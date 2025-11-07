Primark’s new denim drop: five editor-picked bargains you’ll wear now, from £12 jeans to a £16 shirt

Queues are building for Primark’s fresh denim line, and one editor’s selects have sparked a flurry of dressing-room chatter.
We road-tested the most talked-about pieces in London and pulled five buys that feel modern, practical and kind to your budget.
Why this drop matters right now
Autumn dressing needs layers, easy silhouettes and prices that don’t pinch. Primark’s new denim range lands at the right moment, with ten fresh shapes and a push towards comfort and versatility. The rails carry straight, barrel, wide-leg and flared options, plus shirts, jackets and waistcoats that work over knits or under coats when the weather swings.
Fit sat at the centre of the in-store presentation. So did value. Jeans start at £12, while a relaxed denim shirt comes in at £16. Double denim gets a green light too, whether that’s a peplum top with jeans or an oversized shirt over baggy legs.
Price points that do the talking: jeans from £12, the relaxed overshirt at £16, and multiple shapes to suit changing trends.
The five editor-approved pieces
1. The relaxed denim shirt, £16
This is the hero you throw over everything. It has an oversized cut, a shirttail hem, popper fastenings you can open with one hand, and a chest pocket that actually fits a phone. The fabric feels soft enough to wear buttoned as a top, yet sturdy enough to sub in as a light jacket.
- Fit tip: size up if you want a slouchy jacket vibe; take your usual size for a shirt worn under coats.
- Style idea: layer over leggings and a ribbed vest, or pair with wide-leg jeans for an easy double-denim look.
2. Mid-rise wide-leg jeans, under £20
These slide on without a battle. The mid-rise sits comfortably, the five-pocket layout hits in the right places, and contrast stitching adds definition without shouting. The leg breaks cleanly over trainers and ankle boots, which helps lengthen the line.
They come in day-to-day washes (indigo, mid, light blue and black) alongside white for those who like a sharper finish. If you tried a wide leg before and gave up, revisit this cut; the rise feels kinder, the fall neater, and the hem weight stops flapping.
3. Ecru jeans, under £20
Ecru scares people who live with kids, pets or coffee. The right pair makes outfits look pricier in seconds. The new ecru option avoids that hospital-white glare and pairs well with tan, grey and berry knits. It brings freshness to autumn without feeling summery.
Wear it now with chocolate tones and later with a navy pea coat. A leather spray can help stains bead off; a vanish bar handles the rest.
4. Brown denim waistcoat
Brown sits at the heart of this season’s colour story. The sleeveless denim waistcoat taps the trend without locking you into a full suit. A higher neckline, pointed hem and tidy buttons give it structure. It earns its space because it works in two directions: buttoned-up with tailoring or open over a long-sleeve tee at weekends.
Try it with matching brown denim, black wide legs or a pleated midi. It looks sharp under a trench, too.
5. Barrel-leg jeans from £12
Barrel legs continue to filter onto high streets. Primark’s take keeps the curve subtle, so your shoes don’t vanish. The shape balances chunkier trainers and lug-sole boots while giving hips room to move. The entry price undercuts much of the market, which makes it a low-risk way to test the trend.
Double up the denim: oversized shirt over barrel legs by day, waistcoat with ecru by night. One rail, several outfits.
At-a-glance guide to the five picks
|Item
|Key features
|Approx. price
|Best for
|Relaxed denim shirt
|Oversized cut, poppers, chest pocket, shirttail hem
|£16
|Layering as shirt or light jacket
|Wide-leg jeans
|Mid-rise, five pockets, contrast stitch, multiple washes
|Under £20
|Everyday wear with trainers or boots
|Ecru jeans
|Creamy tone, clean leg, outfit-brightening
|Under £20
|Smart-casual looks and autumn colour mixing
|Brown denim waistcoat
|Sleeveless, structured, pointed hem, button front
|Varies by store
|Layering, desk-to-dinner swaps
|Barrel-leg jeans
|Gentle curve, ankle-skimming, trend-led
|From £12
|Weekends, chunky footwear, relaxed styling
Fit, comfort and care
Do a sit test and a stair test in-store. If the waistband digs at the hip crease when you climb, size up. For wide legs, check where the hem hits with your everyday shoes; a skim at the top of the sole keeps the line long. Barrel legs look best when the widest point sits above mid-calf, not at it.
Wash denim inside out at 30°C and air-dry to protect colour and seams. Poppers on shirts survive better when you fasten them for the cycle. If you need to shorten, ask for a single fold and chain stitch to keep the drape.
Style notes for autumn 2025
Brown leads the palette, with tan accessories adding warmth. A brown waistcoat over ecru jeans reads polished without effort. Double denim works when tones differ: dark bottom, light top. Wide legs like a slimmer top or a tucked knit. Barrel legs benefit from a cropped jacket or that £16 shirt left open.
Trainers keep the look casual; a pointed flat sharpens it. Add a skinny belt to break up ecru. Silver jewellery pops against brown; gold sings against indigo.
How to shop denim smartly
- Check stitching density along side seams and belt loops; tighter stitches tend to last longer.
- Feel the weight. Lighter denim drapes well for shirts; medium weight suits wide legs; heavier fabric holds shape for barrel cuts.
- Look at pocket placement. Higher back pockets lift; pockets placed wide can broaden the seat.
- Stock varies by store, so keep a screenshot of the size code and wash name for future visits.
One rail, many moods: office with the waistcoat, school run with the relaxed shirt, Friday night with ecru.
Value, sizing and add-on advice
Value sits in the mix-and-match potential. The £16 shirt carries its weight as a shacket now and a mid-layer later. Jeans from £12 let you try a new shape without committing half your monthly budget. Size availability can change by location, so grab two sizes when you find the wash you want and compare rises in the mirror.
Add a simple black belt, a fine-knit roll neck and a trench to stretch these pieces through colder snaps. A lint roller and a stain stick in your bag will keep ecru wearable in real life. If you’re between lengths, choose the longer leg and ask a tailor for a tidy crop that suits your shoes.