You, 25 pairs and £59.99: will this bamboo Sockshop advent keep your feet happy past 31 December?

As the countdown begins, one seasonal box swaps sugar rushes for soft steps, promising comfort, colour and a daily lift to your mood.
This year’s talking point in pre-Christmas gifting lands in your top drawer. Sockshop has rolled out a 25-pair bamboo Advent calendar at £59.99, with a daily reveal designed to carry you well beyond Boxing Day.
From sweet-tooth to sock drawer
Advent calendars have evolved from chocolate cubes to beauty, toys and now wearable essentials. For 2025, Sockshop taps that shift with a set that dials up utility without losing the thrill of a daily surprise. The format stays classic—open a door, find a treat—only the treat is a new pair of socks you can actually use.
25 days, 25 pairs, one price: the countdown ends, but the wear keeps going into January and beyond.
What you actually get
The calendar is offered in two size ranges—women’s UK 4–8 and men’s UK 7–11—both at the same price point. Each day unveils a pair from a bamboo blend with added elastane for stretch and an easy pull-on feel. Length sits just above the ankle, which suits trainers, shoes and short boots, and pairs nicely with loungewear at home.
- RRP: £59.99 for 25 pairs (about £2.40 per pair)
- Sizes: women’s UK 4–8; men’s UK 7–11
- Fabric: bamboo blend with elastane for fit and recovery
- Cut: above-ankle everyday length
- Design mix: festive motifs for December; versatile patterns for the rest of the year
Daily designs that work beyond Christmas
Expect a spread of colour and character. December brings snowmen, Santa hats, candy canes and Christmas trees. When the tinsel comes down, the drawer stays lively with cats, spots, checks, bows and hearts. Shades lean playful—pink, lilac, white, lemon—mixed with year-round staples. That means you’ll reach for many of these long after the decorations return to the loft.
The hook is simplicity: it’s socks all the way, only varied by colour and print so every unboxing still feels fresh.
Comfort, breathability and fit
Bamboo-blend socks have a soft hand-feel and are known for breathable wear. The fibre mix aims to reduce sweat build-up during long days and keep feet comfortable in central-heated homes and on chilly commutes. Elastane provides stretch and shape retention, which helps them glide on and stay put without sliding into your shoe.
This above-ankle profile is a practical middle ground. It clears the heel collar on most trainers and shoes, reduces rubbing, and avoids the bulk of longer lengths under slim trousers. For sofa time, the fabric’s smoothness pairs well with joggers and fleece sets.
Packaging you can reuse
The calendar arrives in pastel-pink packaging with a front bow and 25 numbered compartments—one for every day to 25 December. Many calendars stop at 24; this one includes Christmas Day for a final flourish. The outer shell feels sturdy, while the inner boxes are slim yet resilient.
Once emptied, the structure lends itself to a second life as a DIY calendar. Refill with trinkets, messages or mini toiletries next year and you’ve extended its usefulness while cutting waste.
|Feature
|Sockshop 25-pair calendar
|Typical chocolate calendar
|Number of days
|25 (includes Christmas Day)
|Usually 24
|Longevity
|Wearable for months
|Gone in minutes
|Daily surprise
|Colour/pattern varies
|Flavour/piece varies
|Dietary concerns
|No food allergens
|Common allergen warnings
|Reusability
|Box can be repurposed
|Usually disposable
|Value marker
|~£2.40 per pair
|Price varies widely
Value case: cost per wear
At £59.99 for 25 pairs, the headline metric lands near £2.40 per pair. Rotate each pair twice monthly for three winter months and you reach six wears at roughly 40p per wear by March. Keep them in the mix through spring commutes and that figure drops further. For gift buyers, the tidy maths helps: it feels like a proper present and a practical investment.
Who will love it
- People who prefer practical presents that get daily use
- Shoppers avoiding food calendars due to dietary needs
- Teens and students building a basics drawer on a budget
- Commuters and walkers who value breathable socks
- Gift-givers who want a final surprise on Christmas Day
Care tips and durability
For softer fibres, a gentle 30°C wash on a short cycle helps preserve shape and colour. Wash darks and brights inside out to limit friction. Line dry to maintain elasticity; excess heat can stress elastane. A mesh laundry bag reduces pilling if you’re mixing loads. A first wash before wear suits sensitive skin.
Sustainability notes to consider
Bamboo-blend socks often use viscose derived from bamboo. The fabric feels soft and breathable, and bamboo crops grow quickly. Production methods vary, so certifications and transparency can differ by product line. Reusing the calendar packaging and washing at lower temperatures reduces the footprint of the gift you’re giving.
The festive extras
The reveal experience matters. This box leans into theatre: a pink bow on the front, a neat grid of 25 doors and the small jolt of not knowing which colour lands next. Because the mix includes many non-festive patterns, there’s no sense of redundancy when January schedules bite back. It’s the rare seasonal item that doesn’t age on 26 December.
Buying pointers before you add to basket
- Check the size range: women’s UK 4–8 or men’s UK 7–11
- Think through the recipient’s dress code: above-ankle suits most shoes
- Plan a reuse: keep the box to build a custom calendar next year
- Set expectations: it’s socks every day, with variety in prints and colours
If you want a countdown that pays you back each morning, this set hits the brief: practical, cheerful and measured value at roughly £2.40 a pair. The daily reveal scratches the Advent itch, the bamboo blend aims for drier, comfier feet, and the packaging invites a second act next Christmas. For many households, that’s a trade worth making.