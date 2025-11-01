State pension age jumps from 66 to 67 next April: were you born 1961–1977 and ready to wait?

A quiet shift in the rules could change when you down tools, reshaping plans, savings targets and family expectations overnight.
Next spring marks the start of a phased timetable that nudges millions to work longer, with firm dates set in law and more reviews on the horizon.
What changes next April
The State Pension age will begin rising from 66 to 67 from April, with the transition completing by 2028. Parliament approved the schedule in the Pensions Act 2014, which accelerated the move by eight years compared with earlier plans.
The rise to 67 starts next April and finishes by 2028. If your birthday falls between 6 March 1961 and 5 April 1977, your State Pension age will be 67.
Rather than a single “switch-on” date, the increase works on birthdays. People born between 6 March 1961 and 5 April 1977 will reach State Pension age on their 67th birthday.
A further rise from 67 to 68 is on the statute book for 2044 to 2046 under the Pensions Act 2007, although that timetable could change after future reviews.
Who is affected and when
If you were born before 6 March 1961, the current State Pension age of 66 applies. If you were born on or after 6 March 1961, expect to claim from 67. The Department for Work and Pensions will write to affected people well in advance to confirm dates.
|Period
|Change
|Who is affected
|From April 2026
|Phased rise begins
|Birthdays from 6 March 1961 onward move to 67
|By April 2028
|Transition completes
|All now reach State Pension age at 67
|2044–2046
|Scheduled rise to 68
|As set in current law (subject to review)
|2027
|Pension Commission findings
|Recommendations on saving and State Pension age
Why the timetable could move again
Law now requires a formal review of the State Pension age at least every five years. Those reviews weigh life expectancy, the share of adult life spent in retirement and wider economic and workforce trends. The Government Actuary’s Department prepares analysis, and an independent reviewer reports on what ministers should consider. Findings can lead to proposals to adjust the schedule, which must go through Parliament.
Regular reviews mean the age could shift again if evidence on longevity, work and public finances changes.
How to check your age and entitlements
The State Pension age is the earliest you can start receiving State Pension. It can differ from when you can access a workplace or personal pension, which typically have separate rules.
What an online check will tell you
- Your exact State Pension age, based on your date of birth
- When you qualify for Pension Credit
- When you become eligible for free bus travel, which is age 60 in Scotland
Knowing your date helps with planning contributions, bridging income and the timing of debt repayments or major purchases.
Maximising your State Pension record
HM Revenue and Customs reports that more than 10,000 payments worth £12.5 million have been made since the launch of its digital service to top up State Pensions. For many, it remains a time‑limited opportunity.
You have until 5 April 2025 to fill eligible National Insurance gaps back to 2006. After that, only the usual six tax years can be backfilled.
The extended window, introduced for those affected by new State Pension transitional rules, covers tax years from 6 April 2006 to 5 April 2018. Men born after 6 April 1951 and women born after 6 April 1953 can generally pay voluntary contributions to boost their new State Pension, subject to eligibility checks.
Some people qualify for National Insurance credits rather than needing to pay, including those who were caring, raising children, unemployed or too ill to work during certain periods.
How many years you usually need
You typically need at least 10 qualifying years of National Insurance contributions or credits to receive any State Pension. You normally need 35 qualifying years to get the full new State Pension. The years do not have to be consecutive.
Buying back missing years can pay off, but you should check whether you will naturally reach the full amount by continuing to work, or by securing credits you are entitled to. Paying for more years than you need will not increase the payout.
Practical steps to take now
- Confirm your State Pension age and forecasted amount.
- Check your National Insurance record for gaps and whether credits apply.
- Decide if topping up missing years makes sense for your situation and timeframe.
- Review workplace and personal pensions to plan a bridge if your retirement date moves.
- Factor in Pension Credit eligibility and bus pass rules for your nation within the UK.
- Watch for DWP letters confirming your State Pension age and keep your address up to date.
What the change means for your plans
For many born between 1961 and 1977, retirement dates shift by up to a year compared with expectations set when the age was 66. If you turn 67 in, say, August 2028, that is when State Pension can start. Those approaching the old age of 66 may need to fund an extra year before State Pension begins.
Bridging options include working longer, drawing from a workplace or personal pension earlier, taking part‑time work or using cash savings. Each path affects tax, investment growth and later‑life income. Sequence the steps so you do not drain flexible pots before State Pension provides a baseline.
Examples to make it concrete
Born 10 June 1961: you reach 67 on 10 June 2028, which becomes your State Pension age. Born 12 May 1970: you reach 67 in 2037. Born 3 March 1961: you remain under the 66 rule, as your birthday falls before the 6 March 1961 cut‑off.
Cut‑off dates matter. Moving a birthday by days can change your State Pension age by a full year.
What to watch next
The newly announced Pension Commission is examining how to boost pension saving, including auto‑enrolment rates, saving by the self‑employed and whether the State Pension age still meets its policy aims. Its findings are due in 2027. Ministers will then decide whether to propose changes, which would need Parliamentary approval.
Life expectancy trends, labour market participation in later life and the health of public finances will shape those choices. People still years from retirement should keep an eye on the five‑year reviews and build flexibility into their plans.
Extra pointers that could save you money
If you claimed Child Benefit, ensure the National Insurance credits were applied to the correct partner’s record. If you cared for someone, investigate carer’s credits. If sickness or unemployment interrupted your work history, check whether those periods already gave you credits before paying voluntarily.
Consider how the shift interacts with other benefits. Pension Credit can boost income for those on lower means once you reach the qualifying age. Travel concessions vary by nation: Scotland offers free bus travel from 60, while eligibility elsewhere often aligns with State Pension age.