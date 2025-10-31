Sir Terry Wogan’s £3.75m Taplow estate: 6 bedrooms, pool and Windsor views — would you move in?

A Thames-side retreat with storybook charm, generous rooms and broad lawns now opens a fresh chapter for new owners.
Set on a quiet lane near Taplow, this Edwardian Arts and Crafts-style home linked to Sir Terry Wogan returns to the market with scale, serenity and striking views you can measure in miles.
A beloved broadcaster’s Taplow retreat
Sir Terry Wogan’s former family home, Hitcham Close, sits just outside the Buckinghamshire village of Taplow, near Maidenhead. He and his wife, Helen, bought the property in 1975, raised their children here and held onto it for decades. After Sir Terry’s death in 2016, the house stayed in the family. Following Helen’s passing last year, their children have decided to sell.
Guide price £3.75 million. Around 6,500 sq ft across three storeys. Six bedrooms. Five reception rooms. Views to Windsor Castle.
The address balances privacy with proximity. Taplow station sits on the Elizabeth line. Trains reach London Paddington in under 30 minutes. Windsor, Bray and the Chilterns are close for weekends, while Heathrow and the M4 open broader routes.
Space made for real life
The front door reveals a generous entrance hall, warmed by a timber fireplace. A hand-carved staircase in the Arts and Crafts tradition anchors the heart of the home. Proportions suit gatherings and day-to-day living. A drawing room opens to the garden for easy flow. A second sitting room offers a quieter corner. A separate dining room stands ready for larger meals.
The kitchen brings natural light, a broad island and a breakfast bar for quick plates and long chats. A utility room keeps chores out of sight. A conservatory pulls the garden indoors across the seasons. A study answers the home-working brief without stealing space from family life.
Flexible top-floor living
The first floor holds four principal bedrooms and three bathrooms. The top floor converts versatility into a plan. Two further bedrooms sit alongside their own sitting room and kitchen. That arrangement suits visiting family, an au pair, a live-in housekeeper or an adult child who wants independence. It can also act as a quiet base for a home business, subject to permissions.
|Guide price
|£3,750,000
|Internal area
|Approx. 6,500 sq ft
|Accommodation
|6 bedrooms, 5 reception rooms, multiple bathrooms
|Storeys
|3
|Guest layout
|Top-floor suite with sitting room and kitchen
|Parking
|Driveway behind wrought-iron gates; integral triple garage
Grounds with Windsor in sight
The plot stretches out behind the house and frames a distant landmark: Windsor Castle. Planting shapes the view to pleasing effect. Lawns read as a green canvas for games and summer lunches. A tennis court and a swimming pool bring sport and leisure onto the doorstep. Terraces offer shaded breaks and evening suppers. Wrought-iron gates lead to ample private parking, and the triple garage adds further storage.
Private lane setting, tennis court, swimming pool, broad terraces and a framed view of Windsor Castle.
- For active households: on-site tennis and swimming cut travel time to zero.
- For commuters: Elizabeth line access keeps central London within half an hour.
- For multi-generational living: self-contained top floor offers separation and support.
- For entertainers: garden-to-drawing-room flow suits larger gatherings.
Arts and Crafts character, Edwardian scale
This is an Edwardian house shaped by Arts and Crafts principles. The staircase shows the handcrafted detail that movement prized. Timber, proportion and honest materials create a calm backdrop. Corners feel purposeful rather than ornate. The plan spreads across three storeys, so public rooms stay generous while bedrooms remain quiet. Large windows and the conservatory pull light deep into the ground floor, softening transitions between house and garden.
Local life and connections
Taplow edges the Thames and sits close to Maidenhead’s growing amenities. Cookham’s galleries and river walks lie north. Bray’s restaurants sit to the south. The Elizabeth line at Taplow links to the West End and the City. The M4 and M40 give direct routes by car. The area includes well-regarded state and independent schools, plus sporting clubs along the river and in the Chiltern foothills.
What the numbers mean for buyers
For a main residence at £3.75 million, standard stamp duty in England comes to about £361,250 under current bands. Buyers of an additional home face a 3% surcharge applied across the bands. Seek specific figures for your circumstances before committing.
Financing offers another lens. With a 40% deposit, a £2.25 million mortgage over 25 years at 5.5% gives a rough monthly repayment of about £13,800. Rates move, and fees can shift the picture, so model a range of outcomes to test affordability.
Who this house will suit
Families who want room to grow will value the five reception rooms and six bedrooms. Hybrid workers gain a defined study and quieter spaces upstairs. Buyers who love to host get broad entertaining areas and a seasonal rhythm around the terraces, pool and lawn. Those planning for ageing parents or returning graduates can use the top-floor suite without major alterations.
Practical notes before you book a viewing
Large Edwardian homes carry running costs. Check the EPC rating and ask for recent utility figures. Review servicing records for the pool, the tennis court surface and any plant. Inspect the conservatory glazing and roof junctions. Look closely at the timber staircase and external joinery for signs of movement or moisture. A full building survey should include drainage and mapping of any private services across the plot.
Think about year-round use. The pool and courts shine in summer; lighting and wind breaks can extend their season. Plan storage for sports kit in the triple garage. Consider low-maintenance planting for the borders if you prefer weekends on the court rather than in the beds. Security gates already set the tone; smart systems can add control without spoiling the period feel.