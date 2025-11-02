Say goodbye to trousers: are you ready to try £36 shorts with tights and boots this autumn?

Cold snaps, crowded commutes and tighter budgets are reshaping what you reach for in the morning as the leaves turn.
Across the high street, tailored knee-length shorts are edging out full-length trousers as temperatures dip. The look hinges on smart cuts, dense fabrics and clever layering. At £36, the Marks & Spencer Bermuda has become the poster child, and the styling options run far beyond late summer.
Season shift: the rise of autumn shorts
The British wardrobe loves a curveball, and this season’s switch makes sense. Rain threatens in the morning, sun breaks through at lunch, and offices crank the heating. Tailored shorts bridge those swings. They show polish, they breathe on a warm bus, and they still handle a chilly pavement once you add tights and boots.
Marks & Spencer sits at the heart of the move with a £36 Bermuda cut that reaches the knee. The piece lands in sizes 6–24 and comes in a dark, wardrobe-friendly shade that anchors bolder knitwear. The fabric has structure with a hint of stretch, so you get clean lines and easy movement on busy days.
£36 tailored Bermudas, worn with opaque tights and knee boots, are rewriting cold‑weather dressing rules.
What sets this pair apart
The waistband sits slightly higher to hold in tops and knitwear without fuss. A hook-and-bar closure keeps the front neat, while a zip gives a secure finish. Side pockets add practicality yet sit flat enough not to spoil the silhouette. The regular fit balances room through the thigh without a boxy flare at the hem.
- Knee-skimming length for coverage
- Stretch-woven fabric for comfort and shape retention
- Sizes 6–24 with a straight, regular fit
- Simple zip-and-bar closure and discreet pockets
- Machine washable at 40°C; low iron; avoid the tumble dryer
How to wear them when the temperature dips
Layering makes the formula work. Opaque tights in deep navy, burgundy or charcoal ground the look and add warmth. Knee-high boots seal heat at the calf and lengthen the leg line. On top, a ribbed roll-neck creates a lean profile under blazers, while a chunky jumper brings texture at weekends. A belted coat frames the raised waist, so proportions stay sharp even with heavier layers.
Tights + knee boots + tailored shorts = the warmth of trousers with sharper lines and cleaner proportions.
Five outfit formulas for real life
- School run: black Bermudas, 80–100 denier tights, flat knee boots, oversized jumper, cross-body bag.
- Desk to drinks: fine roll-neck, tailored blazer, Bermudas, heeled knee boots, slim belt at the waist.
- City weekend: Breton top, trench coat, Bermudas, suede knee boots, wool beret for a French nod.
- Smart-casual lunch: silk blouse, cropped cardigan, Bermudas, block-heel boots, structured tote.
- Rain-ready: thermal tights, waterproof knee boots, quilted liner jacket, umbrella clipped to a backpack.
Shorts or trousers in October?
|Item
|Warmth with layers
|Weather range
|Approx. cost
|Dress-code risk
|Movement
|Bermuda shorts
|Medium–high with 80–100 denier tights
|12–18°C with coat options
|£36
|Low–medium depending on office
|High; easy on stairs and bikes
|Tailored trousers
|High without extra layers
|8–16°C
|£40–£90
|Low
|Medium; hems can drag in rain
|Midi skirt
|Medium with tights
|12–18°C
|£30–£70
|Low–medium
|Medium; wind can be an issue
Fit checks before you swap trousers
- Waist: the band should sit near your natural waist without gaping when you sit.
- Rise: a slightly higher rise tucks knitwear cleanly and smooths the torso.
- Hem: aim for the knee or just above; this balances calves and works with tall boots.
- Thigh: look for a straight line that skims, not clings, to avoid bunching over tights.
- Tights: 60–100 denier reads polished; ribbed options add warmth and texture.
- Boots: ensure 1–2 cm clearance between boot shaft and hem for an intentional break.
Care, durability and cost per wear
Wash the shorts at 40°C on a gentle cycle, reshape while damp and press lightly on a low setting. Skip the tumble dryer to protect the fibre. A quick steam revives the crease after a commute. The stretch blend springs back, so knees don’t bag by lunchtime. Wear them twice a week from late September to early April, and you will pass 30 wears in one season. At £36, that puts cost per wear near £1.20, before you count spring repeats.
Where they slot into your week
For hybrid work, the tailored finish signals effort without the faff of full suiting. On crowded trains, the shorter leg frees your stride and avoids soggy hems. For a weekend park visit, swap opaque tights for thermal pairs when the forecast threatens single digits. The neat cut also pairs with a longer coat without bulk, so you can peel layers on the go.
Price, sizes and the practical bits
The M&S Bermuda sits at £36 and runs in sizes 6–24. Orders over £60 typically qualify for free home delivery, while next-day Click & Collect offers speed without extra cost. Store returns stay free, which encourages trying two sizes to secure your best fit. Stock shifts fast in peak season, so checking early in the week often helps with sizes.
Sizes 6–24, £36, next-day collection and free in‑store returns make testing the fit low risk for most shoppers.
Who benefits from the cut
Longer shorts tend to flatter varied body shapes because the hem meets a narrower point of the leg near the knee. That line lengthens the lower half when worn with dark tights and matching boots. Petite frames can keep the hem just above the kneecap to avoid shrinking the calf. Taller figures can hold the knee line and add a slim belt to draw the eye back to the waist.
If shorts still feel bold
Try a rehearsal day. Wear the Bermudas at home with your usual coat, boots and bag. Walk up stairs, sit at a desk, and check mirror points when you carry a laptop or push a buggy. The test shows whether the hem rides, whether pockets flare, and whether your tights need more opacity. If work rules look strict, keep the look for Fridays or a client-free day and note reactions. Many offices accept smart shorts when the styling stays polished.
Alternatives and add-ons worth a look
- Thermal tights: fleece-lined pairs give a big warmth bump on frosty mornings.
- Leather-look belt: a slim black belt trims the raised waist and anchors tucked knits.
- Wool-blend socks: a hidden layer inside boots adds insulation without bulk.
- Tailoring tweaks: a 1–2 cm hem adjustment can perfect the knee line on different heights.
- Fabric guard spray: helps beads of rain roll off your boots and the shorts’ surface.
Extra pointers to stretch your wardrobe
Build a small capsule around the shorts to keep getting value. Two jumpers in different textures, one roll-neck, one blazer and two boot heights unlock more than ten outfits. Rotate tight colours to shift mood without buying new knits. Burgundy adds warmth, navy reads classic, and charcoal looks sleek under black.
Use a quick checklist each morning: check the forecast, pick denier for warmth, choose boot height to match the day’s steps, and belt if your top is fine-gauge. With that routine, the £36 pair covers school runs, desk days and dinners without feeling like a gamble on the weather.