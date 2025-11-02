Stuck for half-term cash, parents? 19 kid-pleasing days out under £5, plus free meals 27–31 October

Rain, leaves and an excitable brood? You’re not alone. Families across Britain want fun that doesn’t smash the budget.
With bills biting and school shoes already rinsing the purse, parents need simple wins. Here’s how to turn October half-term into a week of low-cost joy, from £0 woodland wanders to £1 suppers and pumpkin fun that won’t drain the bank card.
Free thrills on your doorstep
Trick-or-treat without the spend
Fancy dress doesn’t need a shop price tag. Raid drawers for old shirts, eyeliner, a sheet or cardboard crowns. Map a short route on well-lit streets and go early with younger children. Swap sweets at home to keep things fair and allergy-safe.
Set a sweets limit and a finish time before you leave. Kids follow rules better when they helped make them.
Pumpkin patch visits on a budget
Local pumpkin fields feel magical, but you don’t need to buy a wheelbarrow of gourds. Many sites charge little or nothing to wander, take photos and enjoy the scarecrow trails. If you do buy, weigh up price by kilogram versus a supermarket’s fixed price before you commit.
Carve or decorate for pennies
Supermarket pumpkins start around £1.59 at discount chains and about £2 in the big four. White “ghost” pumpkins sit closer to £3.20. Use teaspoons for scooping, a felt tip to sketch designs and tea lights you already own.
- No-carve hack: stick-on shapes, washi tape, or potato-stamp spots.
- Upside-down bat: flip the pumpkin, draw wings near the stalk and paint it black.
- Keep the seeds: rinse, salt and roast for a crunchy snack.
Feed them for less
Kids eat free or £1: what to know
Many chains run half-term offers between Monday 27 and Friday 31 October 2025. Deals often require a paying adult and may set time bands or menu limits. Ask in store and snap a photo of the sign so you can check the small print at the table.
One adult main can unlock up to two children’s meals in some cafés. Always ask before ordering to avoid surprises.
- Breakfast cafés: typical offer is kids free with an adult set breakfast.
- Family pubs: look for early-evening windows with £1 kids’ mains.
- Supermarket cafés: many run “eat for £1” with no minimum spend at certain times.
Fresh-air fixes that cost nothing
Woodland walks and hot chocolate dates
Pick a park loop and print a quick scavenger list: find a red leaf, a feather, three acorns, a Y-shaped stick. End with a flask of cocoa on a bench or a low-cost mug in the café if rain hits.
Garden centres as the “free zoo”
Many centres keep fish tanks, small animals and seasonal displays. Let the kids choose a plant for £1–£2 or a packet of bulbs. That tiny purchase buys a quiet wander and future blooms.
Free city farms worth a look
Several urban farms welcome visitors without an entry fee. Donations keep the gates open; carry coins if you can.
- Stonebridge City Farm, Nottingham
- Bath City Farm, Bath
- Hackney City Farm, east London
Some require booking a time slot in busy weeks. Check before you set out to avoid a wasted bus ride.
Rain-proof plans at home
Simple wins for grey afternoons
- Build a duvet den with fairy lights and read by torch.
- Kitchen disco with glow sticks. Keep a £1 bag for bath-time “neon night”.
- Cardboard city: scissors, cereal boxes, felt tips, and toy cars.
- Five-ingredient baking: flapjacks or banana muffins.
- Board-game tournament with a homemade paper trophy.
- Film club: one ticket token per snack to curb the sugar rush.
Give each child a mini budget, say £2, to spend on snacks or craft bits from the pound aisle. They learn choices; you keep costs steady.
Big days out on a shoestring
Free museums and galleries
Most national museums in cities are free entry. Plan one floor, not the entire building. Pack lunchboxes, refill water at fountains and pick one paid add-on at most.
Travel savings that add up
- Rail family savings: check railcards and off-peak group tickets.
- Two-for-one offers: many require a rail ticket as proof of travel.
- Bus day caps and family passes can beat parking fees in city centres.
What it might cost: quick planner
|Activity
|Where
|Typical cost per child
|Time needed
|Need to book?
|Trick-or-treat
|Local streets
|£0
|1–2 hours
|No
|Pumpkin carving
|Home
|£1.59–£3.20
|60–90 mins
|No
|Garden centre visit
|Local centre
|£0
|1–2 hours
|No
|City farm
|Nottingham, Bath, east London
|£0 (donation welcome)
|2–3 hours
|Sometimes
|Museum day
|City centre
|£0
|Half day
|Only for special shows
|Kids eat free/£1
|Cafés, pubs
|£0–£1 (with adult main)
|45–60 mins
|Not usually
|Glow-stick bath
|Home
|Pennies per stick
|30 mins
|No
Smart habits that cut costs fast
- Pack the basics: water, snacks, wipes, spare socks, a carrier bag for muddy shoes.
- Set a spend rule: one paid treat per day, or a £3 souvenir limit.
- Use a “fun jar”: kids earn tokens for helpful jobs and trade them for film night or a café hot chocolate.
- Photographs over purchases: take three photos at the pumpkin patch, skip the plastic trinkets.
Most of these ideas sit between £0 and £5 per child. The memories outlast the receipt.
Safety and sanity checks
When it gets dark early
- High-vis bands or glow sticks on wrists and rucksacks.
- Agree a meeting spot at crowded events.
- Carry plasters and a small torch.
When venues ask you to book
- Free attractions can still gate slots in half-term. Check the morning of your visit.
- If it’s full, switch to a park-and-picnic plan to save the day.
Bonus ideas if you’ve more time
Leaf art and window displays
Press leaves between books for two days, then glue to string for a window garland. Add a paper pumpkin for a friendly doorway welcome.
Mini film festival at home
Pick a theme, write tickets, dim the lights, and run two shorts with a home-made interval. Popcorn costs pennies when you buy kernels.
Need a quick two-hour plan?
- Option A: Park scavenger hunt, pond visit, cocoa on a bench. Cost: £0–£2.
- Option B: Garden centre animals, one £1–£2 plant, hot chocolate at home. Cost: £1–£2.
- Option C: Library story time, then glow-stick bath. Cost: pennies.
Half-term often feels expensive because plans creep. Decide the day’s anchor activity, pack snacks, and keep travel short. If you want to stretch further, combine a free museum with a kids-eat-£1 tea between 27 and 31 October.
Pumpkin patches, farms and garden centres bring autumn to life for small children. Older kids may prefer setting a £5 challenge: who can plan the best night in with that budget? Think pasta, garlic bread, a film and a shared bowl of roasted pumpkin seeds. That’s dinner, entertainment and a story to tell when the school gates open again.