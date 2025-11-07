Stacey Solomon at Asda: are you ready for 336 cosy pieces? the £14 giant rose teapot serves 6

A new high-street drop is nudging us towards thicker throws, warm lighting and bigger brews as nights draw in.
Stacey Solomon’s latest George Home range has arrived at Asda just as the weather turns, bringing vintage florals, soft textures and practical pieces. The collection spans hundreds of items, yet one sage-green showstopper is already setting tongues wagging in the tea aisle.
What landed in stores this week
The autumn-winter 2025 “At Home with Stacey Solomon” collection covers bedroom, bathroom and dining, and it leans firmly into the cosy, cottagecore mood fans expect from the Pickle Cottage star. Think soft faux fur, friendly seasonal motifs and retro tableware that looks weekend-ready without demanding a stylist’s touch.
336 pieces dropped in store and online this week, with a festive capsule promised later in the season.
Seasonal highlights signal that Halloween is firmly back on the table. There’s a pumpkin-shaped serving bowl at £6, and a playful “bat and hats” duvet set from £16 that keeps the tone spooky-cute rather than gory. For texture-lovers, a faux fur ripple duvet set starts at £28, and fluffy cushions land at £10, including a floral ghost cushion that will raise smiles long after 31 October.
The £14 teapot people are already talking about
Centrepiece status goes to the green vintage rose print teapot, priced at £14. Early shoppers call it lovely yet enormous, and with good reason: it’s a family-size pot aimed at serious tea rounds. The stoneware body carries a sage-and-white rose motif that ties into this season’s appetite for nature-led greens and gentle pattern.
Holds around six large mugs, measures 29.5 × 27.5 × 24.5cm, and is billed as microwave-safe and machine-washable.
The design language sits between farmhouse nostalgia and practical modernity. The handle feels reassuring, the spout pours cleanly, and the generous profile makes it a talking point even when it’s parked on a shelf. If you like sets, the same print runs across cups and saucers, bowls, plates and a cake stand, so you can build a coordinated afternoon tea without straying off-budget.
How big is ‘enormous’ in everyday terms?
Most large mugs on British shelves hover between 330ml and 380ml. If a pot comfortably pours six of those, you’re looking at roughly 2 to 2.3 litres once filled to a practical brewing level. That capacity suits families, shared houses and anyone hosting a book club or Sunday roast crowd. It also keeps the refill queue short when the match goes to extra time.
- For families: brew once and carry on serving, rather than juggling kettles and timers.
- For guests: the statement print looks photo-ready, even on a mismatched table.
- For everyday: stoneware keeps tea warmer for longer than thin porcelain.
Matching pieces and price points
The green rose print isn’t a one-hit wonder. It threads through an accessible set of tabletop staples, many of which sit at pocket-money prices.
|Item
|Price
|Status noted
|Teapot, vintage green rose print
|£14
|Available at launch
|Matching cup and saucer set
|£7
|Available at launch
|Cake stand
|£14
|Available at launch
|Cereal bowl
|£3.50
|Available at launch
|Dinner plate
|£4
|Available at launch
|Pasta bowl
|—
|Sold out online
|Side plate
|—
|Sold out online
Budget check: a teapot plus four cup-and-saucer sets totals £42 — a four-person tea spread under £50.
Cosy textures and seasonal touches beyond the table
Solomon has doubled down on softness for AW25. The faux fur ripple duvet set starts at £28 and brings hotel-level tactility to a simple bedroom refresh. Partner it with £10 fluffy cushions for layering without blowing your boiler budget. Those leaning playful can sling the floral ghost cushion on a hallway bench or child’s room for a seasonal wink that still feels homely.
The colour story nudges green to the fore. That lines up with a biophilic mood seen across British homes this year, where plants, sage paint and botanical prints soften rented flats and new-build neutrals alike. The vintage rose motif taps that urge in a friendly, not-too-precious way: refined enough for Sunday cake, relaxed enough for midweek beans on toast.
Availability and how to bag the best bits
The drop has hit stores and the website, and some SKUs are moving fast. Side plates and pasta bowls in the signature print have already gone online. If you want the coordinated look, head in early or set stock alerts. Mixing in plain white pieces buys time while you wait for restocks and keeps the table from feeling too matchy.
Practical tea tips for a crowd-size pot
Use one teaspoon of loose tea per person plus one for the pot. For bags, think one per 250–300ml if you like a strong brew. Pre-warm the pot with a slosh of hot water to help temperature hold. Once poured, pop the lid back on between rounds to retain heat. A trivet under the pot protects wooden tables, especially on longer chats.
Milk first or last will always divide the room. For a large pot, milk in the cup gives each person control. A small jug on the side avoids double-dipping spoons and speeds up serving when you’ve got six mugs to fill.
Care notes before you put the kettle on
The teapot is presented as microwave-safe and machine-washable, which signals fuss-free daily use. Always check the care stamp on the base before microwaving any glazed piece, especially if a metallic accent sneaks into a seasonal variant. Handwashing a few times a month helps preserve sharpness of the print on frequently used stoneware.
Style it without overspending
Pair the green rose print with natural textures: a jute runner, plain linen napkins and a small potted herb. That keeps the table restful and lets the motif lead. If you missed the pasta bowls, mix in matte sage ceramics from your cupboard. The shared colour thread keeps things coherent, and the price of entry stays low.
If you’re building a starter set for two, allocate £28: the teapot (£14) plus two cup-and-saucer sets (£7 each). Add the £14 cake stand when hosting, or skip it and steer the budget to the £6 pumpkin bowl for weekend soup-and-sourdough lunches. The range flexes depending on whether you’re dressing a studio or feeding a full house.