Parents, will you grab Lidl’s Barbie advent calendar for £15.99: 24 surprises and a full doll?

Bargain-weary parents face pricey wish lists, yet one toy countdown promises daily thrills for under sixteen quid this December.
Lidl has rolled out a Barbie-themed advent calendar for 2025 that bundles a full-size doll with 24 mix-and-match accessories. With the Lidl Plus app, the price drops to £15.99, a £2 saving on the usual £17.99. Families hunting value, playtime and a bit of sparkle could find this one hard to pass up.
Why parents are talking about it
The supermarket’s seasonal line-up often leans on value. This time, the headline is simple: a branded toy calendar that costs less than many mainstream alternatives, yet extends well beyond a chocolate nibble each morning. Children unwrap a new wardrobe piece or accessory daily, building a complete play set by Christmas Eve.
£15.99 with Lidl Plus (usually £17.99) buys a full Barbie doll plus 24 outfit-friendly accessories, one behind each door.
For younger fans starting their collection, the inclusion of a proper doll matters. It means the countdown works even if there’s no Barbie at home already. For households already swimming in dolls, the extra outfits stretch existing play in fresh directions and keep older sets relevant.
What’s inside the 24 doors
The calendar contains a fully articulated Barbie and a daily selection of fashion pieces and small accessories built for dress-up play. Expect variety that invites mixing and matching rather than one-off gimmicks.
- Clothing pieces to layer into complete looks.
- Shoes to pair with outfits across the month.
- Handbags and mini props for role-play scenes.
- Jewellery and hair accessories for styling.
- Seasonal touches to keep the build-up festive.
A full doll on day one and a steady stream of outfits create a play set that grows with each door opened.
The format turns the morning opening into a small styling challenge. Children try pieces together, swap shoes, and test looks. It nudges creativity, builds fine motor skills, and gives you a simple prompt for screen-free time before school.
Designed for ages 3+ with play that lasts
Lidl lists the calendar for children aged three and over. That aligns with the size of small parts, which will be unsuitable for toddlers. For older kids, the drip-feed of pieces sustains anticipation and offers a fresh scene to set up each day. Once December ends, the doll and wardrobe stay in circulation, unlike chocolate calendars that vanish once eaten.
Value check: how the price stacks up
Price per door is a handy way to cut through the noise. Here’s how this calendar compares with common alternatives on the high street.
|Calendar type
|Typical price
|What’s included
|Approx. cost per day
|Play value after 25 Dec
|Lidl Barbie advent calendar
|£15.99 with Lidl Plus (£17.99 standard)
|Full doll + 24 accessories
|~£0.67 (or ~£0.75 at £17.99)
|High
|Mid-range chocolate calendar
|£2–£5
|24 chocolates
|~£0.08–£0.21
|None
|Typical branded toy calendar
|£25–£35
|Mini toys and accessories
|~£1.04–£1.46
|Medium to high
Chocolate still wins on price-per-door. The Barbie set wins on hours-of-play-per-pound. At £15.99, you’re paying less than 70p per daily surprise for a licensed toy line, which sits below many toy-based countdowns this year.
How to get the £15.99 price
- Install the Lidl Plus app and register before you shop.
- Check the app for the offer; activate it if prompted.
- Scan your app at the till to trigger the £2 saving (down from £17.99).
- Shop early; toy calendars often sell through by late November.
- Keep your receipt. Lidl lists a two-year warranty on this product.
Lidl’s two-year warranty adds reassurance if you’re gifting early or storing the calendar until December.
What parents should know before buying
Small parts mean supervision for younger siblings. Stash opened items in a zip pouch or a small organiser so pieces don’t vanish under sofas. Consider rationing doors to mornings to keep momentum steady and avoid mix-ups.
If you already own Barbie dolls, this set multiplies outfit combinations. If you don’t, it still works from day one because the main doll is included. The bright packaging also avoids arguments over “who owns what” if two children share; you can alternate doors and then split outfits by colour or style.
Play ideas to stretch the value
- Turn each day into a styling brief: “party look”, “cosy winter”, “school run”.
- Combine with a shoebox “wardrobe” labelled 1–24 to teach sequencing and tidy habits.
- Use the numbers for quick maths: what’s today’s door, how many are left, what fraction is open.
- Create a mini catwalk on wrapping paper and snap a photo diary through December.
- Rotate older outfits into the mix to refresh forgotten pieces.
What sets it apart from chocolate calendars
Chocolate brings a sugar hit and not much else. This set brings pretend play, dress-up, and character building. If mornings are frantic, pre-open evening doors and lay out the next item on a breakfast plate to keep the ritual calm. The tangible result on 24 December is a stocked wardrobe and a doll ready for Boxing Day play dates.
Stock, gifting and timing
Retailers tend to front-load advent calendar stock through early November. If you plan to gift this at the start of December, buy now and hold the receipt with the box. For birthdays in late November, it doubles as both present and countdown. For a split household, consider buying two and alternating doors between homes to keep the routine consistent.
Care, storage and recycling
Keep tiny accessories in a lidded container. If the outer packaging includes cardboard dividers, flatten and recycle once doors are opened. Clear pouches or an ice-cube tray make a handy organiser for post-Christmas storage. Label sets to avoid mixing with other small toys.
For under £16, you’re setting up four weeks of low-effort, high-imagination play that keeps going after Christmas Day.
A quick cost and suitability snapshot
- Price: £15.99 with Lidl Plus (standard £17.99).
- Contents: 1 Barbie doll + 24 accessories across December.
- Age guidance: 3+ due to small parts.
- Warranty: 2 years when purchased from Lidl.
- Cost per door: about 67p at the offer price.
If you are still torn
Run a simple comparison. Add up the likely spend on a chocolate calendar plus one Barbie outfit pack. You’ll often exceed £15.99 without getting the drip-feed excitement or the complete play set. For children who love to dress, sort and collect, this calendar earns its place on the mantel and in the toy box long after the tree is down.