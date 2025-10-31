Winter sun in december 2025: 13 places you can actually get 15–27c heat and 6–11 hours’ sun

Grey skies and long nights needn’t win this year. Bright, warm options sit within easy reach, with room for spontaneity.
With December closing in, this guide lines up reliable heat, daylight and value across 13 destinations. Expect clear numbers, sharp timings and practical ways to turn a cold month into a welcome reset.
What’s actually hot in december 2025
Think 15–27C daytime highs and 5–11 hours of sunshine. That’s beach time without the burn, hikes without the slog.
|Destination
|Average December temperature
|Average sunshine hours
|Typical flight time from London
|Gran Canaria
|18C
|6
|4h 30m (direct)
|Cancun
|25C
|6
|10h 45m (direct)
|Lanzarote
|18C
|6
|4h 15m (direct)
|Muscat
|23C
|9
|7h 45m (direct)
|Tenerife
|18C
|6
|4h 30m (direct)
|Sydney
|21C
|8
|22h+ (1 stop)
|Limassol
|15C
|6
|4h 40m (direct to Larnaca)
|Bangkok
|27C
|9
|11h 30m (direct)
|Madeira
|16C
|5
|3h 55m (direct)
|Cape Town
|22C
|11
|11h 45m (direct)
|Gibraltar
|15C
|6
|2h 50m (direct)
|Paphos
|15C
|6
|4h 45m (direct)
|Hurghada
|21.5C
|7
|5h 30m (direct)
Short-haul warmth you can bank on
Gran canaria: dunes, trails and december calm
Trade the drizzle for Maspalomas’ golden dunes and the sheltered arc of Las Canteras. Las Palmas brings museums and the atmospheric lanes of Vegueta, while Puerto Rico ups the resort choice. Hikers get volcanic drama at Roque Nublo and cooled ravines at Guayadeque and Azuaje.
December sits sweetly between crowds, with shirtsleeves weather by day and light layers at dusk. Beaches like Amadores offer gentle entry and lifeguards for family peace of mind.
Lanzarote: volcano walks and easy beaches
Timanfaya’s rust-red lava fields and the blowholes of Los Hervideros deliver otherworldly scenery. Arrecife supplies cafés, a palm-lined promenade and local nightlife without the crush. Jameos del Agua mixes cave pools with culture for a memorable half-day.
Average highs near 22C keep coastal days comfortable. Costa Teguise and Playa Blanca serve sheltered sands for a painless dip.
Tenerife: teide views and family-friendly coasts
Mount Teide rises over pine forests and black-rock vistas, with clear-sky chances strong in December. Santa Cruz is buzzy without summer’s squeeze, and the southwest resorts promise broad sands and calm water. Los Gigantes’ cliffs add spectacle to sunset walks.
Plan a cable-car morning, then lunch in La Laguna’s historic streets before a beachy late afternoon at Playa del Duque.
Madeira: levada walks and subtropical gardens
Funchal’s waterfront, Se Cathedral and Monte Palace gardens make gentle winter days feel special. Levada footpaths stitch together forested valleys and ridge views, offering shade and steady gradients.
Expect more “spring” than “summer”. You’ll want a light jacket for evenings, and a swimsuit for heated pools and sheltered coves.
Limassol: marina sunsets and ancient stones
Cyprus keeps Europe’s winter spirits up with Limassol’s rebuilt waterfront, old-town cafés and Amathus’s 2,000-year-old ruins. Dasoudi and Lady’s Mile suit steady swims and paddle sessions when winds drop.
Pair city days with coastal day trips, then chase a late-afternoon glow from the castle ramparts.
Paphos: mosaics, tombs and calm coves
Kato Pafos Archaeological Park lays out intricate mosaics, a Roman Odeon and the Tombs of the Kings along a compact circuit. Coral Bay and the Blue Lagoon tempt with clear water and easy access.
Pack walking shoes for the ruins, then switch to sandals for waterfront tavernas at sunset.
Gibraltar: a tiny territory with big views
Ride the cable car to the Rock for sweeping strait panoramas and a handshake with the resident macaques. St Michael’s Cave adds a cathedral of stalactites, while the Great Siege Tunnels reveal frantic ingenuity in limestone.
Everything sits within strolling distance, from Irish Town’s pubs to windswept viewpoints and the mosque at Europa Point.
Mid-haul heat without the scorch
Hurghada: soft sands and red sea colour
White-sand days, bath-warm water and reef life make Hurghada a savvy alternative to pricier Caribbean picks. Snorkel trips to the Giftun Islands offer bright corals and lazy lunches. Inland, dune trails lead to Bedouin communities for tea beneath sharp stars.
Seven hours of sun and highs around 22C favour unhurried swims and long boat days. Choose reefs with mooring buoys to limit coral damage.
Muscat: winter-blue seas and mountain backdrops
Between the Hajar Mountains and the Gulf of Oman, Muscat blends Old-World alleys with polished waterfronts. Wander the Muttrah Corniche, barter for frankincense in the souq, and admire the Grand Mosque’s serene symmetry. Day trips run to wadis with jade pools and date palms.
December brings dry air, long sunshine windows and sea breezes. It’s prime time for dolphin cruises and coastal fort hopping.
Long-haul summer in december
Cancun: post-rain sunshine and mayan culture
The Caribbean returns to blue-sky form in December, with the Hotel Zone’s sands meeting clear water and gentler humidity. Split time between beach days and heritage: El Rey and San Miguelito within the city, and day trips to Chichén Itzá, Tulum and cenotes on the Riviera Maya.
Divers can target sections of the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef for calm conditions. Nightlife is easy to find, but quieter bases along Punta Maroma dial back the volume.
Bangkok: cool-dry season with energy to spare
Bangkok hits its most comfortable stride in December. Mornings suit temple circuits at the Grand Palace and Wat Pho. Evenings are for Yaowarat’s neon food runs and the vast Chatuchak markets.
Hop river ferries to dodge traffic and reach calmer quarters. Nine sunshine hours mean you can set a relaxed pace and still fit plenty in.
Sydney: daylight for beaches and neighbourhoods
Early summer gives Bondi’s surf schools a queue and the coastal path to Coogee a glimmering edge. Ferries carry you under the Harbour Bridge and out to Manly, where calmer waters lure families.
Neighbourhoods matter here. Surry Hills, the Rocks and Newtown reward aimless grazing between galleries and small bars. Carry a hat: UV spikes even on breezy days.
Cape town: peak daylight, mild hikes, ocean breezes
December brings long days and textbook Table Mountain clarity. Start hikes early, then graze through the V&A Waterfront’s food halls. Kirstenbosch’s gardens roll into summer bloom, while Bo-Kaap pours colour across cobbles and stoops.
Robben Island adds necessary context. Book several days out and watch for the south-easterly “Cape Doctor” winds when choosing beach spots.
The first two weeks of December usually cost less and feel calmer. Christmas week brings full planes, higher rates and sold-out tours.
Smart timing, safety and packing tips
- Timing that saves: midweek departures and returns often price lower; shifting by 24 hours can trim double-digit percentages.
- Sea temperatures to expect: Canary Islands 19–21C, Madeira 18–20C, Red Sea 23–25C, Cancun 26–28C, Gulf of Thailand 27–29C, Cape Town 17–19C.
- Wind watch: the Canaries and Cape Town can be breezy; pick coves or south-facing beaches for shelter.
- Health and sunscreen: UV is strong near the Tropics; use reef-safe SPF, a hat and regular shade breaks.
- Wildlife notes: bluebottles can wash onto Sydney’s beaches; heed flags. In the Red Sea, never stand on coral.
- Money and cards: contactless works in most cities; carry small cash for markets, taxis and tips.
- Entry rules: some places require an e-visa or travel authorisation; check the latest guidance well before booking.
- Packing list: light layers, a warm evening top, closed shoes for ruins and hikes, swim shoes for rocky entries, plug adapters, and insect repellent.
How to pick the right trip for you
Crave heat you can feel on your shoulders? Bangkok and Cancun sit near the top of the temperature chart. Prefer gentle warmth and trail days? The Canaries, Madeira and Cyprus balance walking weather with seawater that won’t shock. Want long daylight to fit more in? Cape Town’s 11 hours is a gift for photographers and early risers.
Families get easy routines in Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria, where lifeguarded beaches, short flights and familiar food cut friction. City-first travellers might lean to Sydney and Bangkok for cultural density, Muscat for old-meets-new, or Limassol for a marina-facing base with day trips for history.
Extra context that helps you plan
Price rhythms matter. Resorts in Europe often drop rates until schools break up, then climb from the Saturday before Christmas. Long-haul seats go fastest on Fridays and weekends; a Tuesday outbound can open cheaper inventory. Car hire prices follow flight demand, so pre-book if your plans land near peak days.
Think about what you’ll do if a windy afternoon keeps you off the sand. Every destination here has an obvious plan B: museums and markets in Sydney and Bangkok, caves and castles in Gibraltar and Cyprus, gardens and galleries in Madeira and Cape Town, souqs and palaces in Muscat. Build a loose two-day cycle—active morning, lazy afternoon; beach day, culture day—to keep everyone in sync.