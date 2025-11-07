You paid £76 last autumn: will M&S leather ankle boots spare your feet on 8-hour days this year?

As temperatures drop and commutes stretch, footwear suddenly determines mood, posture and pace. One high-street pair is making noise today.
M&S has released leather ankle boots pitched as a smart fix for crisp mornings and long days. They promise comfort technology, an easy zip entry and a design that shifts from office to school run without fuss. At £76, the question is simple: are they worth a spot by your door when the weather turns?
What’s new and why shoppers care
The M&S Collection leather block heel chisel toe ankle boots land just as outfits pivot to knits and coats. The brand pairs real leather with a low, stable block heel and a sleek chisel toe, then adds a side zip to speed up exits. Two colours headline the range: black for daily duty and burgundy for a subtle shot of colour.
Price: £76. Upper: real leather. Fastening: side zip. Colours: black and burgundy. Aim: style you can walk in.
This release leans on practicality as much as polish. Parents want a boot that handles playground gravel at 8.30am and a meeting room by 10. Office workers need cushioning that survives back-to-back hours. The sales pitch targets both groups with comfort tech and a shape that flatters trousers, denim and midi lengths.
Build and comfort tech
Under the leather sits M&S Freshfeet technology designed to limit odour-causing bacteria. Antibacterial foam padding lines the interior to soften impact and reduce pressure points. The low block heel spreads weight better than a thin heel, which helps when you’re on your feet for long stretches.
Freshfeet plus antibacterial foam padding aim to keep the inside fresher for longer during everyday wear.
The chisel toe gives a crisp profile without the squeeze of a severe point. A side zip removes the tug-of-war that elastic panels can bring on chilly mornings. The outsole grips pavements reliably in light rain, and the leather upper breaks in to match your stride with use.
Who will feel the benefit
- Commuters who stand on trains or walk between sites.
- Parents hopping between nursery, office and shops.
- Anyone who prefers a neat, structured toe without stiletto pressure.
- Wardrobes built on black, grey, navy and denim that welcome a burgundy accent.
Style notes and outfit mileage
A black pair anchors weekday uniforms. Try tailored trousers and a fine-knit roll neck, then swap to straight-leg denim and a pea coat for Saturday. Burgundy adds depth to camel, charcoal and ecru, and looks sharp with ribbed tights and midi skirts.
The chisel toe tidies a wide-leg silhouette and streamlines a trench. The block heel nudges height just enough to lift hems off wet pavements. With a side zip, you clear the door in seconds.
Price check and the case for value
At £76, these sit in the “affordable leather” bracket of the high street. Similar leather ankle boots range widely, and many sacrifice interior padding to hit a lower ticket. The M&S pair invests in odour control and cushioning, which matters if you clock serious time in them between September and March.
|Feature
|M&S leather ankle boots
|Price
|£76
|Upper
|Real leather
|Heel
|Low block, everyday height
|Toe
|Chisel profile
|Fastening
|Side zip
|Comfort
|Freshfeet odour control + antibacterial foam padding
Think in cost-per-wear terms. If you wear them three times a week across 20 autumn and winter weeks, that’s 60 outings. Your cost per wear drops to around £1.27 before spring even starts. Stretch them into spring showers with trousers and a mac, and that figure falls again.
Care, longevity and weather sense
Leather rewards simple maintenance. Brush off grit, then use a protective spray before first wear and after wet days. Condition occasionally to prevent cracking at flex points. Dry naturally away from radiators to maintain shape. A cobbler can refresh heels and outsoles once they flatten, extending service into next season.
Protection spray before the first outing and calm, natural drying after rain keep leather looking sharp longer.
These are not hiking boots. They cope with light showers and brisk pavements, not muddy paths or deep puddles. Keep suede pairs for dry spells and leather for mixed forecasts, then rotate to allow interiors to air out between uses.
Sizing, fit and break-in tips
- Wear a medium-weight sock on first wear to test volume and reduce rubbing.
- Add a thin insole if you sit between sizes and want a snugger hold at the heel.
- If you have a high instep, a side zip helps, but check the throat height to avoid pressure.
- Wide forefeet may need a gradual break-in; 30–60 minutes indoors on day one helps the leather flex.
- If you use orthotics, remove the stock insole only if it’s designed to lift out.
Real-life use cases
On an office day with two short walks and a supermarket stop, the block heel takes tiled floors and pavements in stride. The antibacterial padding cushions steps on hard concourses. For school runs, the side zip speeds exits and re-entries, and the toe keeps the shape smart with straight-leg jeans.
For an evening out, the chisel silhouette pairs with a knit dress and tights, with enough support to stand at a bar or sit through a show without heel fatigue.
What to watch for
Leather can scuff at the toe when driving or on escalators. A cream polish brings back colour on black; burgundy needs a matching or neutral cream to avoid dark patches. Chisel toes look neat but can feel snug if you have square toes; try a thin wool sock rather than thick sport socks.
Odour-control tech helps, but ventilation still matters. Rotate pairs across the week and remove boots promptly after a wet commute to let interiors breathe. If you need full waterproofing, add a dedicated protector and consider overshoes for heavy rain days.
How to wear them this week
- Monday: black boots + navy cigarette trousers + grey merino knit + trench.
- Wednesday: burgundy boots + ecru denim + striped tee + camel blazer.
- Friday: black boots + midi skirt + ribbed tights + cropped cardigan.
- Sunday: burgundy boots + dark jeans + quilted jacket for the park and brunch.
The bottom line for autumn wardrobes
The M&S leather ankle boots read practical first, polished second. Real leather brings structure, the block heel supports daily movement, and Freshfeet tackles long-wear freshness. At £76, they slot into the space between bargain and premium, with enough comfort tech to serve busy weeks.
If you want a single pair to bridge work and weekend without a change in your bag, this model earns a look. Use protection spray, rotate wear, and keep a neutral polish at the ready. With that routine, you’ll get a full season now and a head start when spring arrives.