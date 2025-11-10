Regatta £70 waterproof jacket falls to £28 for you: will you snag 60% off before the rain hits?

As autumn fronts roll in and budgets feel tight, many households are weighing style against storm‑ready practicality for daily wear.
The latest markdown from Regatta pushes that balance squarely in your favour. A best‑selling insulated quilted style has dropped to a wallet‑friendly price, landing just as drizzle and gusty commutes return to the calendar.
Price drop that lands before the downpour
Regatta has cut the price of the Women’s Courcelle II Quilted Jacket from £70 to £28, a hefty 60% reduction on a piece designed for everyday weather. The Brightest Blue colourway leads the offer, and the spec sheet reads like something made for school‑run sprints, dog walks, and chilly platform waits.
Now £28, previously £70: a 60% saving on Regatta’s Courcelle II Quilted Jacket in Brightest Blue.
At under thirty pounds, this sits in impulse‑buy territory for many shoppers, yet the jacket aims beyond “throwaway seasonal layer”. It brings a water‑repellent fabric, lightweight insulation and practical storage to a silhouette that passes both the countryside test and the coffee‑stop test.
What the jacket offers
Water beads, not soaks
A durable water‑repellent finish helps showers roll off the surface rather than soak in, buying you dry time when the forecast flips mid‑day. The shell uses a 20‑denier polyamide fabric (37gsm). That keeps weight down without feeling flimsy across the shoulders, so you can throw it on for windy pavements or damp footpaths without that heavy, rain‑logged drag.
Water‑repellent 20d polyamide (37gsm) fabric helps rain bead and run off, keeping you light on your feet in showers.
Warm without bulk
Regatta’s Warmloft down‑touch insulation supplies loft and softness without the faff of feathers. With a 140g fill, it packs easily into a commuter bag or locker, yet it still traps heat on frosty starts and evening returns. Synthetic fill copes better when damp than down, which matters when the day swings from drizzle to dry every half hour.
Cut that flatters daily wear
The Courcelle II leans into relaxed comfort: a dropped‑shoulder design frees movement when you’re shouldering a tote, wrangling a buggy, or clipping a lead. A curved hem softens the outline and gives a slightly longer sweep at the back, while a subtle jacquard stripe lining adds a quiet lift when you hang it up in the office or pub.
Pockets that work for real life
Two lower welt pockets handle cold hands and quick stashes. Inside, a zipped security pocket protects keys, a travel card or a small wallet. That mix keeps the outside clean while hiding the essentials you cannot risk losing in a downpour scramble.
Quick facts at a glance
- Price: £28 (RRP £70) — 60% off
- Style: Women’s Courcelle II Quilted Jacket, Brightest Blue
- Weather: durable water‑repellent shell for showery days
- Insulation: Warmloft down‑touch, 140g fill
- Fabric: 20d polyamide, approx. 37gsm
- Fit details: relaxed cut, dropped shoulders, curved hem
- Storage: two lower welt pockets; internal zipped security pocket
Spec sheet
|Feature
|Detail
|RRP / offer price
|£70 / £28
|Discount
|60%
|Shell fabric
|20d polyamide, 37gsm
|Weather protection
|Durable water‑repellent finish
|Insulation
|Warmloft down‑touch, 140g
|Pockets
|2 lower welt; 1 internal zipped
|Fit notes
|Relaxed, dropped shoulder, curved hem
|Lining
|Jacquard stripe
Who should consider it
If your week swings from school gates to station platforms to muddy paths, this sits in a handy sweet spot. Dog walkers get weather resistance that shrugs off errant drizzle. Commuters gain an insulating layer that doesn’t billow on packed carriages. Students and city cyclists benefit from a light, compressible coat that still looks smart over a hoodie.
Weekend ramblers get the bonus of synthetic insulation that keeps working when moisture creeps in. If you often start warm and finish cold, the packability helps: stuff it in a tote, then zip up when the temperature dips after sundown.
Sizing, layering and care
Pick a size that allows a mid‑layer without strain across the upper back. If you live in chunky knits, consider sizing with that jumper on to check range of motion. A relaxed cut and dropped shoulders already give some forgiveness, so you may not need to upsize unless you like an oversized look.
For autumn layering, try a breathable long‑sleeve base, then a light fleece or merino mid‑layer under the Courcelle II. On milder days, skip the mid‑layer and rely on the 140g fill. Adjust cuffs and zips to vent on uphill sections to avoid clamminess.
Care is straightforward. Brush off surface mud once dry. Wash occasionally with a gentle detergent designed for technical fabrics; avoid fabric softeners that can smother the water‑repellent finish. Low tumble or a warm iron on low (check garment care label) can help reactivate the DWR treatment. If beading fades, a re‑proofing spray renews performance. Store it dry and uncompressed between wears to preserve loft.
Why this deal matters now
Rainy spells are clustering earlier this season, and energy‑saving habits mean many of us wear warmer layers outside rather than cranking the heating. A jacket that combines weather resistance and insulation at £28 trims both hassle and spend. Think cost per wear: use it three days a week from September to March and you’re under 31p per outing in year one alone.
Wear it 90 times this cold season and the £28 outlay drops to roughly 31p per use — value you can feel.
That calculation improves further if you rotate it into spring dog walks or throw it over gym gear on rainy evenings. Durability tends to track with simple care routines, so that upfront saving can stretch over multiple seasons.
What to check before you buy
- Length preference: if you want more coverage for cycling or longer walks, compare hem lengths across your wardrobe.
- Breathability vs. warmth: the 140g synthetic fill favours cool‑to‑cold days; on milder days, plan to vent or pair with a lighter base.
- Carry needs: the internal zipped pocket suits valuables; think about whether you’ll also carry a small cross‑body or belt bag.
- Colour coordination: Brightest Blue lifts neutral outfits; if you lean monochrome, it can act as a statement layer.
A few extras that help in real life
Test the water‑repellent finish at home by sprinkling water across the shoulder: droplets should bead and roll. If they sit and darken the fabric, clean and re‑proof. For commute days, stash a compact microfibre cloth in a pocket to wipe seat moisture; it spares the lining and keeps you warmer. If you share the jacket at home, write size and owner on a fabric tag to stop it vanishing on busy mornings.
Finally, map your week: note the chilliest points of your day and where you feel the wind most. Then set up your layering plan — base, mid, jacket — by the door. A small routine beats a big forecast, and this price‑cut insulated layer slots neatly into that habit without bruising the budget.