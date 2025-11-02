Stop trampling your money: are you tossing £160 per kilo underfoot with mint, nettles and thyme?

Autumn slows the garden, yet value gathers quietly at the edges. The surprise sits underfoot, green, fragrant and overlooked.
Across paths, verges and back gardens, so-called weeds and everyday herbs stack flavour, aroma and cash value as temperatures fall. Dry them with care, label them well, and you turn scruffy corners into a winter pantry and a modest income stream.
What hides beneath your boots
Mint creeps near the tap. Nettles ring the compost heap. Wild thyme clings to sun-baked edges. Sage, chives and oregano hold late-season oils as nights cool. These plants work twice: they lift soups and roasts, and they carry a market price that surprises many shoppers.
Artisanal dried thyme and oregano commonly sell for €100–€180 per kilo, with select batches reaching €200.
That gap between home-grown cost and shop price is where value lives. A handful of clean jars and a string line can bridge it.
Harvest timing that boosts both flavour and price
The final days of October bring concentrated aromas before first hard frosts. Pick on a dry, mild day, once the morning dew has lifted. Choose stems just before flowering for peak essential oils. That rule suits mint, sage, thyme, oregano and young nettles.
- Cut stems a few centimetres above the base to protect regrowth.
- Use clean secateurs to prevent off-notes and disease spread.
- Carry breathable bags or baskets; avoid plastic that traps moisture.
- Leave a third of each patch standing to support wildlife and spring vigour.
Pick before midday on a dry day. Warm air, low surface moisture and intact oils mean cleaner drying and brighter flavour.
Drying that pays: simple methods, fewer mistakes
You can dry most kitchen herbs without gadgets. Aim for slow, gentle dehydration that protects colour and scent. Excess heat bakes leaves and flattens flavour.
Air-drying done right
Bundle small bunches with twine and hang them upside down in a dark, airy space. A shed, attic or airing cupboard works if humidity stays low. Space bunches so air can move freely. Turn or fluff bundles daily with a light touch.
Low-heat oven or dehydrator
Set temperature below 40°C. Prop the oven door slightly ajar to let moisture escape. Spread leaves in a single layer on trays. Check every 20 minutes and remove trays as soon as leaves feel crisp at the edges.
Target: brittle leaves that snap, not bake. Keep the drying temperature under 40°C to protect essential oils.
How long should it take?
Air-drying takes 5–14 days depending on humidity, leaf thickness and airflow. A low oven or dehydrator can finish mint or oregano in 2–4 hours. Drying completes when stems crack and leaves crumble cleanly between fingers.
Storage that protects flavour and value
Once the leaves snap, strip them and store them away from light and steam. Clear glass jars seal well, but keep them in a cupboard. Reused paper sachets suit short-term use in cool kitchens.
- Label jars with plant, location and harvest date.
- Fill jars three-quarters full to reduce oxygen exchange.
- Keep herbs whole where possible; crumble at the cooker to release the aroma.
Well-dried herbs hold their punch for 6–12 months if you keep them dark, cool and sealed.
How much are people really paying?
High street chains sell neat little pots for several pounds per 20 g. Specialist grocers and online sellers list premium, hand-dried herbs at eye-watering per-kilo rates. Home producers face negligible input costs if they already garden.
|Herb
|Dry yield from 1 kg fresh
|Typical retail price (€/kg)
|At-home cost estimate (€/kg)
|Thyme
|200–250 g
|100–180
|5–15
|Oregano
|200–300 g
|90–160
|5–15
|Mint
|120–200 g
|70–140
|5–15
|Nettles (young tops)
|80–150 g
|60–120
|5–20
|Sage
|150–220 g
|80–150
|5–15
Prices vary with origin, cleanliness, aroma, and whether a seller holds organic certification. Local markets or swap groups can match those mid-range figures if your jars look clean and your herbs smell lively.
From saucepan to side income
Season food at the end of cooking to keep aroma vivid. A pinch of dried sage transforms brown butter over gnocchi. Crushed mint finishes pea soup. Oregano wakes up roast tomatoes. Keep three small jars by the hob and refill from larger, dark-stored containers.
If you plan to sell, start small. Offer 15–25 g sachets with clear labels and batch dates. Note the harvest location. Share suggested uses. Many customers value transparency as much as flavour.
A well-labelled 20 g jar at €3.50 equals €175 per kilo, and the raw leaves cost you pennies.
Risks, rules and simple safeguards
- Correct identification: use a trusted field guide before you pick wild plants. Confusion can carry health risks.
- Clean sites: avoid roadside verges, dog-walking hotspots and sprayed fields. Rinse, then spin leaves dry before bundling.
- Allergies and interactions: nettles can irritate skin; some herbs interact with medication. Add caution on labels.
- Foraging laws: in many places you may gather small amounts for personal use but not uproot plants or harvest protected species. Check local bylaws and landowner permissions.
- Moisture control: if jars fog, the batch is not dry. Return it to trays to prevent mould.
A quick kitchen test for quality
Crush a teaspoon of leaves in your palm. If the aroma hits you instantly and lingers for a minute, the batch holds good oils. Roll a leaf edge: it should fracture without turning leathery. Weigh a small sample; if the weight stays stable over three days in a sealed jar, you have safe dryness.
Small numbers that change winter cooking
A single square metre of healthy mint can yield several hundred grams of dried leaves across the season. That is enough for infusions, rubs and a handful of gifts. Two square metres of thyme can fill a shoebox with jars by December. Those jars do more than season food; they anchor a habit of using what the garden already gives.
Extra ideas to stretch value
Blend herbs for specific dishes: a roast lamb mix (oregano, thyme, mint), a soup finisher (chives, sage), or a nettle-and-mint tea. Create small tasting sets for neighbours who cook. Keep a drying log with dates, weather and outcomes. You will spot patterns and shorten the learning curve.
If you enjoy numbers, run a simple simulation: track the weight of fresh herbs, the dried yield, time spent, and the going price at the nearest market. Even at the lower end—€70 per kilo—your saved shop spend and occasional sales can cover seeds, tools and a few winter treats. The ground was not just green after all; it quietly held a seasonal dividend.