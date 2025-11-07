Stacey Solomon at ASDA: are you buying the £14 rose teapot for 6 mugs, from the 336-piece drop?

Autumn has crept in with soft textures, heritage patterns and a flurry of eager shoppers scanning shelves for cosy upgrades.
ASDA’s latest home drop with Stacey Solomon has arrived just as the chill sets in, bringing vintage motifs, chunky textures and seasonal accents. Fans have zeroed in on one piece in particular, a green rose print teapot priced at £14, as the collection lands in store and online with hundreds of options.
Why the £14 rose teapot is causing a stir
The stand-out of Stacey’s autumn–winter 2025 line is a stoneware teapot dressed in a sage-and-white rose motif. Priced at £14, it’s been praised by early buyers for its generous capacity and nostalgic styling, and it anchors a broader dining and serveware story running through the range.
The teapot holds roughly six generous mugs, making it a crowd-pleaser for family breakfasts, playdate brews and weekend hosting.
ASDA lists the design as microwave-safe and suitable for the dishwasher, which should appeal to busy households. The botanical print tracks this season’s love affair with green interiors and biophilic accents, while the traditional silhouette keeps it grounded in kitchen classics.
The design and the details
Shoppers get a substantial piece here. The stoneware body measures around 29.5 x 27.5 x 24.5 cm, so it reads “statement” on an open shelf yet still slots on a tray. The curved handle and high spout help with pouring control, a plus when you’re filling multiple mugs at once.
The motif aligns with Stacey’s broader styling notes this season: vintage references, creamy whites, and leafy greens that soften utilitarian spaces. Because it’s stoneware, heat retention is decent, keeping tea warm across a long chat. Pair it with snug-knit table linens for a layered, tactile look.
The same green rose print appears across cake stands, cups, saucers, bowls and dinner plates, turning one teapot into a co-ordinated tablescape.
Build the set without blowing the budget
The rose pattern extends across the dining range, giving shoppers plenty of mix-and-match routes. Stock movement has been brisk, with some shapes already scarce online, so timing matters if you want a full set.
- Cups and saucers: £7 per set for a quick style lift at tea time.
- Cake stand: £14, a centrepiece for afternoon bakes or celebratory puddings.
- Cereal bowls: £3.50 each, practical for weekday breakfasts.
- Dinner plates: £4 each to scale up everyday dining.
- Pasta bowls and side plates: reported sold out online in the rose print at launch.
At-a-glance shopping guide
|Item
|Price
|Key feature
|Current status
|Green rose teapot
|£14
|Approx. 6-mug capacity; stoneware
|Available in store; check online for stock
|Cups & saucers
|£7
|Co-ordinates with teapot print
|Limited sizes online
|Cake stand
|£14
|Matching serveware
|In demand
|Cereal bowl
|£3.50
|Everyday essential
|Widely available at launch
|Dinner plate
|£4
|Retro pattern, modern scale
|Selling quickly
Beyond the brew: the wider Stacey Solomon range
The collection spans around 336 pieces, with bedding, bath, dining and seasonal décor front and centre. Tactile textures and playful motifs speak to Stacey’s “cosy first” brief, with prices designed to anchor a full autumn refresh without shock at the till.
- Faux fur ripple duvet set from £28 for instant warmth and a neat hotel-bed look.
- Fluffy faux-fur cushions at £10 each to soften sofas and reading nooks.
- Pumpkin-shaped serving bowl at £6 for movie-night snacks or Halloween treats.
- “Bat and hats” duvet set from £16 for a tongue-in-cheek seasonal switch.
- Floral ghost cushion at £10, a playful twist on spooky-cute styling.
A festive capsule is scheduled later in the season, hinting at winter table settings and giftable textiles that echo the same heritage palette.
How big is “big”? Capacity and care, decoded
If a “six-mug” claim feels abstract, think volume. A typical large mug holds around 350 ml. Six mugs mean roughly 2.1 litres of tea, close to the upper reach for domestic teapots. That explains the footprint and the deliberate handle geometry. Pre-warm with hot water to help heat retention, especially if you brew in cooler rooms.
For care, stoneware is robust. The piece is listed as microwave-safe, useful for briefly reheating, and suitable for the dishwasher for straightforward clean-up. Avoid sudden thermal shocks, like moving it from a cold worktop to boiling water, and don’t use it on a hob. A soft sponge protects the glaze; stack with a cloth between pieces if you’re building a set.
Stock tactics so you don’t miss out
High-visibility lines in ASDA’s design collabs often sell through in days, with restocks trickling to stores on varied schedules. Call ahead for local inventory, and check early in the day when new pallets are worked onto the floor. If online stock flags as gone, look for neighbouring stores, where availability can differ by region.
What the trend says about our kitchens
Britain’s kitchens are leaning greener—literally. Post-neutral interiors have shifted toward sage and olive, with floral and leaf motifs softening glossy appliances and hard surfaces. The rose print speaks to that mood: heritage without fuss, a warm edge to practical spaces. Teapots, once relegated to formality, are back as everyday tools thanks to homeworking and longer, slower mornings.
Practical extras for tea lovers
Want café-level consistency? Use a simple ratio: 250–300 ml of water per teabag for a strong brew, slightly less for delicate blends. If you’re filling the pot to its brim, allow headroom to avoid spills on pour. A removable stainless strainer helps with loose leaves without complicating wash-up. For hard-water areas, a quick descale with a teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda in warm water keeps the interior fresh.
Hosting tip: match the rose serveware with plain cream plates to keep the table balanced. For autumn gatherings, add a rough linen runner and a couple of small gourds to stitch the teapot’s green notes into the rest of the room. If you missed the pasta bowls online, pair the dinner plates with deep cereal bowls for soups or stews until restocks land.