and calculate. The Nivea Feel Dreamy Skincare Gift Set is marked at £5.99, down from a stated £16. That gap speaks to shoppers who want predictable products without a painful bill.
£5.99 instead of £16 means a saving of £10.01 — roughly 62% off a familiar high-street brand.
Add up the sizes and you get 225 ml of product across cleanser and moisturisers, plus a soft eye mask for lights-out comfort. On price-per-ml, the bundle lands at about 2.66 p per ml. For anyone rebuilding a simple routine or preparing a present that looks more expensive than it is, the numbers are compelling.
Nivea set contents and what each item does
The kit focuses on practical, go-to steps rather than novelty extras. Here is what is inside:
|Item
|Size
|What it does
|When to use
|Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream
|75 ml
|Light all-over hydrator for face, body and hands; gives a soft, comfortable finish.
|Anytime dryness shows; layer last to seal moisture.
|Nivea Rose Care Micellar Water
|100 ml
|Lifts make-up, sunscreen and daily grime; no-rinse cleanse for busy evenings.
|Evening or morning as the first step.
|Nivea Rose Care Moisturising Gel Cream
|50 ml
|Water-light gel with organic rose water and hyaluronic acid for a fresher, bouncier feel.
|After cleansing, before heavier cream or SPF.
|Soft eye mask
|—
|Blocks stray light to ease bedtime wind-down.
|Night-time rest and travel.
In total, you are getting 225 ml of skincare for about 2.66 p per ml — unusually low for a branded bundle.
How to use it in five minutes
Evening routine
- Soak a cotton pad with the micellar water and sweep until pads come away clean.
- Massage a pea-sized amount of the gel cream over face and neck.
- Seal dry areas with a dab of the Soft cream where extra comfort is needed.
- Slip on the eye mask when you are ready to sleep to cut down on light distractions.
Morning routine
- Refresh with micellar water or a splash of lukewarm water if skin feels clean.
- Apply the gel cream for fast, non-greasy hydration.
- Add SPF 30+ as your final step whenever you go outdoors.
For daytime, always finish with broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher to protect the hydration you have just added.
Who will benefit and who should be cautious
This line-up suits normal to combination skin that prefers light textures. Dehydrated skin tends to enjoy hyaluronic acid because it holds onto water, and gel textures sit well under make-up. The Soft cream adds flexibility for drier patches on cheeks, around the nose or along the jawline.
If your skin is reactive, a simple patch test helps. Try a small amount behind the ear or on the jaw for two days before full use. Fragrance or floral waters can tingle on very sensitive complexions, so adjust frequency or stick to the gentler steps if you notice redness.
People dealing with acne or pigmentation often need targeted actives such as retinoids or azelaic acid. This kit will not replace those, but it can support them by keeping the moisture barrier comfortable and makeup removal straightforward.
Availability, timing and the small print shoppers check
Seasonal gift sets tend to move fast because they double as present-drawer insurance and daily staples. Stock can vary by branch, especially around payday and the run-up to half-term.
- Look in the skincare aisle and the gifting section; some stores shelve sets near seasonal displays.
- Check boxes for intact seals and clear use-by symbols once opened.
- Keep the receipt; unopened sets are easier to return or exchange if you change your mind.
- If you have a routine that already works, consider buying two: one for home, one for travel or the gym locker.
How the maths stacks up
The saving headline is straightforward: £16 listed value minus £5.99 till price equals £10.01 left in your pocket. For people who think in usage, the numbers also help. A 100 ml micellar bottle can last weeks if you use two dampened pads nightly. A 50 ml gel cream is commonly a month’s daily use for the face and neck if you go sparingly. The Soft cream is flexible — keep it for hands and elbows or spot-apply on facial dry zones so it lasts longer.
Even when you factor in an everyday SPF, your total outlay can stay under £12 for a month if you pick a supermarket sunscreen. That puts daily skincare under 40 p per day for many households.
Giftability and real-life uses
At £5.99, the set lands in that sweet spot where it looks thoughtful without feeling extravagant. It slips into a birthday bag, a thank-you parcel or a Christmas stocking. If you are creating care packages for relatives at university, bundle it with reusable cotton rounds and a lip balm for a tidy starter kit.
Parents on the morning school run often need speed and certainty rather than 10-step experiments. A cleanser that just works and a gel that sits under SPF or make-up can shave minutes off a routine while keeping skin comfortable in changing weather.
Smart additions that cost less than a coffee
- Reusable cloths or washable pads reduce waste and improve micellar efficiency.
- A fragrance-free SPF 30+ keeps the routine future-proof through autumn and winter.
- A mild, low-foam face wash pairs well with micellar water on heavy make-up days.
- A basic overnight occlusive (petrolatum-based ointment) can buffer retinoid nights on dry patches.
Final notes before you buy
Check for consistency: if you are midway through actives such as vitamin C or retinol, introduce only one new step at a time to track results. Space changes by a few days. If a product pills under your SPF or foundation, reduce layers and let each step settle for a minute before the next.
People love bargains because they solve two problems at once: cost and decision fatigue. This Nivea set does that by compressing the basics into a small, tidy box at a price that feels safe. If your skincare shelf looks sparse, or your gifting list is growing, this is one of those high-street moments where timing does the heavy lifting.