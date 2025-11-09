Parents swear by Next’s £65 raincoat: are you one of the 7 in 10 caught soaked on the school run?

A quietly trending coat is turning rain-soaked mornings into box-ticked routines, helping families arrive dry, warm and hands-free.
Across playgrounds, pavements and muddy paths, a £65 longline raincoat from Next is gaining fans who want protection without faff. It promises coverage that extends past the hips, a deep hood you can cinch in, and pockets for the bits that always need a home.
What is turning heads at the school gates
Next’s Friends Like These Black Longer Length Raincoat comes in at £65 and targets exactly what British weather throws at you. It uses a water-repellent finish to shed drizzle and short bursts of rain. The hood offers full coverage and tightens with drawcords, so you can keep both hands free for a buggy, scooter or lead. A longline cut shields trousers and backs of knees from spray off roads and puddles.
Price, coverage and practicality land the big three: £65, a longer hem to keep trousers dry, and a hood you can trust.
The coat fastens with a front zip and a drawstring at the waist, creating a snug seal when the wind picks up. Roomy pockets keep keys, a phone and the emergency baby wipes within easy reach. It is a throw-on piece that works before breakfast, between errands and again at the weekend.
Key features that help on damp mornings
- Water-repellent finish that shrugs off drizzle and light showers.
- Full-coverage hood with drawcords for a secure fit in gusts.
- Longer length for extra protection over leggings, jeans and school uniforms.
- Front zip closure and adjustable waist for a close, tidy fit.
- Practical pockets sized for phone, keys and tissues.
- Black colourway that pairs with trainers, boots and school-day basics.
Fit, feel and function
The shell uses 100% polyester with a PU coating, which helps repel water while keeping weight low. Inside, a 100% polyester lining keeps things smooth over jumpers and uniforms, so you can layer without snagging. The cut feels light rather than bulky, which suits quick errands, brisk dog walks and sideline duty. The fabric wipes down easily after a muddy park loop or a splashy kerbside sprint.
Light on the shoulders, lined for comfort, and simple to care for once you’re back home.
Because the jacket isn’t padded, warmth comes from what you wear underneath. Pair with a fleece on chilly mornings or stick to a cotton layer when the forecast says showers and 14°C. The adjustable waist helps shut out breezes while giving shape over layers.
What you get for £65
|Feature
|Why it helps
|Real-life moment
|Longline hem
|Shields thighs and seat from spray
|Bending into a car seat without soaking your trousers
|Full hood with drawcords
|Keeps hair and glasses dry
|Hands on the buggy bar while the rain starts suddenly
|Zip plus waist drawstring
|Seals drafts and sharp showers
|Windy pavements on the way to breakfast club
|Water-repellent outer
|Sheds drizzle and short downpours
|Sideline duty through a passing shower
|Practical pockets
|Quick access to essentials
|Phone, fob, wipes and a spare snack
Style without shouting
The minimalist black keeps outfits clean and flexible. It slips over gym kit, a knit and jeans, or a midi dress with tights. Trainers, Chelsea boots or wellies all work with the straight cut. Because the detailing stays quiet, the coat won’t date quickly. That makes year-round wear more likely, which squeezes more value from the £65 price tag.
The Friends Like These line at Next focuses on everyday wearability with a nod to trend. This raincoat follows that brief: a simple silhouette, practical toggles and a finish that looks neat on the playground and the high street.
Is £65 good value?
High-street raincoats typically sit somewhere between entry-level basics and performance shells that cost much more. At £65, this one aims squarely at daily life rather than technical hiking or all-day downpours. You get coverage, everyday comfort and a shape that layers cleanly. For parents who need a reliable “grab-and-go” solution, that balance will feel sensible.
Buy once, wear daily: the coat covers school runs, dog walks and errands without demanding special care.
Tips to get more from it
- Layer smart: use a breathable base on mild, wet days; add a fleece mid-layer when the wind bites.
- Seal it in seconds: zip fully, then cinch the waist and hood to stop wind sneaking in at the neck.
- Pocket strategy: dedicate one pocket to keys and the other to phone or wipes to speed up exits.
- Dry it right: hang on a wide hanger in a warm, airy spot; avoid direct radiators to protect the coating.
- Keep the beading working: if rain stops forming droplets over time, a gentle clean and a suitable reproofing spray can help.
- Commute-ready: roll from the hem to the hood and stash in a tote; it unrolls without heavy creases.
Who will get the most use
Parents on repeat school runs, carers ferrying between clubs, and dog owners logging two walks a day will see the biggest gains. City commuters who want a neat, longer cut for buses and trains also fit the brief. The unflashy design blends in everywhere, which helps when your day runs from nursery door to supermarket aisle to side-line cheering.
What it isn’t
This jacket uses a water-repellent finish rather than the kind of fully seam-sealed construction built for hours of driving rain. It doesn’t add insulation either, so winter warmth depends on your layers. If you plan a windswept coastal hike or a day on open moorland, pick something more technical. For everyday British showers, this is the right tool.
Extra pointers before you buy
Check length against your usual coat by measuring from shoulder to hem; a little extra drop keeps seats dry on damp benches. Try it over your thickest jumper to confirm sleeve room and hood depth with a hat. If you push a buggy, tighten the hood and check sideways visibility before heading out.
Think about colour pairing too. Black will slot under a camel scarf, a bright beanie or reflective armband on dark mornings. Add grippy trainers or ankle boots with good tread, and stash a compact umbrella in the basket for truly relentless days.