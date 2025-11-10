We tried Next’s £35 teddy slingback clogs: will you ditch £150 UGGs as 7 in 10 shoppers already do?

Autumn calls for softer textures, easy layers and shoes you barely notice. This season’s surprise crowd-pleaser leans into all three.
As temperatures dip and school runs return, one budget-friendly clog is quietly replacing pricier shearling staples on British pavements. Next’s teddy slingback clogs, priced at £35, promise slipper-level comfort with a sturdy sole that can handle errands, commutes and weekend strolls without fuss.
Why shoppers are reaching for teddy clogs
The appeal starts with the fabric. A plush teddy pile wraps the foot, upping warmth on chilly mornings. The slingback strap secures the heel, so you get the ease of a mule without the scuff-and-slip shuffle. Underfoot, a chunky outsole brings grip and a touch of lift, making the transition from hallway to high street feel natural.
At £35, these slingback clogs hit a rare sweet spot: slipper-soft inside, street-ready underneath, and trending right now.
The colour is a soft brown that plays nicely with denim, black leggings, cable knits and puffers. Texture does the heavy lifting here; the teddy finish adds interest to otherwise simple outfits, so even a plain tee and jeans benefit from the fuzzy contrast.
Price and value that make sense
Where UGGs and similar shearling-lined mules often sit between £110 and £160, this £35 pair lowers the barrier without feeling throwaway. Think cost per wear: three outings a week from October to March equals roughly 72 wears; that’s about 49p per use before spring even shows up. Keep them in your rotation for cool summer evenings and you chip that number down further.
- Morning school run: warmth, grip and a strap that keeps pace.
- WFH days: slipper cosiness without hiding from the courier at the door.
- Weekend errands: pair with straight-leg jeans and a padded coat for a clean, casual look.
- Evening dog walks: cosy socks, fleece, reflective cap, done.
Fit, feel and build
The teddy upper delivers a cushy, blanket-like hug. A slingback strap holds the heel; it’s the difference between a shuffle and a proper stride. The outsole feels firm enough for pavements and supermarket floors, with a mild platform that improves comfort across longer walks. The inside is soft from the first wear, so there’s no awkward breaking-in period.
The design reads like a hybrid: part slipper, part clog, part weekend shoe you leave by the door and reach for on instinct.
Expect a standard fit that works with thin socks now and thicker ribbed pairs when frost hits. If you sit between sizes or love chunky socks, consider going up half a size for wiggle room. The closed toe keeps drafts out; the open heel avoids the overheated, heavy feel that boots can bring indoors.
Style it five ways this week
- With black leggings, an oversized trench and a beanie for city walks.
- With dark denim, a Breton jumper and a quilted tote for coffee runs.
- With a midi knit skirt and a cropped puffer for low-effort polish.
- With joggers, a hoodie and a wool coat for athleisure that looks considered.
- With flannel pyjamas and a chunky cardigan for evenings on the sofa.
How they compare with Uggs
UGGs built their name on premium sheepskin warmth and cult silhouettes. This Next pair heads in a different direction: lighter, playful, easy to throw on. There’s no real leather or sheepskin vibe here; the teddy fabric suggests a synthetic pile that’s soft, warm and less precious in drizzle. The strap is the clincher—UGG mules are slip-on; this holds fast when you pick up the pace.
|Feature
|Next teddy slingback clogs
|Popular Uggs mules/slippers
|Price
|£35
|Typically £110–£160
|Upper
|Teddy-style fabric (synthetic pile)
|Suede or leather with wool/shearling lining
|Heel security
|Slingback strap
|Open mule (no strap) in many styles
|Indoor/outdoor
|Designed for both
|Varies by model; many are indoor-first
|Weight
|Light and airy
|More substantial feel
|Care
|Spot-clean, quick dry
|Requires suede care; slower to dry
Care, weather and longevity
Teddy fabric thrives with light care. Brush off dry dirt, spot-clean with a damp cloth and mild soap, then air dry away from heat. Avoid heavy rain and deep puddles—synthetic pile can hold water. If you get caught in drizzle, remove insoles if removable, stuff with paper to speed drying and reshape the slingback while damp.
Traction suits dry pavements and supermarket tiles. On wet leaves or icy steps, slow down; the outsole has grip, but it’s not a winter boot tread. Rotate with trainers on truly foul days and you’ll stretch their lifespan well into spring.
Who they suit and who might pass
- Good for: busy parents, WFH days, students on campus, commuters who change at the desk.
- Good for: anyone who likes the UGG look but prefers a lighter, strap-secured feel at a lower price.
- Less ideal for: all-day downpours, muddy fields, uniform policies that require leather shoes.
Buying quick facts
- Price: £35.
- Retailer: Next.
- Style: teddy slingback clog, closed toe, open heel with strap.
- Colour: soft brown that pairs with denim, black and earth tones.
- Wear: indoor comfort with an outdoor-ready sole.
- Fit tip: true to size; size up for thick socks or wider feet.
One pair, two jobs: house slipper comfort and a shoe you can actually leave the house in—all for £35.
The wider trend and how to make it work for you
Textured footwear is having a moment because it solves a practical problem. We want warmth and softness, but we also want shoes that step outside without feeling underdressed. Slingbacks tick that box by stabilising the heel and sharpening the silhouette. If you like the vibe yet prefer something sleeker, look for teddy-trimmed loafers or fleece-lined trainers under £60; they bring the same cosiness with a more structured look.
For budgeting, try a simple test. Assign a target cost per wear—say 50p. At £35, you need 70 wears to get there. Wear them three days a week for two months and you’re already in the green. Add school holidays, quick shop trips and sofa-to-street evenings, and you’ll pass that threshold fast.