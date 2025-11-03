Rain for school runs as Aldi’s £12.99 jacket lands 25 September — 6 sizes, 2 colours, you in?

Skies keep spitting, pavements shine, and plans shift by the hour. Parents, commuters and dog owners need a grab-and-go fix.
With autumn showers already testing patience and umbrellas, Aldi is rolling out a cut-price rain jacket that aims to keep daily routines moving without draining your wallet.
What Aldi is putting on rails
The supermarket’s new lightweight rain jacket targets the awkward days when the forecast hedges its bets. It zips up fast, weighs little in a tote or rucksack, and brings features that matter on a school run or a dash to the shops. You get a close-fitting hood with toggles for a snug seal around the face, Velcro cuffs to block gusts, and zipped side pockets that hold keys and phones without the risk of a pavement spill. A longer cut helps shield your hips, while a lightly gathered waist on the women’s version adds shape without fuss.
Price: £12.99. In stores: 25 September. Use cases: school runs, dog walks, errands in drizzle or gusty showers.
Key details at a glance
- Lightweight construction that packs down for a handbag or backpack.
- Hood with adjustable toggles for a closer face seal in wind-driven rain.
- Velcro cuffs to keep drafts from creeping up sleeves.
- Zipped side pockets to secure small essentials while walking.
- Women’s styling includes a gentle waist gather and bum-covering length.
- Colours: blue print and black.
- Women’s sizes: 8/10, 12/14, 16/18; Men’s sizes: M, L, XL.
- Price point designed for everyday use, not alpine expeditions.
Who this jacket suits
If your day swings between nursery drop-offs, short train hops and quick loops with the dog, this jacket hits the brief. It goes over a school-gate jumper, sits under a commuter backpack, and shrugs off a passing squall. The hood cinches down when crosswinds kick up, and the cuffs stop wind funnelling up sleeves while you juggle bags or buggy handles.
A practical layer for wet commutes and weekend errands that keeps hands free, pockets zipped and showers at bay.
Fit, sizes and colours
The women’s cut offers three combined sizes from 8/10 through 16/18, with a silhouette that skims and a hem designed to cover your backside. The men’s run spans M, L and XL. If you like extra space for a chunky jumper, consider going up a size; the Velcro cuffs and drawcord hood help tailor the fit back down. The blue print feels on-trend for autumn, while the black option anchors any outfit without effort.
How it stacks up against pricier shells
A jacket at this price aims to keep you dry in showers and short bursts outside. Shoppers paying several times more often chase higher waterproof ratings, fully taped seams, and advanced breathable membranes for all-day downpours or steep hill walks. Aldi hasn’t published lab ratings for this jacket, so think of it as a city-and-suburbs layer rather than a mountain shell. Pair it with smart layers and it will carry you through most British autumn days.
|Price band
|Typical use
|What to expect
|Good for
|Watch for
|£10–£25
|Errands, commutes, school runs
|Shower protection, simple features
|Short, stop–start outings
|May feel warm on fast walks; limited storm features
|£40–£100
|Day hikes, longer wet spells
|Better breathability, more robust fabric
|Mixed weather, weekend trails
|Heavier to carry, higher cost
|£120+
|All-day rain, rough terrain
|Technical membranes, sealed seams
|Hillwalking, winter use
|Overkill for quick errands
Layering and staying comfortable
- Under 12°C with wind: add a fleece or insulated mid-layer under the jacket.
- Showers on a commute: a cotton tee or light knit keeps things breathable while you move.
- Stop–start days: avoid heavy hoodies; slimmer layers help the jacket shed water and sit neatly.
Care, reproofing and longevity
A budget jacket lasts longer with a little care. Wash it sparingly with a technical detergent and skip fabric conditioner, which can clog water-repellent finishes. After washing, tumble on low heat or iron through a thin cloth to reactivate the water-repellent surface. If rain starts to cling rather than bead, a spray-on reproofing treatment can revive performance for another season.
Value check: your cost-per-wet-day
Use it for 30 rainy school runs and your cost per wear hits roughly 43p. Stretch that to two wet commutes a week through autumn and early winter, and you’re down near pennies every time you zip up. That sits well for a jacket that stows easily and leaves hands free for bags, leads and lunchboxes.
What else is arriving for autumn
Aldi is building out its seasonal rails with a softshell jacket and outdoor trousers aimed at countryside strolls and cooler snaps. The range lands in stores from 25 September, making it simple to sort a full wet-weather outfit in one go. Softshell pieces add warmth and light wind resistance, while the trousers promise a tougher fabric for muddy paths and park benches.
Practical add-ons to pair with it
- Compact umbrella: folds into a side pocket for sideways rain when the wind picks up.
- Waterproofing spray: extend the jacket’s beading once the surface starts to wet out.
- Reflective armband: helpful on darker evenings at the school gate or dog park.
- Thin beanie: fits under the hood without pushing it back, keeping ears warm in gusts.
If you want a fuss-free jacket you can throw on, zip up and trust through passing showers, this £12.99 option makes a pragmatic case. It focuses on the features you reach for most, keeps the weight low, and arrives in time for the season that so often forgets to check the forecast.