Stacey Solomon at Asda: will you grab the £14 rose print teapot pouring 6 mugs from 336 pieces?

The cosiest corner of the high street just shifted again, as a celebrity favourite leans into heritage florals and snug textures.
Stacey Solomon’s new autumn–winter homeware drop for George at ASDA has landed, and one green floral teapot is doing the talking. The collection leans warm, tactile and practical, with prices fit for weekly-shop budgets and sizes made for real family life.
Why shoppers are talking about a £14 teapot
The range spans 336 pieces, but the vintage-style green rose print teapot has emerged as the conversation-starter. It costs £14. It’s stoneware. It holds far more than a dainty brew. And it matches a broader print story that stretches from cake stands to bedding.
£14, stoneware and described as “lovely but enormous” — the green rose teapot pours at least six large mugs, according to one review.
- Price: £14 for the green rose print teapot
- Material: stoneware with a sage-green vintage rose motif
- Care: microwave-safe and machine-washable
- Scale: at least six large mugs, based on shopper feedback
- Dimensions: 29.5 x 27.5 x 24.5 cm
The look: vintage roses, calming green
The print sits in sage and white, which plays to 2025’s evergreen trend for earthy greens and soft biophilic cues. The motif threads across dinnerware, serveware and textiles, so the teapot can anchor a coordinated table without feeling formal. The finish reads nostalgic, but the palette keeps it fresh.
That green rose print is the range’s standout story, repeated on cups, saucers, cake stands, cereal bowls, dinner plates and even bedding.
The size: six mugs and then some
One shopper calls it “lovely but enormous,” and the footprint backs that up. At 29.5 x 27.5 x 24.5 cm, it’s a showpiece as much as a server. If a large mug is roughly 350 ml, you’re looking at a pot in the region of two litres when filled sensibly, which suits family breakfasts, craft afternoons and book-club nights.
That scale brings perks. Fewer refills for guests. Hot water stays warmer in a bigger mass. The handle and spout look proportioned for steady pouring, which matters when people hover for a top-up.
Practicality: microwave-safe and machine-washable
Design hasn’t elbowed out daily life. The teapot is microwave-safe and machine-washable, which saves time in busy homes. Stoneware tolerates regular use, though you should avoid sudden temperature shocks. Let just-boiled water rest for a moment before pouring to protect glaze integrity.
What else is in the new Stacey Solomon range
The drop covers the bedroom, bathroom and dining table, with a seasonal nod to Halloween and a festive capsule arriving later this season. Textures skew plush. Shapes skew rounded and friendly. Prices stay sharp.
|Item
|Price
|Notes
|Green rose print teapot
|£14
|Stoneware; microwave-safe; machine-washable; “lovely but enormous”
|Cups and saucers (matching)
|£7
|Coordinates with the teapot motif
|Cake stand (matching)
|£14
|Same green rose print
|Cereal bowl (matching)
|£3.50
|Print repeats across everyday pieces
|Dinner plate (matching)
|£4
|Part of the wider dinnerware set
|Pasta bowl (matching)
|—
|Sold out online at launch
|Side plate (matching)
|—
|Sold out online at launch
|Pumpkin-shaped serving bowl
|£6
|Seasonal, playful and practical for snacks
|‘Bat and hats’ duvet set
|From £16
|Spooky-cute bedding theme
|Faux fur ripple duvet set
|From £28
|Soft, cosy texture for colder nights
|Faux-fur cushion
|£10
|Snuggly accent for sofas and beds
|Floral print ghost cushion
|£10
|Whimsical seasonal accent
Pasta bowls and side plates in the green rose print have already gone online, pointing to quick sell-through on coordinated pieces.
How to make the green rose set work in your home
- Pair with plain linen in cream or oatmeal to let the print breathe.
- Layer different greens — sage, olive, forest — for a calm, collected table.
- Use the teapot as a centrepiece with a low cake stand to add height without clutter.
- Mix in unprinted white bowls to stretch the set while keeping the look cohesive.
- Add one textured element, such as a faux-fur cushion on a bench, to echo the range’s tactile feel.
Stock and timing: how to buy without missing out
The range landed in stores and online this week, and early sell-outs suggest strong demand. The coordinated dinnerware pieces move first, as hosts often buy in sets. Check larger stores for restocks, and consider upgrading in stages: start with the teapot, then add cups, then plates. A festive capsule is due later in the season, so expect a second wave that will refresh the theme for December tables.
The fastest movers are the coordination heroes — pasta bowls and side plates vanished online at launch — so act early if you want a full set.
Is a “big” teapot right for you?
If you often brew for four or more, a larger pot cuts fuss and keeps the conversation flowing. It also suits batch hot chocolate and herbal infusions. For couples or solo sippers, a bigger pot still earns its place at weekends or when guests drop by, but consider topping it to two-thirds to keep pours steady and prevent over-steeping. A removable strainer can help manage loose-leaf tea in larger volumes.
Why green keeps winning on British tables
Green reads restful under autumn light and anchors with natural wood, rattan and stone. It flatters baked goods and looks crisp beside white glaze. The biophilic push is more than a look; many households now prefer interiors that bring a hint of garden inside during shorter days. A rose motif adds a traditional note without slipping into fussy territory when the palette stays pared back.
Care notes and quick wins
Let boiling water settle for 30 seconds before filling to protect the glaze. Rinse the pot with warm water first to reduce thermal shock. When washing, avoid abrasive pads that dull the print. Store the lid slightly ajar after drying to prevent odour build-up. If tannin stains appear, a spoon of bicarbonate of soda with warm water lifts marks without harsh chemicals.