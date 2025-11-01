You lived through 1974’s hits: which song truly ruled the charts, grabbing 3–4 weeks at no. 1?

In a year of glitter, grit and genre-bending singles, a handful of tracks clung to the peak as the rest shuffled.
The charts in 1974 moved at a dizzying pace. Yet a small group of songs managed to outlast the weekly churn, holding their ground at number one across the United States and the United Kingdom. Here’s the clear answer to who stayed there longest, why they stuck, and how “longest at no. 1” differs from “biggest song of the year”.
What counts as the longest reign
For clarity, this assessment looks at the official weekly singles charts in 1974. In the United States, that’s the Billboard Hot 100, which combined retail sales and radio play. In the United Kingdom, it’s the BMRB/Official Singles Chart, based on reported shop sales. The focus is the longest continuous hold at number one during the calendar year 1974.
Two different markets, two different ceilings: three weeks in America, four weeks in Britain.
The united states: a three-week ceiling
In 1974, no single dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for more than three weeks. Instead, three records tied for the longest hold at number one, each clocking three weeks at the summit.
- Barbra Streisand — The Way We Were: 3 weeks at no. 1 in early 1974; later crowned the year’s top single overall.
- Terry Jacks — Seasons in the Sun: 3 weeks at no. 1 during spring, a melancholy singalong that cut through across formats.
- Ray Stevens — The Streak: 3 weeks at no. 1 heading into summer, a novelty smash powered by a national craze.
Plenty of giants rose and fell around them — “Bennie and the Jets”, “TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia)”, “Rock Your Baby”, “I Honestly Love You” — but the turnover was relentless. In fact, 1974 delivered a modern‑era record for the Hot 100 with a remarkable number of different chart‑toppers across the year, each enjoying relatively short stints at the top.
America’s longest run in 1974 was a three‑way tie: three songs, three weeks apiece.
The united kingdom: four-week champions
Across the Atlantic, the line was drawn one step higher. Several singles in 1974 managed a four-week stay at the summit of the UK chart. Rather than one runaway hit, the crown passed between four firmly remembered titles.
- Mud — Tiger Feet: 4 weeks at no. 1 at the start of the year, glam’s stomper that defined dancefloors.
- Terry Jacks — Seasons in the Sun: 4 weeks at no. 1, matching its US impact with an even longer UK hold.
- The Rubettes — Sugar Baby Love: 4 weeks at no. 1 heading into summer, a falsetto-laced confection with real staying power.
- Charles Aznavour — She: 4 weeks at no. 1 late summer, a chanson turned mainstream favourite.
Other major UK hits — “Kung Fu Fighting”, “Waterloo”, “Annie’s Song”, “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything” — hit the top without matching that four‑week figure. Mud also returned at Christmas with “Lonely This Christmas”, which would tally four weeks at number one when its early January 1975 week is included, but within the 1974 calendar weeks alone, four was the benchmark already matched by the titles above.
|Market
|Song
|Artist
|Longest hold at no. 1
|Period (1974)
|United States
|The Way We Were
|Barbra Streisand
|3 weeks
|early February
|United States
|Seasons in the Sun
|Terry Jacks
|3 weeks
|March
|United States
|The Streak
|Ray Stevens
|3 weeks
|late May to June
|United Kingdom
|Tiger Feet
|Mud
|4 weeks
|January to February
|United Kingdom
|Seasons in the Sun
|Terry Jacks
|4 weeks
|March
|United Kingdom
|Sugar Baby Love
|The Rubettes
|4 weeks
|May to June
|United Kingdom
|She
|Charles Aznavour
|4 weeks
|August to September
Why these songs stuck: radio, retail and mood
Three factors helped these records dig in. First, radio format breadth. “The Way We Were” crossed from adult‑contemporary to pop, while “Seasons in the Sun” landed daytime spins alongside rock and soul. Second, retail distribution. Labels with strong pressing and shipping operations could refill fast‑selling singles quickly, buying a crucial extra week on top. Third, the national mood. Novelty records like “The Streak” captured a fleeting craze; glam stompers such as “Tiger Feet” turned TV appearances into instant demand; crooned ballads like “She” supplied a counterweight to the year’s louder fare.
In the US specifically, the peak bottleneck was fierce. With a flood of weekly number ones, a hit’s momentum often peaked fast. Britain’s four‑weekers benefited from fewer concurrent blockbusters competing for the same slot, plus the galvanising effect of must‑see television performances that could move the needle overnight.
Longest reigns versus year‑end winners
A long spell at the summit does not always equal the year’s biggest hit. The Billboard year‑end list weights a song’s performance across the entire chart, not just its weeks at number one. That’s how Barbra Streisand’s “The Way We Were” finished as 1974’s top US single: it combined a three‑week peak with stubborn, weeks‑long presence near the top. In Britain, Mud’s “Tiger Feet” lined up both measures neatly, pairing a four‑week no. 1 run with the year’s best‑selling single tally.
Peak weeks win headlines; sustained sales and airplay decide the year’s champion.
The answer you came for
So which song held the number one spot for the longest in 1974? It depends where you stood.
- United States (Billboard Hot 100): a three‑way tie at 3 weeks — “The Way We Were” (Barbra Streisand), “Seasons in the Sun” (Terry Jacks), “The Streak” (Ray Stevens).
- United Kingdom (Official Singles Chart): four different singles reached 4 weeks — “Tiger Feet” (Mud), “Seasons in the Sun” (Terry Jacks), “Sugar Baby Love” (The Rubettes), “She” (Charles Aznavour).
Want to go deeper next time you check a chart
If you fancy comparing eras, track three metrics when judging dominance: the longest consecutive run at number one; total weeks inside the top five; and total weeks on the chart. A single that spends two weeks at the summit but twelve weeks in the top five often outsells a song that clings to number one for three weeks then vanishes.
You can also simulate “what if” scenarios. Shift a release date by two weeks into a quieter window and estimate the impact on a single’s peak. In 1974’s crowded US market, such a move could turn a one‑week leader into a three‑week tie. In Britain, a well‑timed television slot often acted as that same lever, converting a strong seller into a four‑week champion.