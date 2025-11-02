Payday under £10: will this £8.99 Lidl wool-mix jumper keep you warm as temps drop 7°C this weekend

Cold air bites, heating bills loom, and your wardrobe needs a quick fix. A single shelf-price might stretch your budget further.
Lidl is lining up a cable-knit jumper for less than a round of coffees, and the timing suits the first real chill of the season. If you want soft warmth, simple styling and a price that respects your pay packet, this one belongs on your list.
What lands in stores and when
The Esmara ladies’ jumper arrives in Lidl aisles on Thursday 2 November, priced at £8.99. You will find a creamy white mock-neck cable knit as the headline option. The range also includes a round-neck version in red and brown at the same ticket.
Stock runs by store and tends to go quickly. It is an in‑store buy only, so you cannot order it online. Expect sizes S to L on the rail, with fit varying slightly between colours and batches.
£8.99. Thursday 2 November. In store only. Cream mock neck, plus red and brown round neck options. S–L while stocks last.
Fabric, feel and fit
The jumper blends wool with recycled fibres, which gives you a warmer handle than pure acrylic, yet keeps the price sensible. The cable texture brings depth without adding too much bulk. The mock neck takes the edge off drafts without climbing up your chin. You can tuck it into a high‑waist skirt or slide it under a coat without feeling padded.
Because it is a wool mix, it should trap heat while releasing moisture, so you stay comfortable indoors and out. The cream reads quietly smart; the coloured versions lean more casual. Either way, the stitch keeps its shape better than looser knits at this price.
Three easy ways to wear it
- School run fast track: cream jumper, straight‑leg jeans, waterproof winter boots, long scarf and a cross‑body bag.
- Office clean lines: mock neck under a blazer, tailored trousers, loafers, small hoop earrings.
- Weekend warm‑up: red round neck, midi slip skirt, thick tights, hiking‑style boots and a quilted jacket.
How the price stacks up
High street cable knits crowd the rails every winter. The difference sits on the swing tag. Here is how Lidl’s buy compares to well‑known alternatives listed this week:
|High street style
|Ticket price
|Saving vs £8.99
|Marks & Spencer cable knit with cotton
|£40.00
|£31.01 (≈78%)
|M&S chunky pointelle crew with wool
|£46.00
|£37.01 (≈80%)
|New Look cream cable raglan on sale
|£22.00
|£13.01 (≈59%)
|George at Asda cream cable chunky
|£17.60
|£8.61 (≈49%)
Prices change with promotions and stock, but the £8.99 ticket undercuts typical high street tags by a comfortable margin.
Wear it 40 times over the colder months and your cost per wear falls to roughly 22p. Stretch that to 60 outings and you are near 15p.
Why a wool mix makes sense
Pure wool feels lovely but often lifts the price. Blends can balance warmth, resilience and washability. Wool fibres breathe and resist odour better than many synthetics. Recycled content cuts the need for virgin materials and can reduce the garment’s footprint. You may see light pilling where sleeves rub against coats; that is normal with mixed yarns. A fabric comb or de‑bobbling device tidies it in a minute.
Care that keeps it looking sharp
- Check the care label first. Wool mixes usually prefer a cool gentle cycle or hand wash.
- Use a wool‑friendly detergent. Avoid fabric softener; it can flatten the knit.
- Reshape while damp and dry flat on a towel. Skip the tumble dryer.
- Fold, do not hang, to prevent shoulder bumps.
- De‑bobble lightly with a knit comb rather than pulling pills by hand.
Other Lidl pieces worth a look
If you want to build a wallet‑friendly winter set, Lidl has more limited‑run drops in the same aisle:
- Esmara ladies’ brown boots at £8.99, a cosy, shearling‑style option that riffs on the UGG look.
- Cien Beauty hair straightening brush at £12.99 for quick mornings when time runs tight.
- Esmara ladies’ beige winter boots that are waterproof, £17.99 with Lidl Plus or £22.99 without.
As with the jumper, these lines sell while stocks last and vary by store. Expect returns of popular items in future weekly offers, but there are no guarantees.
How to grab one before it goes
Middle‑aisle specials often land on Thursdays. Go early on launch day if you have a specific size or colour in mind. Ask staff where the knitwear sits that week; the layout shifts with each drop. Keep your receipt in case sizing feels different at home. Lidl Plus can shave pounds off certain seasonal lines, so check the app before you pay.
Key details at a glance
- Price: £8.99
- Availability: in Lidl stores from Thursday 2 November, while stocks last
- Styles: cream mock neck cable knit; round neck in red and brown
- Likely sizes: S–L (availability varies by store)
- Materials: wool blend with recycled fibres for warmth without heavy bulk
Styling notes if you prefer colour
The red round‑neck brightens grey coats and pairs cleanly with black denim. Brown reads autumnal and works with ecru jeans or tan boots. If cream worries you around little hands and hot chocolate, layer a washable long‑sleeve base underneath and treat spills quickly with cool water.
Budget planning for a warmer season
A small winter upgrade does not need a big outlay. One neutral jumper that layers under your existing coat can change how often you reach for the heating. Use it as your anchor piece, then rotate scarves and boots to shift the mood. If you log your wears for a month, you will see which colours do the most work and where a second knit might earn its keep.
What to check in store
- Run a finger along the seams for loose threads; tighter stitching usually lasts longer.
- Hold the knit up to the light; a dense pattern blocks drafts better.
- Try your usual size and one up; a relaxed cable works well slightly oversized.
- Test sleeve length with your coat; cuffs should tuck rather than bunch.
A £9 jumper that fits your coat, washes well and works with pieces you own will earn more wears than a £40 impulse buy.
If you are weighing alternatives
The M&S options lean dressier and come in broader size runs, which helps if you need petite or tall. New Look’s sale pricing can flip week to week, so you might find a chunky bargain with a deeper rib. George at Asda sits close on price and often stocks more sizes across stores. Lidl’s advantage is the headline ticket; the trade‑off is narrower size range and shorter availability.
A quick word on warmth and layering strategy
Warmth comes from trapped air. A base layer that manages moisture, a mid‑layer that insulates, and a shell that blocks wind will beat a single heavy knit. The Lidl jumper slots into the mid‑layer role. If your mornings swing from playgrounds to meeting rooms, stash a compact scarf and keep the knit on; remove the coat and you still look put together.