UK renters swear by £6 IKEA shelf: can 30cm really replace your bedside and free 0.2m² of floor?

Space is tight, bills are high, and your bedside is a jumble. One tiny tweak could change your nightly routine.
Across the UK, small rooms and shared homes push people to rethink furniture that hogs precious floor. The start of a new term also nudges families to tidy, edit and reset. A pocket‑money upgrade is gaining attention for doing the job of a table while leaving the carpet clear.
The £6 fix that clears your bedside
IKEA’s LACK wall shelf is a compact 30cm by 26cm ledge designed to float on the wall. It takes the place of a chunky nightstand, yet it costs less than a takeaway. Four finishes help it blend or pop: white, black-brown, white stained oak effect and red. Minimal look, minimal footprint, and a price that doesn’t sting.
Key specs at a glance: 30cm x 26cm surface, wall‑mounted, four colours, typical bedside duties without the bulk, £6.
Size and fit
The 30cm width suits narrow alcoves, box rooms and student digs where a full table blocks circulation. Depth at 26cm matches many paperback books and a small tray for a glass and phone. Mount the shelf a few centimetres above the mattress top so you can reach without twisting.
Colours and style
White and white stained oak effect work in light, airy schemes. Black-brown earns its place in darker rooms or alongside walnut and mahogany. Red adds a cheerful accent in kids’ rooms or modern studios. The straight edges keep the look clean, so bedding and lamps remain the stars.
Match the finish to skirting or headboard for a built‑in feel that looks planned, not improvised.
Can a 30cm shelf replace your bedside table?
For many households, yes. The LACK shelf handles the essentials you actually use each night, while a drawer elsewhere holds the rest. It won’t suit heavy, stacked storage or an oversized ceramic lamp, yet it excels where space matters most.
- Small bedrooms: regain walking space beside the bed.
- Shared flats: keep your side tidy without adding another leggy unit.
- Guest rooms: offer a landing spot without a permanent footprint.
- Kids’ rooms: mount higher to avoid knocks and floor clutter.
- Student halls: a cheap, neat perch for phone, book and water.
- Lofts and eaves: fit where standard tables won’t slide under sloped ceilings.
|Option
|Typical price
|Floor space used
|Best for
|Traditional bedside table (40 x 40cm)
|£30–£80
|≈0.16m² per table
|Rooms with spare width and need for drawers
|IKEA LACK wall shelf (30 x 26cm)
|£6
|0m²
|Tight rooms, renters, clean minimalist setups
Freeing 0.16m² on one side of the bed makes wardrobes easier to open and hoovers easier to move.
A five‑minute install that stays neat
You get a convincing result with a basic toolkit. The bracket hides behind the shelf for a floating effect, so cables and surfaces look uncluttered.
- Measure and mark height relative to your mattress top.
- Locate studs or assess wall type. Use wall plugs for brick or block; use suitable anchors for plasterboard.
- Drill pilot holes straight and level. A small spirit level helps avoid a tilt.
- Fix the bracket firmly, then slide on the shelf and secure per instructions.
- Finish with a coaster or tray to catch condensation from glasses.
Weight limits depend on wall and fixings. Keep loads light: phone, paperback, small light, glasses, a glass of water.
Why now: small space pressures and tight budgets
Rents have risen, and many families have downsized or squeezed in desks for hybrid work and homework. Bedroom furniture is often the first victim of a crowded floor plan. A low-cost shelf restores clearance for prams, laundry baskets and hoovers, which makes daily life smoother.
For parents juggling uniforms and bedtime routines, even a hand’s width of extra floor can reduce trip hazards during late‑night checks. For teens and students, a slim perch by the bunk frees the desk for study instead of charging clutter.
The rest of the Lack family
The LACK series extends far beyond the 30cm shelf. You can build a cohesive look with matching wall units, longer shelves for books, simple coffee tables, TV benches and modular TV combinations. That consistency matters in small homes where pieces sit in sight lines across open plan areas.
Mix and match ideas
Pair a 110cm LACK shelf above a desk with the 30cm bedside shelf for a tidy vertical rhythm. Use black-brown in living areas to ground the TV bench, then repeat the tone in a hallway with a slim shelf for keys. In children’s rooms, run a red LACK as a display ledge and mount the small shelf higher as a bedside perch to keep cords away from little hands.
One family of pieces, one visual language: fewer colours and cleaner lines make small homes feel calmer.
Who should think twice
If you need a drawer for medication, jewellery or tangled cables, a wall shelf may frustrate you. Very heavy lamps or stacked hardbacks belong elsewhere. Households with curious toddlers should place the shelf above grab height and avoid dangling chargers. Uneven masonry and crumbly plaster call for extra care and the right plugs. If you rent, ask your landlord about fixing rules and be ready to fill holes on exit.
Make the most of 30cm
A little planning keeps this tiny surface useful. Choose a clip‑on or stick‑on light instead of a heavy base lamp. Route a short USB cable through a cable clip under the shelf to stop nightly snags. A 10–12cm coaster protects the finish under a glass. A 13cm‑wide paperback and a phone still leave a margin to reach in the dark. If you use a sleep mask or earplugs, add a shallow dish to corral them.
Two quick setups
For minimalists: mount at mattress height, add a clip light, one coaster and a cable clip. For gadget lovers: mount 3–5cm higher, add a slim 4‑way under the bed, then a short right‑angle cable to keep the top surface clear.
Curious about value beyond the bedroom? Two shelves in a narrow hallway can double as a post shelf and a key ledge. In a home office, one above a monitor holds a small plant and a notebook, leaving the desk open. In a kitchen, a pair near the door takes a shopping list and a charging phone, so recipes stay smudge‑free on the counter.
Small choices compound. Swap a 0.16m² bedside table for a floating ledge, and you open the floor for storage baskets under the bed, an easier vacuum pass, or a chair that finally pulls out without a scrape. At £6, the risk is low, the gain is immediate, and the room looks calmer the moment the legs disappear.