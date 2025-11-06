You asked for value : 115 × 175 cm rug at Action for €19.95, warmer floors on a €20 budget today

Cold floors are back, wallets feel tight, and one oversized rug is causing queues where you least expect them.
As the nights draw in, households look for quick, good-looking fixes that soften hard floors and stretch every euro. A large, soft rug can change the mood of a room in minutes. This week, a budget chain has pushed an unlikely hero into the spotlight, mixing size, comfort and recycled fibres at a price that makes people do a double take.
The cold snap and the rug people didn’t see coming
Why the size feels right when temperatures drop
The 115 × 175 cm format sits in a sweet spot. It anchors a seating area without swallowing the floor plan. It slides under a coffee table or runs neatly along a double bed. You get visual weight and tactile warmth without crowding smaller rooms. In open-plan spaces, it helps define zones and cut the echo that bare floors amplify.
The surface feels soft underfoot, encouraging longer evenings on the sofa and easier starts to chilly mornings. That tactile comfort matters. It reduces the sharp thermal contrast when you step off tiles or laminate. It also mutes footfall, so living rooms and bedrooms sound calmer.
Recycled fibres and colours that don’t fight your scheme
The composition leans on 100% recycled fibres, typically a blend of cotton and polyester. That choice brings a supple hand, decent resilience and easier care than pure wool at this price. It also supports a more circular approach to home textiles. The palette stays versatile, with easy-to-pair neutrals and a few trend tones that lift a muted room without clashing with existing furniture.
Big look, small maths: 115 × 175 cm at €19.95 works out at roughly €9.97 per m², a price point many rivals miss.
How it reshapes the room in a single move
Place it to pull focus. In a lounge, align the front legs of sofas and armchairs on the rug edge to tie the seating together. In a bedroom, run it two-thirds under the bed so your feet land on softness. Near an entrance, give yourself a buffer strip that catches grit and cuts draughts rolling in at floor level.
The details before you buy
Price, care and the one extra you must budget for
The ticket reads €19.95. There is no integrated anti-slip backing, so add a non-slip underlay for safety and comfort, especially on tiles or varnished wood. Regular vacuuming keeps fibres looking tidy. Skip tumble drying and ironing to protect the weave. Spot-treat spills quickly with a mild detergent and blot, rather than rub, to avoid fuzzing the surface.
In-store only and add an underlay: that’s the short checklist that saves time, reduces risk and improves comfort.
Availability and the traps to avoid
Stock sits in Action stores. There’s no official online ordering in France for this line, so be wary of third-party sites claiming to ship it. Check the label for composition and care symbols before purchase. If your floor runs very slick, test a small underlay patch first to confirm grip. High-humidity areas can reduce longevity, so keep it away from shower rooms.
Quick room-planning tips that stop returns
- Measure the target zone and tape the footprint on the floor to confirm scale.
- Leave at least 20–30 cm of visible floor as a border so the room can breathe.
- Match colour to existing textiles: throw in one tonal echo with a cushion or throw.
- Rotate the rug every few months to even out sun fade and foot traffic.
The numbers that help you compare
|Feature
|Detail
|Size
|115 × 175 cm
|Price
|€19.95 (≈ €9.97 per m²)
|Composition
|100% recycled fibres (cotton/polyester blend)
|Backing
|No anti-slip; use an underlay
|Care
|Vacuum routinely; no tumble dry; no ironing
|Availability
|In-store at Action; stock varies by branch
Style notes: making a €20 rug look considered
Pairing textures and balancing colours
Contrast elevates budget pieces. Set the rug’s soft hand against a timber coffee table or a metal legged chair. If you pick a muted shade, add a cushion in a similar hue to make the choice look deliberate. If you go bold, keep surrounding textiles quieter so the eye reads one focal element.
Layering and zoning that work in real homes
On larger floors, layer it over a flatweave base to increase presence without losing flexibility. In rented spaces, use it to hide tired laminate and frame a conversation area without moving the landlord’s furniture. In small bedrooms, run it lengthways beside the bed and let it double as a morning warm-up strip.
Alternatives on a tight budget
If you miss the drop or want a different texture, Action shelves often carry:
- Faux-fur accent mats for a plush bedside moment from around €8.95.
- Machine-washable rugs suited to children’s rooms or kitchens from around €27.95.
- Larger decorative rugs near 130 × 190 cm for bigger spaces from about €49.95.
What you actually get for €19.95
Comfort, finish and the value equation
You get a soft, room-defining rug at a price that usually buys a much smaller mat. The stitched edge reads tidy from sofa height. The recycled fibres give a lightweight handle, so moving it to hoover underneath takes seconds. Add the underlay and the whole setup feels more cushioned, grips better and insulates a touch more.
Your pre-queue checklist
- Confirm the footprint with masking tape before you go.
- Plan to pick up a cut-to-size anti-slip underlay.
- Check your doorway widths if you’re carrying it home on foot.
- Pick a shade that works with your lighting after dusk as well as daylight.
Extra gains: warmth, bills and care that pays off
How a rug can shave heating costs
Hard floors feel colder because they conduct heat from your feet and create draught paths. A rug interrupts that path. Many households find they can drop the thermostat by around 1°C when rooms feel less stark. A rough rule of thumb suggests that can trim heating energy by about 5–7%, depending on your system and insulation. The comfort gain arrives instantly; the savings show over a season.
Simple upkeep that keeps it looking good
Shake out grit before vacuuming to reduce abrasion. Treat new rugs with a no-shoes policy for the first week to minimise early scuffs. If you own pets, choose a mid-tone that hides hairs and rotate more often. For stubborn marks, test cleaners on a corner. If you spot loose threads, clip them rather than pulling to avoid a run.
If you need to visualise before buying, sketch your room and mark key pieces. Drop a 115 × 175 cm rectangle into the plan and check door swings, vents and cable runs. This five-minute exercise prevents crowding and reveals the best orientation. Add the underlay cost to your mental budget, and you’re still close to €25 for a warmer, calmer room.