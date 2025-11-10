The £20 Dunelm lamp neighbours are snapping up: will a 34 cm glow up transform your room tonight?

A gentle lighting change can soften sharp corners, calm busy evenings and make clutter fade, without ripping through your budget.
A £20 glass table lamp from Dunelm promises exactly that shift, pairing warm light with compact dimensions and a no‑fuss setup that suits real homes.
What makes it feel more expensive
Dunelm’s Kunal Glass Table Lamp doesn’t rely on flashy details. A clear, curved glass base keeps the profile light. A linen shade mutes glare and gives a soft edge to shadows. At 34 cm tall and roughly 20 cm wide, it sits neatly on a sideboard, small console or bedside without shouting for attention.
You don’t need tools or time. It arrives fully assembled. An inline switch sits on a two‑metre cable, so you can park it where it looks best rather than where the nearest socket dictates. It isn’t dimmable, which keeps the wiring simple, but the fabric shade naturally mellows the output. The fitting takes an E14 “candle” bulb, so you choose the brightness and colour temperature that suit your space.
For £20 you get a glass‑base table lamp with linen shade, 34 cm height, 20 cm width, a two‑metre cable, an inline switch and an E14 bulb fitting. It arrives assembled and is not dimmable.
Light quality and living with it
A 4–6 W LED candle bulb will cover most evening needs. Go warm white at 2700 K for that cosy, fireside feel; step to 3000 K if you prefer a slightly crisper look that still reads warm. Expect a comfortable pool of light for TV time and conversation, with enough focus for magazines or a quick email. For serious book sessions, pick an LED around 470–600 lumens.
The linen shade avoids hotspots and softens the edge of the beam, which helps small rooms feel calmer. Glass bases bounce a little ambient light back into the room during the day, so the lamp looks present even when it’s off.
Design choices that suit most rooms
The lamp comes in two colourways: Smoke and Bottle Green. Both play nicely with oak, walnut and painted furniture, and with the neutral schemes that dominate living rooms at the moment. Smoke reads airy and modern; Bottle Green adds depth on pale sideboards and looks handsome against clay and putty walls.
The base uses recycled glass, which reduces waste while keeping the finish clean. That nod to sustainability doesn’t change how you use it, but it does mean you’re not trading appearance for principle.
Smoke brings lightness on dark woods; Bottle Green adds contrast on pale consoles. Recycled glass keeps materials in circulation without compromising the look.
Sideboard styling in five minutes
- Balance the lamp with a low stack of books and a small bowl for keys; aim for a triangular arrangement.
- Place it 10–15 cm in from the edge to avoid glare on seating opposite.
- Pair with a framed print that sits just taller than the shade to anchor the corner.
- Hide slack cable behind the sideboard and keep the inline switch accessible at the front edge.
- Use a warm‑white LED for evenings; swap to neutral‑white for task days if your E14 bulb is selectable.
Where the value sits at £20
Many high‑street table lamps fall between £35 and £60 before bulbs. At £20, this undercuts typical spend while keeping materials that feel considered: glass and linen rather than plastic and gloss. Because the bulb isn’t bundled, you set both brightness and energy cost.
If you’re watching bills, LED is the easy win. Here’s what typical running costs look like with current LED options and common usage patterns. The figures assume 28p per kWh and are illustrative.
|LED bulb wattage
|Hours per day
|Energy per year
|Approximate annual cost
|4 W (≈ 350 lm)
|2 h
|2.9 kWh
|£0.81
|5 W (≈ 470 lm)
|3 h
|5.5 kWh
|£1.54
|6 W (≈ 600 lm)
|4 h
|8.8 kWh
|£2.46
What to check before you buy
- Bulb type: E14 candle. If you already have spare bulbs, make sure they fit.
- Brightness: aim for 470–600 lumens if you read beside it; 250–400 lumens for mood only.
- Colour temperature: 2700 K for cosiness; 3000 K if you want a touch more clarity.
- Placement: the two‑metre cable offers flexibility; measure your distance to the nearest socket first.
- Control: the inline switch sits on the cable; it isn’t dimmable, so all dimming must come from the bulb choice.
How it changes a busy room
Even when toys creep across the rug or laundry waits its turn, one lamp can carve out a calmer zone. A warm halo in the evening reduces contrast from the TV, softens harsh ceiling light and makes corners feel finished. Place it where the family naturally slows down: next to the end of the sofa, by the hallway bench, or on a bedroom chest where you drop a phone to charge.
Because the footprint stays compact, it helps smaller flats. Glass keeps the sightline open, so the piece reads lighter than a solid ceramic base. In daylight, the curved bottle shape catches light without adding visual bulk.
Practical tips for bulbs and safety
Pick an LED with an opal (frosted) envelope to avoid visible diodes through the linen. If your eyes are sensitive, look for a high‑CRI bulb (90+) for richer, more comfortable colour. Always match the lamp’s maximum wattage rating on its label, even with LED. Keep the shade at least a few centimetres from walls or curtains to let heat escape, and dust the linen occasionally to maintain an even glow.
A small upgrade with wide impact
This is a modest purchase with a broad job list: soften the room after work, warm up cold corners, and add a design note that blends with most schemes. The two colour options make choices simple, the materials punch above the price, and the running costs stay tiny with a sensible LED bulb.
If you stage your living room by layers—overhead, table, and floor—you’ll get more control over mood and energy use. The Kunal Glass Table Lamp slots into that plan neatly as the warm layer you switch on first, and the last one you leave glowing when the kettle boils or a night feed calls.