Sockshop advent showdown: would 25 pairs for £59.99 keep your feet happy past Christmas day?

December brings tiny daily choices that shape your mood and mornings. One small box could change cold commutes and cosier evenings.
Against a backdrop of rising non-chocolate calendars, a sock-led twist has stepped into view: 25 fresh pairs, a steady stream of colour, and a price that begs a value check. Here’s what the Sockshop 25 Pair Bamboo Christmas Advent Calendar promises, and how it stacks up for real households planning festive budgets.
A new advent habit
Advent calendars used to be a brief sugar rush. This one stretches utility far beyond 24 December. Sockshop’s edition packs 25 pairs of bamboo-blend socks into an illustrated box, with doors for every day from 1 December through Christmas Day. It comes in two size bands — women’s 4–8 and men’s 7–11 — both priced at £59.99.
25 days, 25 pairs, £59.99: that’s roughly £2.40 a pair, undercutting many high street bamboo socks by a clear margin.
What you actually get
Inside, each day reveals a pair of ankle-length socks in a bamboo-rich blend with elastane for stretch. Expect a cheerful mix: obvious December icons for the early weeks, then calmer patterns you can wear through January — polka dots, checks, bows, hearts and a few whimsical animals. Colours range from pastel pink and lilac to lemon, white and seasonal reds and greens. The cut sits just above the ankle, an easy match with trainers, everyday shoes and short boots.
Materials and feel
Bamboo-derived viscose is known for softness and smoothness against the skin. The fibre handles moisture better than many basic cotton weaves, which helps keep feet comfortable on long days. The touch of elastane keeps them snug without pinching, and makes pulling them on and off quick work.
Price, value and sizes
At £59.99, the arithmetic becomes part of the appeal. One calendar supplies almost a month of fresh pairs and reduces laundry pressure during the busiest weeks of the year. A fair comparison puts similar bamboo-blend socks commonly at £3–£6 per pair when bought individually, so the bundle lands on the favourable side of value for most families.
|Feature
|Detail
|Total pairs
|25 (including Christmas Day)
|Price
|£59.99 (approx. £2.40 per pair)
|Sizes
|Women’s 4–8; men’s 7–11
|Length
|Just above the ankle
|Blend
|Bamboo-derived viscose with elastane
|Design mix
|Festive motifs, then everyday patterns for year-round wear
|Packaging
|Sturdy outer box, 25 numbered inner boxes (reusable)
Little detail, big win: a 25th pair on Christmas Day, where many calendars stop at 24.
Comfort in daily use
The ankle cut makes sense for everyday trainers and work shoes, and avoids the slouch that can creep in with longer socks. Bamboo’s smooth handle suits sensitive skin better than scratchier blends. On the sofa, they feel soft and cosy; on a cold platform, they slide into trainers without bunching. For tall boots or hiking, you may still prefer mid-calf lengths, so think of this pack as your daily rotation rather than a technical drawer.
Packaging that keeps giving
The pastel outer box arrives decorated with a bow and holds 25 slim compartments. It survives storage without sagging, which opens a second life: refill it for a DIY calendar next year with stationery, tiny chocolates or mini toiletries. The individual boxes help ration small gifts for children or to make a “January cheer-up” set after the holidays.
Who will get the most from it
- Households replacing worn socks before winter without paying per pair at the till.
- People who like a mix of playful and plain designs for work and weekends.
- Anyone who runs cold on commutes and wants breathable, soft fabrics.
- Gift buyers needing one present that stretches across the whole month.
Potential watch-outs
Choice sits with the calendar, not with you, so you may open a colour you wouldn’t normally pick. The ankle length won’t suit taller boots or sport that needs compression. The two size bands cover most adults, but half sizes at the edges may prefer to size up for room or down for snugness depending on preference. Storage space matters: the box is a seasonal object, so plan where it will live until recycling or reuse.
Care, durability and everyday upkeep
To keep the fibres smooth and the elastane lively, a 30°C wash and line drying usually works best; check the care label on each pair. Rotating through 25 pairs reduces wear on any single set, which lengthens the life of the drawer as a whole. If you tend to lose singles, label pairs by week numbers with a discreet laundry pen inside the cuff — a small hack that keeps sets together.
The wider shift in advent calendars
Non-chocolate calendars now cover beauty, tea, toys and even DIY tools. Socks land in a sweet spot: they are genuinely useful, satisfy the daily surprise impulse, and avoid wasteful novelty. With a cost-per-day you can quantify, this edition leans practical while still feeling playful. For budgets squeezed by winter bills, a present that doubles as a month-long supply makes a strong case.
How to make the most of 25 pairs
A simple rotation that works
Set aside seven neutral pairs for workdays, eight playful pairs for weekends and nights in, and keep the rest unboxed for January. If a pattern feels too Christmassy after New Year, drop it into a “house socks” basket for lazy Sundays. For runners or gym sessions, slip a bamboo pair under a sport sock as a soft inner layer; it adds comfort without bulk.
Budget check and quick comparison
At £59.99, compare against buying a dozen mid-range socks in November plus a small advent on top. Many families find that the calendar replaces both a stocking filler and a practical winter shop. If two people share a size band at home, alternate days and split the drawer — the cost per person drops to under £30 while the daily surprise remains intact.
If you buy socks every winter anyway, the calendar turns a routine spend into a daily bit of cheer you’ll still wear in March.
Final practical notes
Match the size band to your largest foot measurement in the household to avoid tight cuffs. If you prefer deeper cuffs or calf coverage, save this set for shoes and short boots and supplement with a few taller pairs for frosty mornings. Keep the box and refill with tiny notes, challenges or recipes next year; the numbered doors make habit building easy for adults and children alike.
One last consideration: bamboo-viscose production varies. If fibre sourcing matters to you, check for certification notes on future releases or pair the calendar with a smaller purchase from a label that publishes its processing standards. For everyday comfort, soft feel and price-per-wear, this edition lands squarely on the side of sensible seasonal joy.