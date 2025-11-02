Parents, could a 75p IKEA connector give you 30% more rail space in 5 minutes: are you ready?

Stuffed rails, rushed mornings, and a cheap tweak you can try today. A tiny plastic clip could calm the clothing chaos.
Families across the UK are reaching for a budget fix that promises order without a full wardrobe refit. IKEA has launched a small connector designed to team up with its hangers and carve out more room where it counts: on your rail.
What is the 75p IKEA connector?
IKEA’s new OMTRENT connector is a pebble-grey plastic link that attaches to a hanger and holds more hangers beneath it. The aim is simple: stack outfits vertically so your rail carries more, without cramming everything shoulder to shoulder.
The numbers stand out for budget-conscious households. A pack of 10 costs just 75p. Each connector is designed to pair with IKEA’s BUMERANG wooden hanger, creating neat chains of shirts, trousers and jackets.
Price: 75p for 10. Fit: designed for BUMERANG hangers. Capacity: supports up to two extra hangers per connector.
That capacity opens up new ways to organise. Parents can group school uniforms, keep PE kits together, or pre-build outfits for the week. The vertical drop brings order to slim wardrobes where horizontal space is scarce.
How it increases capacity
Most rails fill because hangers fight for shoulder width. By hanging down rather than out, a modest wardrobe can carry visibly more garments. In practice, the gain varies with fabric thickness and how low you chain the connectors.
- Use one connector every other hanger for a lighter rail and a clearer view.
- Chain two or three deep for compact storage when you rotate seasonal items.
- Group by outfit to speed up weekday mornings for children and adults.
In a 1m rail holding 30 shirts, adding one connector to every second hanger can add 9–12 extra garments, depending on fabric bulk.
Design and sustainability
OMTRENT is made from 50% recycled plastic. That mix cuts virgin material usage while keeping the connector light and sturdy. IKEA says it has tested the component for typical home use, which should reassure anyone worried about adding vertical chains to a loaded rail.
Build, feel and fit
The clip snaps around the neck of a hanger and presents a slot for the next hook. It feels deliberate rather than flashy. You insert the second hanger and it hangs naturally below the first. The connector’s matte texture gives grip, so garments don’t swing wildly when you pull one piece out.
Who benefits most
For many readers, the appeal is obvious: more order for less money. Several groups stand to gain the most.
- Parents juggling uniforms, kits and weekend layers.
- Renters who cannot add extra rails or shelving.
- Students in tight rooms with single wardrobes.
- Shared households trying to keep personal zones separate.
- People rotating seasonal items without bulky storage boxes.
How to use it well
You get the best results when you match the connector to the garments and the strength of your rail. Aim for tidy columns, not dense clusters you cannot reach.
- Pair each connector with one to two additional hangers; test with lighter items first.
- Keep heavier pieces (coats, blazers) at the top and lighter layers below.
- Leave a hand’s width of clearance at the bottom so clothes don’t drag.
- Balance the rail from left to right to avoid a lopsided load.
- Use colour tags or labels on the top hanger for school days or activities.
Rule of thumb: if the rail bows or the door brushes the garments, remove one chain and spread the load.
Will your rail cope?
Most standard wardrobe rails handle everyday clothing without complaint, but they do have limits. A cotton shirt on a wooden hanger weighs roughly 350–500g. Add a jumper and you can hit 800g. Ten connectors used with one extra hanger each could add 3–5kg across the rail, plus the original load. Check rail brackets and screws if your wardrobe is older or has seen previous repairs.
Cost and alternatives
Households usually face three choices when a wardrobe overflows: buy furniture, add hardware, or reorganise smarter. Here is how the price and time stack up against common options.
|Option
|Typical cost
|Time to set up
|Likely space gain
|Pros
|Trade-offs
|OMTRENT connectors (10 pack)
|£0.75
|5–10 minutes
|20–40% for light garments
|Ultra-cheap, flexible, no tools
|Less suited to very bulky coats
|Second internal rail
|£10–£25
|20–40 minutes
|Up to 100% if stacked
|Great for short items
|Drilling needed, not ideal for renters
|New wardrobe
|£80–£300+
|1–3 hours
|Varies with design
|Permanent upgrade
|Costly, space dependent
A 5-minute trial at home
Set a simple target for one school week. On Sunday evening, use five connectors to build five uniform columns: shirt, trousers or skirt, jumper. Place PE kit in a sixth chain. On Monday morning, lift one column out as a set. Time the routine over a week. Parents report fewer delays because decisions happen once, not daily. Children can help rebuild next weekend, which gently teaches planning and care for clothes.
Small wardrobe, big difference
In a 60cm-wide single wardrobe with one rail, a test with eight connectors added two outfits per day for four days, without snagging the door. The base rail looked clearer because the vertical chains created gaps between top hangers. Visibility improved, so the family stopped double-buying school socks that were already there, just hidden.
Material facts and care
Because the connector uses 50% recycled plastic, it aligns with a lighter material footprint. It also resists damp, which helps in older homes where wardrobes sit against cold outside walls. Wipe it with a cloth if lint builds up. If you move house, the connectors migrate easily; they weigh very little and store in a sandwich bag.
Light, recycled and reusable: the connector travels with you and adapts to new storage layouts.
What to watch for
- Heavy chains of wool or denim reduce the rail’s clearance; keep bulky items on the main rail.
- Children tugging at lower hangers can twist the top hanger; show them how to lift from the top first.
- Mirrored doors may brush lower garments; test before committing to deep chains.
If you don’t own BUMERANG hangers
OMTRENT is designed around IKEA’s BUMERANG profile, which has a generous neck and solid hook. Similar wooden hangers can sometimes fit, but tolerances differ. If you mix brands, try one connector first and check the seat of the clip. The best performance comes from a snug fit that doesn’t wobble when you pull the lower hanger out.
Why it matters for your routine
Mornings often fail on small decisions. By grouping outfits vertically, you remove choices and reduce searching. That saves minutes on busy school runs and reduces mess thrown across the bed. In shared wardrobes, vertical chains assign clear zones to each person, which cuts arguments about who moved what.
Extra ideas you can try this week
- Plan three “grab-and-go” chains for days with clubs or late meetings.
- Use a coloured ribbon on the top hanger for each child to prevent mix-ups.
- Create a “repair chain” for items needing a button or quick stitch so they stop clogging daily space.
- Test a seasonal chain for scarves and belts using lightweight hangers to free drawer room.
The bottom line for your wallet and time
At 75p for ten, the risk is tiny compared with the pay-off in calm and capacity. Start small: five connectors, one week, one rail. Measure the change. If your rail still groans, add an internal second rail for short items and keep OMTRENT for outfits. That mix usually delivers the best blend of speed, visibility and space savings for busy households.