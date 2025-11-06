Should you spend £35 on a smart mug from The Range: parents, 55°C warmth and phone charging?

Your brew goes cold, your phone hits 1%, and the school run looms. A £35 desk mate whispers relief.
Across busy homes and cramped desks, a low-cost smart mug-and-base is promising fewer cold sips and fewer dead batteries.
What this £35 smart mug from The Range actually is
The gadget pairs a ceramic-style mug with a heated coaster. The coaster holds your drink at about 55°C. That temperature suits tea and coffee drinkers who want steady warmth without scalding lips. The base also works as a wireless charger for compatible phones. One surface handles two annoyances in one hit.
The unit connects via USB-C. That makes it easy to power from a laptop, a wall adapter, or a tidy desk hub. The mug capacity sits around 350ml. That size matches a standard brew without feeling heavy. The white finish aims to blend into kitchens and home offices without shouting for attention.
Warm drink held near 55°C. Phone charging on the same base. One cable. One footprint. Fewer faffs.
Who this is speaking to
Parents juggling nappy changes and snack requests lose heat in minutes. Home workers toggle between video calls and email and forget their mug. Students revise through long evenings and let coffees drift towards lukewarm. In each case, consistent heat means fewer trips to the microwave and fewer abandoned drinks.
The phone charging angle matters at home as much as at work. Tables swallow charging leads. Cables break. A flat handset at 16:45 can derail pickups and coordination. A coaster that doubles as a charger reduces clutter and friction across the day.
Key features at a glance
- Approximate holding temperature: 55°C for steady sipping
- Base doubles as a wireless phone charger
- Mug capacity: around 350ml
- Power input: USB‑C
- Compact footprint suited to desks and bedside tables
- Price point: £35 at The Range
The practical difference it makes
Heat loss is fastest in the first 10 minutes after pouring. The warmer slows that drop. The drink stays near its target zone while you handle interruptions. That stabilised window means you do not chase the perfect sip. You just come back to it when life allows.
The charging pad cuts one more daily snag. You can place your phone flat and top up while you work. It is the sort of passive habit that restores 10 to 30% of battery without thinking. That margin helps with late-afternoon calls and route changes.
|Price
|£35
|Target drink temperature
|About 55°C
|Mug capacity
|Approx. 350ml
|Power connection
|USB‑C
|Finish
|White
|Desk footprint
|Compact round base
How it compares to pricier rivals
Heated mugs with built‑in batteries often cost more than £100. Those models regulate heat within the cup itself and can leave the base. They suit commuters and people who move between rooms. This £35 option keeps costs down by heating from the base only. It expects the mug to sit on the pad while you sip between tasks.
For stationary work, base heat is usually enough. The consistent 55°C target fits tea, instant coffee, and cafetière brews. Espresso-based drinks cool quicker due to smaller volume. A warmer extends that window but will not raise a drink from cold. It is designed to maintain, not boil.
This is a maintenance device, not a kettle. Start hot, then keep it steady while you tackle the to‑do list.
Real-life scenarios where it earns its keep
- Night feeds and late emails: keep a caffeine boost warm while both hands are busy.
- Home-school mornings: pour once, rejoin the cup after the lost-shoe search.
- Shared desks: replace a messy tangle of chargers with a single cable and neat base.
- Small flats: one coaster covers warmth and phone charging without adding clutter.
Set-up, care and small caveats
Place the base on a firm, dry surface. Plug the USB‑C lead into a suitable adapter or laptop. Set the mug centrally on the pad to engage heating. When charging a phone, remove very thick cases and align the handset carefully on the centre of the pad.
Do not immerse the base. Wipe it with a dry or slightly damp cloth. The mug itself may be handwash-friendly, yet check the manual before trying a dishwasher. Avoid overfilling to reduce spills onto the electrics. Keep the base away from curtains and paper piles to maintain airflow.
Wireless charging can warm a phone. That heat is normal at low power, but keep the device uncovered and off soft bedding. If your phone lurches around on notifications, switch to vibrate or flip it screen-down to improve alignment.
Energy use and running cost
Warmers of this type often draw modest power compared with a kettle boil. The base heats a small contact area rather than the whole liquid volume. A simple way to budget the cost is to multiply the wattage on the label by your tariff and usage hours. For example, at 15W over two hours at 28p/kWh, the cost sits around 0.84p. Exact draw varies by model and ambient temperature, so treat this as a guide.
Who will love it, and who can skip it
It suits people who sip slowly and stay near a desk. It helps parents who take constant micro‑breaks. It helps students and remote workers who rely on a top‑up charge while reading. People who finish a drink within five minutes will not see much benefit. If you roam between rooms, a battery‑equipped mug might fit better despite the higher price.
Tips to get the best results
- Start with freshly boiled water or a hot brew to give the warmer an easy job.
- Use the supplied mug to match the base contact surface.
- Add milk at the start rather than later to stabilise heat.
- Keep the base clear for better heat transfer and safer charging.
Wider context: small gadgets that lower friction
This sort of hybrid device reflects a broader home trend. One plug now handles two daily pain points. The small price helps more households try a warm-desk setup without a big outlay. The feature mix also nudges better habits. You put your phone down and take a tech break. You return to a mug that still tastes right.
If you are balancing screen time and self-care, a few rules help. Set a 25-minute timer, take a sip, and lift the phone only if it actually rings. Combine the warmer with a covered mug if you have roaming pets or curious toddlers. Think of it as a desk ritual that tidies your space and smooths your day.
Extra notes buyers ask before they commit
Compatibility matters for charging. Many modern Android phones and iPhones support standard wireless charging, though very thick cases can block the coil. The base’s output is likely modest, so expect a steady top‑up rather than a rapid blast. Heat retention varies by room temperature. A draughty kitchen cools a drink faster than a snug office, yet the warmer narrows that gap.
If you prefer loose‑leaf tea, consider a brew time that matches the new routine. Steep in a separate pot, pour into the supplied mug, then park on the base. If you live with light sleepers, the silent operation beats a microwave beep at 06:30. Small gains, multiplied across weekdays, change how mornings feel.