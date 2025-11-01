State pension age jumps to 67 next April: were you born 1961–1977 and planning to retire at 66?

Millions are reassessing their retirement plans as shifting rules, reviews and looming deadlines reshape when income from the state will begin.
Timetables for the State Pension are moving again, and the change carries real consequences for budgets, tax planning and work decisions. A new commission, rolling reviews and a hard deadline for voluntary National Insurance top-ups add urgency for anyone nearing retirement.
What changes next April
The State Pension age begins to rise from 66 to 67 next April, with the phase-in completing by 2028. This shift has been on the statute book since the Pensions Act 2014 and will affect people differently depending on their date of birth.
From next April, people born between 6 March 1961 and 5 April 1977 reach State Pension age at 67, not 66.
Letters from the Department for Work and Pensions will go out well in advance to those affected. The move does not alter when you can access a workplace or personal pension, which depends on the scheme rules and your own choices.
Who is affected and when
The increase to 67 rolls out in stages through to 2028. A further rise from 67 to 68 remains scheduled between 2044 and 2046 under the Pensions Act 2007. Parliament would need to approve any decision to change that timetable.
|Period
|New State Pension age
|Who is affected
|From April 2026 to 2028
|67
|People born 6 March 1961 to 5 April 1977 (phased by birth date)
|2044 to 2046
|68
|As legislated in the Pensions Act 2007 (details to be reviewed)
|Every five years
|Review point
|Government must reassess State Pension age against life expectancy and other factors
|By 2027
|Commission findings
|Pension Commission reports on saving rates, self-employed coverage and State Pension age
Why the review matters
A statutory review every five years tests whether people spend a reasonable share of adult life in retirement. The Government Actuary’s Department will analyse longevity trends and time spent in later life. Dr Suzy Morrissey will advise on the broader considerations ministers should weigh, including fairness between generations and the labour market.
Ministers can propose changes after the review reports, but any shift must pass through Parliament. That means future rises could arrive earlier or later than pencilled, depending on the evidence and political decisions.
How to check your date and entitlements
You can use the official online checker at any age to confirm when your State Pension will start. The tool also helps with planning around related benefits and concessions.
- When you reach State Pension age
- When you qualify for Pension Credit
- When you gain concessionary bus travel (age 60 in Scotland)
Knowing your exact State Pension date lets you plan work, savings withdrawals and benefit claims with precision.
Top up options before the April 2025 deadline
Thousands have already used the digital service to plug National Insurance gaps. More than 10,000 payments, worth £12.5 million, have gone through since launch. For many, the bigger opportunity lies in the soon-closing window to buy back older missing years.
Normally you can only pay voluntary NI for the past six tax years. The Government extended that limit for those covered by new State Pension transitional rules, allowing payments all the way back to 2006. That window closes on 5 April 2025. After that, the standard six-year rule returns.
Deadline: you can fill NI gaps as far back as 2006 only until 5 April 2025 — then the door shuts.
Men born after 6 April 1951 and women born after 6 April 1953 can make voluntary contributions to boost the new State Pension, subject to their record. Some people qualify for NI credits instead of paying, including those who cared for children or relatives, were unemployed or too ill to work. Credits can fill holes in your record without a cash outlay.
How many years do you need?
You usually need at least 10 qualifying years to get any State Pension. You typically need 35 qualifying years to receive the full new State Pension. These years do not need to be consecutive. If you expect to work longer, you may not need to buy missing years. If you plan to stop early or work part-time, topping up can raise your future income.
What this means for your plans
If you expected State Pension at 66 but now face 67, you need a bridging plan for 12 months. That could be extra work, drawing on private pensions, using ISAs, or trimming spending.
- Confirm your State Pension date and forecast.
- Check your NI record for gaps and assess credits.
- Decide whether voluntary NI offers value before 5 April 2025.
- Review workplace and personal pension access ages and penalties.
- Model a 12-month gap in income and set a cash buffer.
Some people choose to defer the State Pension once they reach eligibility. Deferral can increase your weekly payment. The uplift builds for each week deferred, which can improve long-term income if you remain in work or have other resources. The trade-off lies in how long you need to live to recoup the forgone payments. A financial plan that compares deferral gains against tax bands and investment returns helps you judge the balance.
Self-employed and lower earners
The new commission will examine how to boost savings among the self-employed, who often miss out on automatic enrolment and employer contributions. If you run your own business, review Class 2 and Class 4 NI records, and consider setting up or increasing regular pension contributions. Low earners and those taking career breaks should check for NI credits linked to Child Benefit or carer responsibilities, which can protect State Pension entitlement without incurring costs.
Two practical scenarios to pressure-test your plan
Born July 1962, turning 64 this year: you reach State Pension age at 67. If you planned to finish work at 66, you need one extra year of income. You could delay retirement or draw £1,000 a month from a private pension for 12 months while keeping withdrawals within your personal allowance to limit tax.
Born February 1970, age 55: you have over a decade to run. Check your NI record now. If you have five missing years and plan to work full time for 12 more years, you may not need to buy all of them. You could rely on future qualifying years, use NI credits for any eligible gaps, and only top up strategically if the forecast shows a shortfall.
Key takeaways to act on this month
Action points: verify your State Pension age, download a forecast, review NI gaps, and decide on any top-ups before April 2025.
The coming shift to 67 will change cash flow for many households. A clear timetable, a reviewed NI record, and a realistic retirement budget reduce the risk of shortfalls. Build in contingencies: part-time work, flexible pension withdrawals, or a bigger rainy-day fund help you navigate the extra year.
Finally, watch the 2027 commission report and the five-yearly review. Those findings could shape the path to 68 and beyond. A plan you refresh annually keeps you ready if the goalposts move again.