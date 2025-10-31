Time Out to cold Brits: 9 Canary Islands give you 18–20C winter sun in Europe – which will you pick?

As the mercury sinks and the wind bites, a short hop south still brings warm days, bright seas and long golden afternoons.
If you crave light and warmth without a long-haul slog, one European archipelago stands out this season. Time Out has named the Canary Islands as Europe’s best destination for guaranteed winter sun, praising their reliable 18–20C days, sandy beaches and mix of nature, food and family-friendly stays.
Time Out’s pick for guaranteed winter sun
Sitting off north-west Africa yet firmly Spanish, the Canary Islands bask in a mellow, subtropical climate that keeps jackets in the suitcase. While most of Europe shivers in single digits, the Canaries hold steady around the high teens to low twenties, with bright spells common and rain short-lived. That combination led Time Out’s travel editors to place the archipelago at the top of Europe’s winter-sun list for 2025.
The Canary Islands top Time Out’s European winter-sun ranking thanks to dependable 18–20C days, diverse beaches and easy access from the UK.
Winter here feels different. The Atlantic moderates temperatures, the trade winds keep extremes in check, and the islands’ varied landscapes offer choice: volcanic ridges, pine forests, palm-fringed coves and sweeping dunes. Resorts keep pools heated, coastal promenades stay lively, and daylight runs late enough for unhurried dinners on a terrace.
Which island suits your trip?
The Canaries aren’t one-size-fits-all. Time Out highlights Tenerife as the biggest and best-served, with everything from all-inclusive hotels to boutique stays and lively seaside towns. It also points to island-hopping alternatives that suit different styles.
- Tenerife – the all-rounder: broad choice of resorts, family facilities, easy roads, and striking day trips to Teide National Park.
- Lanzarote – for landscape lovers: lava fields, white villages, César Manrique’s artful architecture and protected beaches.
- Fuerteventura – for wind and waves: long sands, clear water, strong breezes and a serious watersports scene.
- La Palma – for a slower pace: laurel forests, dark-sky stargazing, quiet trails and small coastal towns.
Tenerife for variety, Lanzarote for volcanic drama, Fuerteventura for watersports, La Palma for calm: pick your winter mood and match the island.
Not every day will hit the top of the range, and evenings feel fresh, especially inland or at altitude. Pack layers and plan coastal mornings for sunbathing, then switch to walks or markets as the light softens. Sea temperatures remain swimmable for many, with sheltered coves best on breezier days.
Why the Canaries stay warm when Europe shivers
Latitude matters. The islands sit roughly level with the Sahara’s northern edge, yet ocean currents and steady north-easterly winds take the sting out of the heat. Winter highs rarely surge, and nights usually avoid a chill. Microclimates add variety: south coasts tend to be sunnier and drier, while north-facing slopes catch passing cloud that feeds the islands’ forests.
Another local factor is the occasional calima, a dust-laden breeze from the Sahara that can mute skies for a day or two. It brings a warm haze, then clears with the next Atlantic breath. Check forecasts and plan indoor attractions or short coastal walks when the air turns opaque.
How the rivals line up
Time Out’s European list doesn’t stop at Spain’s Atlantic outpost. The Albanian Riviera takes second, thanks to clear, aquamarine waters and pocket-sized towns that shine once summer crowds disperse. Expect quieter promenades, open-air cafés when the sun pops out, and lower prices on the Ionian coast. It won’t match the Canaries for daily warmth, yet it rewards those who like winter light with room to breathe.
Madeira lands third. Nicknamed the island of eternal spring, Portugal’s mid-Atlantic gem mixes botanical gardens, levada walks and dramatic cliffs. Winter days often feel pleasantly mild, with bursts of sunshine between ocean-front showers. Food is a strength here, from black scabbard fish to bolo do caco, and Funchal’s compact centre makes short breaks effortless.
What this means for your plans
If sunshine is non-negotiable, the Canaries give you the highest odds in Europe. If you prefer character-rich towns, hiking paths and gentle warmth over beach-first days, Madeira or Albania’s coast can tick the box, with the trade-off of cooler spells and a touch more rain.
Practical tips for a winter-sun break
- Flight time from the UK: around four to four-and-a-half hours to the Canaries on direct services.
- When to book: school holidays sell fast; late November, early December and mid-January often bring better availability.
- Pack smart: light layers, a windbreaker, sun protection and trainers for promenade walks or coastal trails.
- Move around: buses are frequent on the larger islands; car hire opens up coves, miradores and rural eateries.
- Mind microclimates: head south for the best odds of sun; keep inland mountain plans flexible if cloud builds.
- Sea sense: choose sheltered beaches on breezy days; look for flags and lifeguards on popular strands.
- Entry rules: UK travellers can visit Spain visa-free for short stays under Schengen’s 90/180 rule; carry a valid passport.
Need-to-know details many travellers miss
Altitude changes the script. A sunny morning by the coast can turn cool on a ridge within an hour’s drive. If you plan a day to Teide or a mirador on La Palma, pack a warm layer and closed shoes. The reward: big-sky views and quiet trails while northern Europe sits indoors.
Watersports run year-round. Fuerteventura’s breezes power kites and sails, while Lanzarote’s reefs and lava shelves shelter snorkelling spots on calm days. New to it? Book a taster lesson on a beach with a licensed school and start early, when winds tend to be lighter.
Stretch your budget and your stay
Self-catering can cut costs without cutting pleasure. Local markets stock Canarian bananas, papas arrugadas potatoes and fresh fish; a balcony supper beats a crowded dining room. If you’re working remotely, consider a longer stay outside holiday peaks. Many rentals offer monthly rates, and island internet speeds support video calls.
A broader take on winter sun
Time Out’s global list puts Sharm El Sheikh at number one worldwide for this time of year, a reminder that true heat lies further south and east. Yet the Canaries’ sweet spot stands out: warm enough for beach days, close enough for a long weekend, and varied enough to suit families, couples and solo travellers alike.
One final thought: sun does not rule out care. UV remains strong near the Tropic, even in winter. Keep sunscreen close, sip water through the afternoon, and swap peak early afternoon rays for a shaded café if you feel your face tightening. The goal isn’t just a tan; it’s coming home rested, with a little daylight stored for the months ahead.