Time to dump barrel-leg denim: are you skipping the £42 Next carpenter jeans? 3 reasons, 5 looks

Wardrobes are shifting this autumn as denim loosens up, utility details resurface, and comfort starts to outrank polished, rigid silhouettes.
The carpenter jean has moved from jobsite staple to everyday uniform, nudging out last year’s barrel leg. High-street hero Next has a £42 pair that blends workwear grit with weekend ease, and the timing could not be better for cooler days.
What’s replacing the barrel leg
Barrel-leg denim had a moment. Its curved profile felt fresh, but the shape proved tricky with coats and boots. Carpenter jeans offer an easier proposition. The leg falls straight. The rise feels relaxed. Utility pockets and a side loop add character without forcing the outfit.
Carpenter jeans bring everyday practicality back to denim: a straight leg, roomy hip, utility pockets and a price under £50.
Shoppers want trousers that move from school run to casual desk day. This is where carpenters land. They read laid-back, yet they frame the body cleanly. The effect is unfussy. The look still nods to workwear, but it pairs easily with the pieces you already own.
The £42 pair at Next: fabric, feel and fit
Next’s take aims for comfort without losing structure. The fabric mix sits at 79% cotton, 20% recycled cotton and 1% elastane. That single percentage point matters. It gives a touch of stretch for sitting, cycling and commuting, but the leg still holds its line.
79% cotton, 20% recycled cotton, 1% elastane: soft on the skin, firm in the silhouette, kinder on resources.
The fit is relaxed through the thigh with a straight fall to the hem. Utility pockets are stitched flat to minimise bulk. The hammer loop reads as a design note rather than a gimmick. The overall feel is familiar denim with a modern, easy drape.
Three reasons people are switching
Comfort that still looks sharp
Carpenter jeans loosen pressure at the waist and thigh. They sit well with knits and tailored jackets. The leg looks clean over loafers or trainers, which keeps outfits neat without effort.
Useful details that earn their keep
Patch pockets carry phones and keys. Side loops add visual weight that balances chunkier footwear. Unlike cargo trousers, the details stay slim and tidy.
Value that makes sense
At £42, Next undercuts many trend-led pairs while using recycled fibre. If you want to try the shape without blowing the budget, this price lowers the barrier.
How to style carpenter jeans now
Match proportions and let the straight leg do the work. Keep your top half neat or cropped, and keep footwear grounded.
- Office casual: funnel-neck jumper, leather belt, loafers, structured wool coat.
- Weekend walk: heavyweight hoodie, socks that peek, chunky trainers, beanie.
- Out to dinner: ribbed knit, ankle boots with a block heel, cropped blazer.
- Rainy-day layers: long-sleeve tee, quilted liner jacket, waterproof parka.
- Low-key evening: tucked white tee, black belt, sleek court trainers.
Fit tips: get the proportions right
Size for the hips, then adjust the waist with a belt if needed. The straight leg likes a clean break at the shoe. If the hem pools, a simple turn-up of 2–3 centimetres keeps the line crisp and shows off the shoe. Taller frames can lean into a longer break with boots.
If you have a curvier hip, look for a back yoke that sits flat and pocket placement that sits mid-cheek. If you’re straighter through the waist, the small elastane content adds comfort without gaping. A mid to high rise tends to suit most bodies and pairs well with tucked knits.
Five looks, one pair of carpenters
|Occasion
|Top
|Shoes
|Outer layer
|Commuter day
|Merino roll-neck
|Chunky derby
|Single-breasted mac
|Café meet
|Breton long-sleeve
|Retro trainers
|Denim chore jacket
|Date night
|Silky blouse
|Square-toe boot
|Cropped blazer
|Saturday shop
|Boxy sweatshirt
|High-top canvas
|Puffer gilet
|Creative office
|Oxford shirt, half-tucked
|Suede loafers
|Tweed jacket
What to watch for before you buy
Pocket placement matters
Large patch pockets can widen the hip if they sit too far out. Choose pockets that angle slightly forward or sit centrally to keep the side profile slim.
Loop and seam bulk
Hammer loops and reinforced seams add texture. If you carry backpacks or crossbody bags, check that loops do not snag. If they do, consider tucking the loop inside the pocket seam with a simple stitch.
Boot compatibility
Carpenter hems sit well on flat shoes and block heels. For slimmer ankle boots, keep the hem at the top of the boot to avoid bunching.
Care, longevity and sustainability
Wash inside out on a cold cycle to preserve colour and fabric structure. Skip the tumble dry. Line-dry to maintain the straight leg. If the knee bags slightly, a quick steam helps restore shape. Patch minor scuffs with contrast stitching to lean into the workwear story.
The recycled cotton content reduces reliance on virgin fibre. That said, recycled fibre can shorten staple length, which can soften the hand but may fade faster. Gentle wash routines counter this and extend the life of the dye.
If you loved barrel legs, try this tweak
Choose a carpenter with a slightly wider hem and crop it just above the ankle bone. The profile echoes the rounder barrel shape without the balloon effect. Balance with a fitted knit or a cropped jacket to keep the volume in check.
How to make carpenters office-ready
Stick to darker indigo or rinsed black. Add a belt in smooth leather and a jacket with structure. Keep trainers minimal or switch to loafers. Utility details fade into the background when the rest of the outfit feels smart.
Extra pointers that save money and time
Hem at a tailor if needed; a clean single stitch costs little and upgrades the look. If you share within a household, carpenter jeans style well on all genders. Adjust with belts and cuffs to fit different bodies. Rotate with straight-leg chinos to vary texture through the week and reduce denim wear.
Plan for autumn weather. Waterproof your leather shoes, and keep a compact umbrella in those roomy pockets on drizzly mornings. A simple knit beanie in a neutral colour rounds out the workwear mood and warms the look without effort.