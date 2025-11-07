Parents, are you paying £129 for earbuds? the £19.99 Range pair with touch case begs a rethink

Household budgets are stretched and tech treats feel risky. Yet small upgrades still brighten routines, curb stress, and save minutes.
Across the school run, the commute and the nightly clear-up, a reliable pair of earbuds can make the day flow. A new budget option from The Range promises comfort, simple controls and clear sound without the anxiety of misplacing a £100+ purchase.
What’s new and why it matters
The Range has put a £19.99 price tag on wireless in-ear listening and paired it with a neat party trick. The charging case carries a touch screen so you can pause, skip or take a call with a quick tap. That means fewer frantic phone grabs in rain, queues or crowded platforms.
£19.99 puts cord-free listening within reach for families who refuse to risk £100+ on tiny earbuds.
The positioning is straightforward. These buds target everyday convenience and credible sound for busy people. They cost less than a takeaway for four, yet they aim to cover podcasts, playlists and hands-free chats with minimal fuss.
Comfort and fit
The buds feel light and sit low in the ear, which helps during longer stints. That shape reduces pressure points, so you can wear them while folding laundry, pacing the touchline, or catching a quiet half-hour on the train. Without cables, there’s nothing to snag on a zip or a backpack strap.
The carry case is compact and smart-looking in black. It drops neatly into a pocket or the corner of a handbag. The lid opens easily one-handed, handy when your other hand is juggling a buggy, a lunchbox or a stack of post.
Controls and daily use
The touch screen on the case is the headline feature. It removes a common pain point: pulling the phone out just to skip a track. A quick tap handles play, pause, next track and incoming calls. That small change helps when your hands are full or you want to keep the phone tucked away for safety or battery reasons.
Touch the case to skip, pause or answer—no fishing for your phone at the bus stop.
Real-life scenarios
- School run: Keep pockets zipped and manage audio from the case while keeping eyes on crossings.
- Meal prep: Pause a podcast mid-recipe without smearing your phone screen with oil or sauce.
- Commute: Adjust playback without revealing your phone in a crowded carriage.
- Nap time: Take calls quietly without rummaging around for controls on tiny earbud stems.
Sound and connection
Clarity is the surprise at this price. Spoken-word shows and audiobooks sound crisp enough to follow details without constant rewinds. Music is punchy and tidy for casual listening. The connection holds steady in everyday use, avoiding the irritating crackles and random dropouts that plague bargain-bin sets.
This is not a studio tool and does not claim to be. It serves daily routines well: messaging, voice notes, light playlists, revision tracks, and quick YouTube how-tos. That is where value lands for most buyers.
Who it’s for
- Parents who share devices with kids and want a low-risk option for walks and lifts.
- Students who need private listening in shared spaces without spending a week’s food budget.
- Commuters who want cables out of the way and controls they can use with gloves.
- Anyone wary of losing pricey earbuds at the gym, in taxis or under the sofa.
Quick specs at a glance
|Item
|Detail
|Price
|£19.99
|Controls
|Touch screen on the charging case; play/pause, skip, answer calls
|Design
|Lightweight in-ear buds; compact black case
|Use cases
|Commute, school run, chores, quick calls
|Connection
|Wireless pairing with smartphones and tablets
What you may not get versus premium pairs
There is no mention of active noise cancellation, spatial audio or multi-device switching. Those features usually sit behind higher price tags. Microphone arrays on budget sets can vary too, so windy pavements may still challenge call quality. If you live in immersive audio apps or need top-tier mics for daily video meetings, mid-range or flagship models still make sense.
Where budget meets common sense
Many households have already absorbed the sting of lost earbuds, a Labrador chew or a splashy encounter with the washing machine. At £19.99, the risk is easier to accept. You get a practical daily tool and you keep cash back for uniforms, club fees or the winter energy bill. That balance is the selling point.
Tips to get the best out of budget buds
- Fit first: reseat each bud and twist gently until it feels secure; a stable seal boosts clarity at low volume.
- Phone settings: reduce loudness in sound settings and enable volume limit for safer listening.
- Keep them clean: wipe tips and mesh with a dry cloth; debris muffles sound and raises the volume you need.
- Store in the case: pockets are pocket-lint traps; the case protects contacts and prevents accidental taps.
- Test with voices: podcasts reveal harshness and dropouts faster than bass-heavy tracks.
Everyday value in plain numbers
Think in minutes saved rather than specs. A week of easy hands-free calls while cooking, two commutes of uninterrupted podcasts, and an hour of background playlists during chores add up. If a pair at this price keeps you using audio where it helps most, that time gain is the point—not chasing hi-fi features you rarely touch.
Budget audio lands where life happens: short bursts, busy hands, and small windows of calm.
Simple tests you can run at home
Try three quick checks on day one. First, play a spoken-word episode at low volume and walk between rooms; listen for steady voices with doors opening and closing. Second, tap the case controls while wearing gloves or with damp hands from the sink; you should feel a clean, reliable response. Third, take a short call outside and ask the other person if wind noise is manageable; cup the mic area briefly and adjust your position if needed.
Practical add-ons and habits that help
Consider a small silicone case cover if you share the buds with kids; it adds grip and visibility at the bottom of a school bag. Set a home charging spot near the front door to make “grab-and-go” a habit. If you switch between a work and a personal phone, pair to the device you use for calls first to avoid missed rings during the day.
Bottom line for busy people
The Range’s £19.99 touch-case earbuds aim squarely at daily life: quick controls, comfortable wear and serviceable sound. They are not a music studio in your pocket. They are a calm, cheap fix for the parts of the day that get noisy, rushed and cluttered. For many readers, that trade makes sense right now.