Winter fuel payment 2025: will you get £100, £200 or £300? 9 million pensioners told their dates

Energy bills are climbing again as colder nights set in, leaving many older readers checking what support lands and when.
Payments worth between £100 and £300 are scheduled for eligible state pensioners, with letters due in October and November and money arriving in bank accounts through November and December. The Department for Work and Pensions says most people born before 22 September 1959 will be paid automatically, while Scotland is moving pensioners onto a separate scheme paid from late November.
Who will get the winter fuel payment
Eligibility in England and Wales is based on age and residence. If you were born before 22 September 1959 and were ordinarily resident in the UK during the qualifying week of 15–21 September 2025, you should qualify. Most people who receive the State Pension or certain benefits will be paid automatically.
Letters confirming your amount are due in October and November, with payments made automatically in November and December.
When you will not qualify
You will not usually be eligible if you:
- live outside England and Wales
- were in hospital receiving free treatment for the whole week 15–21 September 2025 and for the same week the year before
- need permission to enter the UK and your leave states you cannot claim public funds
- were in prison for the whole week 15–21 September 2025
If you live in a care home
You can still receive a payment if you live in a care home. You will not qualify if both apply:
- you get Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, or income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- you lived in a care home for the entire period from 23 June 2025 or earlier
How much you could receive
The amount depends on your date of birth and who you live with during the qualifying week. Payments do not affect your other benefits.
Typical awards are £200 for those aged 66–79 and £300 for those aged 80 or over, with adjusted amounts if you share a home with another eligible person.
Living alone, or no one you live with is eligible
- Born 22 September 1945 to 21 September 1959: £200
- Born before 22 September 1945: £300
Living with someone else who is eligible (and neither of you gets the listed benefits)
- Both born 22 September 1945 to 21 September 1959: £100
- You born 22 September 1945 to 21 September 1959, they born before 22 September 1945: £100
- You born before 22 September 1945, they born 22 September 1945 to 21 September 1959: £200
- Both born before 22 September 1945: £150
If one of you jointly claims certain benefits
If you and your partner jointly claim Pension Credit, Universal Credit, Income Support, income-based JSA or income-related ESA, one of you will receive:
- £200 if both of you were born 22 September 1945 to 21 September 1959
- £300 if one or both of you were born before 22 September 1945
If you get one of the listed benefits, but not as a joint claim
- Born 22 September 1945 to 21 September 1959: £200
- Born before 22 September 1945: £300
If you live in a care home and qualify
- Born 22 September 1945 to 21 September 1959: £100
- Born before 22 September 1945: £150
At-a-glance table of amounts
|Household situation
|Birth date 22 Sep 1945 to 21 Sep 1959
|Birth date before 22 Sep 1945
|Living alone or only non-eligible people
|£200
|£300
|Living with another eligible person (no listed benefits)
|£100
|£150–£200 (see list above)
|Joint claim for the listed benefits
|£200
|£300
|Receiving the listed benefits (not joint)
|£200
|£300
|Living in a care home and eligible
|£100
|£150
Key dates and how the money is paid
Letters are due in October and November setting out how much you will receive. Payments then follow automatically in November and December, straight into the bank account used for your State Pension or benefit payments.
If you are eligible, you do not need to apply. Ignore texts or emails with links asking you to claim.
Scam alerts continue each winter. The DWP will not text you asking for bank details or to click a link to claim. Treat any unexpected messages with caution and report suspicious contact. Keep your address and bank details up to date with the relevant department to avoid delays.
Scotland’s separate rules
Pensioners in Scotland will receive the Pension Age Winter Heating Payment instead of the Winter Fuel Payment. This support is paid automatically from late November to those who meet the qualifying conditions, and instructions are issued by Social Security Scotland. The eligibility window mirrors the same September qualifying week to keep administration simple.
What to do if nothing arrives
Most people will be paid without doing anything. If your letter has not arrived by mid-November, or your payment has not appeared by the end of December, contact the Winter Fuel Payment helpline. Have your National Insurance number, date of birth, and bank details ready. If you recently moved, update your records first as letters may have gone to your previous address.
Examples to help you check your amount
Example 1: living alone, aged 78
Mary was born in July 1947 and lives alone. She meets the residence test during the qualifying week. She should receive £200, paid into her usual State Pension account in November or December.
Example 2: couple, both eligible, one aged 82
Alan, born in May 1943, lives with his partner who is 76. Neither gets Pension Credit or Universal Credit. Because Alan is over 80 but shares a home with another eligible person, the household payment is £200. The exact split appears on the award letter.
Example 3: joint claim for Pension Credit
Sandra and Peter jointly claim Pension Credit. Sandra was born in 1952 and Peter in 1944. One of them will receive £300 because at least one partner was born before 22 September 1945 and they have a joint claim.
Useful tips to maximise your winter support
- Check Pension Credit eligibility: qualifying for Pension Credit can increase your winter support and unlock other help with energy costs.
- Look for warm home discounts: many energy suppliers run schemes that can knock £150 off bills for eligible pensioners.
- Plan for direct debits: ensure sufficient funds stay in the account used for benefits in case your supplier takes a bill shortly before your winter payment lands.
If your circumstances change during the year—such as moving into or out of a care home, or a partner joining the household—keep records. Your living situation during the 15–21 September 2025 qualifying week is what determines your amount. Payments are one-off and are not affected by savings, and they do not reduce other benefits.
Those in complex living arrangements—such as house shares with multiple eligible adults—should read their letter closely. Where more than one person in a property qualifies, the Winter Fuel Payment is split or reduced to reflect the household. The letter shows how your calculation was made and which account will receive the money.