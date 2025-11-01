Winter fuel payment 2025: are you due £100, £200 or £300? nine million pensioners told dates

As temperatures drop, older households face tricky choices about heating and budgets, with new payments set to land.
Letters are being prepared and payment windows confirmed, while rules differ by age, living arrangements and where you live in the UK.
Who gets the winter fuel payment this year
The Department for Work and Pensions plans to pay more than nine million older people a winter fuel payment to help with heating costs. You must have been born before 22 September 1959 and live in England or Wales to be considered. Most eligible people will be paid automatically in November or December. Letters explaining the amount are scheduled for October and November.
Scotland runs a separate scheme called the Pension Age Winter Heating Payment. That support will also be paid automatically from late November and follows a similar timetable for eligibility based on a qualifying week.
Letters in October and November. Payments in November and December. Keep an eye on your bank account used for benefits.
The qualifying week for entitlement ran from 15 to 21 September 2025. Your age and circumstances during that week set the figure you receive.
Eligibility at a glance
Basic rule
You may qualify if both apply:
- You were born before 22 September 1959.
- You live in England or Wales during the qualifying week.
When you will not qualify
There are specific exclusions for some situations during the qualifying week:
- You live outside England and Wales.
- You were in hospital receiving free treatment for the entire week of 15–21 September 2025, and the same week the previous year.
- Your permission to be in the UK states you cannot claim public funds.
- You were in prison for the entire week of 15–21 September 2025.
If you live in a care home
You can still receive a payment if you live in a care home. You will not be eligible if both apply:
- You receive Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance or income-related Employment and Support Allowance.
- You lived in a care home for the whole period since 23 June 2025 or earlier.
How much you could get
The amount depends on your age on the qualifying dates and your household situation. Payments do not reduce other benefits. The money is paid into the bank account your benefits usually go into.
Most single claimants aged 66–79 will see £200. Those aged 80 and over will see £300. Amounts change if you share a home.
Headline amounts if you live alone or no one you live with is eligible
- £200 if you were born between 22 September 1945 and 21 September 1959.
- £300 if you were born before 22 September 1945.
Living with someone else who is eligible
If no one in the household receives the listed income-related benefits, your amount may be split. Typical outcomes are:
- £100 if both you and the person you live with were born between 22 September 1945 and 21 September 1959.
- £100 if you were born between 22 September 1945 and 21 September 1959 and the other person was born before 22 September 1945.
- £200 if you were born before 22 September 1945 and the other person was born between 22 September 1945 and 21 September 1959.
- £150 if both of you were born before 22 September 1945.
If you receive income-related benefits
Amounts vary depending on whether you claim individually or as a couple.
- If you receive Pension Credit, Universal Credit, income-based JSA, income-related ESA or Income Support on your own, you will get £200 if you were born between 22 September 1945 and 21 September 1959, or £300 if you were born before 22 September 1945.
- If you and your partner make a joint claim for any of these benefits, one of you will get £200 if both were born between 22 September 1945 and 21 September 1959, or £300 if one or both were born before 22 September 1945.
If you live in a care home
- £100 if you were born between 22 September 1945 and 21 September 1959.
- £150 if you were born before 22 September 1945.
Quick reference table
|Situation
|Birth dates
|Amount
|Live alone or no one else eligible
|22 Sep 1945 – 21 Sep 1959
|£200
|Live alone or no one else eligible
|Before 22 Sep 1945
|£300
|Live with another eligible person, no income-related benefits
|Both 22 Sep 1945 – 21 Sep 1959
|£100
|Live with another eligible person, no income-related benefits
|You 22 Sep 1945 – 21 Sep 1959; them before 22 Sep 1945
|£100
|Live with another eligible person, no income-related benefits
|You before 22 Sep 1945; them 22 Sep 1945 – 21 Sep 1959
|£200
|Live with another eligible person, no income-related benefits
|Both before 22 Sep 1945
|£150
|You receive income-related benefits (not a joint claim)
|22 Sep 1945 – 21 Sep 1959
|£200
|You receive income-related benefits (not a joint claim)
|Before 22 Sep 1945
|£300
|Joint claim for income-related benefits (you or partner paid)
|Both 22 Sep 1945 – 21 Sep 1959
|£200
|Joint claim for income-related benefits (you or partner paid)
|One or both before 22 Sep 1945
|£300
|Care home resident (eligible)
|22 Sep 1945 – 21 Sep 1959
|£100
|Care home resident (eligible)
|Before 22 Sep 1945
|£150
Key dates and how payment works
Expect an award letter in October or November. The letter will show your amount and how it was calculated. Payments arrive in November or December to the bank account used for your benefits.
The qualifying week was 15–21 September 2025. Your age and household on those dates set your award.
If your letter does not arrive, you may still be eligible. Check your circumstances against the rules and contact the helpline or visit the official guidance to see if a claim is required. Do not reply to texts with links that claim to be from the DWP. Messages asking you to click a link to confirm bank details are not genuine.
What changes in Scotland
In Scotland, the Pension Age Winter Heating Payment replaces the winter fuel payment. It is paid automatically from late November. Broad eligibility remains linked to age and the qualifying week, but the award is administered through Social Security Scotland. Scottish residents should rely on their letter for the date and amount.
Practical examples to check your amount
Single pensioner aged 76
You live alone in England and were born in 1949. You should expect £200 paid in November or December.
Couple where one partner is 82
You share a home. Neither of you is on an income-related benefit. One partner was born in 1942 and the other in 1951. The typical split gives £200 to the older partner.
Care home resident aged 85
You have been in a care home for several months. You are not on Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based JSA or income-related ESA. Your award is usually £150.
How to avoid delays and scams
- Keep your bank details up to date with your usual benefit office.
- Watch for a letter in October or November and store it safely.
- Ignore texts and emails asking you to click links or share account numbers.
- If unsure, call the official helpline number published on government correspondence.
Extra help if you are struggling with bills
Many lower-income pensioners miss out on Pension Credit, which can increase income and passport you to other support. If you live with someone who also qualifies, joint claims can change the winter fuel amount. Checking eligibility can boost your budget beyond the winter payment.
You can also review direct debit amounts with your energy supplier. Ask about repayment plans if you have arrears. Providers must consider a plan you can afford. Small changes at home, such as insulating hot water tanks or using thermostatic valves, can trim costs without sacrificing comfort.